RRB NTPC Result 2021 Releasing Soon: Check Regionwise Expected Cutoff for CBT-1 Phase 1 to 7, Previous Marks for 21 Railway Zones

RRB NTPC Result 2021 Releasing Soon: Railway Recruitment Board will soon release RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Result region-wise soon at the official website. Check Expected Cutoff, Previous Cutoff & Minimum Qualifying Marks for 21 Indian Railway Zones.

RRB NTPC Result 2021 Releasing Soon: Railway Recruitment Board is going to release the 1st stage Computer Based Test (CBT-1) Result of RRB NTPC 2021 Exam (CEN 01/2019) held for the recruitment of 35281 vacancies under Non-technical Popular Categories under various Zones and Production Units of Indian Railways for more than 1.25 crore eligible candidates. The online exam was held in 7 Phases from 28th December 2020 to 31st July 2021. The answer keys were released for RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Exam and candidates were able to view their question papers, responses, and answer keys from 16th to 23rd August 2021. Let’s look at the category-wise minimum qualifying marks for RRB NTPC CBT-1 2020-21 Exam:

RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Minimum Qualifying Marks for 21 Indian Railway Zones

RRB applies the normalization method for calculating the qualifying marks of an examination conducted in multiple sessions having different difficulty level of the questions. The normalized score of 1st Stage CBT shall be used for shortlisting of candidates for 2nd Stage CBT as per their merit:

Category Minimum Qualifying Marks General/ EWS 40% OBC / SC 30% ST 25%

These percentages of marks for eligibility may be relaxed by 2% for PwBD candidates in case of shortage of PwBD candidates against vacancies reserved for them.

RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Expected Cut-off Marks for 21 Indian Railway Zones (CEN 01/2019)

Railway Recruitment Board held the 1st stage Computer Based Test RRB NTPC 2021 Exam for the recruitment of 35281 vacancies under Non-technical Popular Categories including Posts like Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Commercial Apprentice, Station Master, etc.. Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the official cutoff marks at its regional websites for all the 7 phases of CBT-1 Exam. Let’s have a look at the RRB NTPC 2021 Expected Cut-Off for 21 Indian Railways Zones:

Note: The cut-off will vary region-wise and the difficulty level of the exam.

RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-2 Exam (CEN 01/2019)

Shortlisted candidates whose names and roll numbers will be included in the merit will be called for the 2nd stage Computer Based Test (CBT-2). Shortlisting of Candidates for the 2nd Stage CBT shall be based on the normalized marks obtained by them in 1st Stage CBT and the options for various posts exercised by them keeping in view the educational qualification of the candidate i.e. 10+2 or Graduate. The total number of candidates to be shortlisted shall be 20 times the community-wise vacancies of posts notified against the RRB as per their merit in 1st Stage CBT cum choice of posts.

Separate 2nd Stage CBT shall be taken for each of the 7th CPC Level i.e. Level 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6 with graded difficulty level. All posts falling within the same level of 7th CPC shall have a common 2nd stage CBT. If candidates are eligible for more than one level of 7th CPC posts as per their educational qualifications, they have to give common 1st stage CBT and corresponding 2nd stage CBT for each level of 7th CPC.