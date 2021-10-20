Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Result @rrbgkp.gov.in: Check Expected Cutoff & Previous Marks for Gorakhpur Region

RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Result @rrbgkp.gov.in: Railway Recruitment Board will soon release RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Result region-wise soon on the official website. Check Expected and Previous Cutoff Marks & Minimum Qualifying Marks for Gorakhpur Region.

Created On: Oct 20, 2021 18:26 IST
RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 GorakhPur Result @rrbgkp.gov.in
RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 GorakhPur Result @rrbgkp.gov.in

RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Result @rrbgkp.gov.in: Railway Recruitment Board will soon be releasing the 1st stage Computer Based Test (CBT-1) Result of RRB NTPC 2021 Exam (CEN 01/2019) held for the recruitment of 35281 vacancies under Non-technical Popular Categories including Posts like Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Commercial Apprentice, Station Master, etc., in various Zones and Production Units of Indian Railways for more than 1.25 crore eligible candidates. The answer keys were released for RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Exam and candidates were able to view their question papers, responses, and answer keys from 16th to 23rd August 2021. Let’s look at the category-wise minimum qualifying marks for RRB NTPC CBT-1 2020-21 Exam:

RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Minimum Qualifying Marks

RRB applies the normalization method for calculating the qualifying marks of an examination conducted in multiple sessions having different difficulty levels of the questions. The normalized score of 1st Stage CBT shall be used for shortlisting of candidates for 2nd Stage CBT as per their merit:

Category

Minimum Qualifying Marks

General/ EWS

40%

OBC / SC

30%

ST

25%

These percentages of marks for eligibility may be relaxed by 2% for PwBD candidates in case of the shortage of PwBD candidates against vacancies reserved for them.

RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Expected Cut-off Marks for Gorakhpur Region (CEN 01/2019)

Railway Recruitment Board held the 1st stage Computer Based Test RRB NTPC 2021 Exam in 7 Phases from 28th December 2020 to 31st July 2021. Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the merit list at its regional websites for all 7 phases of the CBT-1 Exam. Let’s have a look at the RRB NTPC 2021 Expected Cut-Off for Gorakhpur Region:

Expected Cut-Off for RRB NTPC 2021 Online Exam (Out of 100 Marks)

Category

Expected Cut-Off

Difficulty Level (Easy to Moderate)

General

75 to 80 Marks

OBC

70 to 75 Marks

EWS

65 to 70 Marks

SC

60 to 65 Marks

ST

55 to 60 Marks

Note: The cut-off will vary region-wise and the difficulty level of the exam.

RRB NTPC 2016 GORAKHPUR CUT-OFF MARKS

RRB Gorakhpur NTPC Cut Off marks

RRB Gorakhpur NTPC Stage I (Preliminary) Exam Cut off

General (UR)

OBC

SC

ST

77.43

69.01

56.63

47.67

RRB Gorakhpur NTPC Stage II (Mains) Exam Cut off

Posts

Classification

UR

SC

ST

OBC

JAA – NER

Community-wise

87.92405

71.66667

82.82077

Ex-Servicemen

60.55540

—-

—-

64.05425

Sr. Clerk-cum-Typist – NEr

Community-wise

83.02692

70.65787

69.00058

81.30420

Sr. Clerk-cum-Typist – RDSO

Community-wise

65.03757

—-

RRB Gorakhpur NTPC Cut off for Document Verification

Post Name

UR

OBC

SC

ST

ExS

VH

OH

HH

Commercial Apprentice – NER

81.59607

79.67548

71.38889

69.99504

65.71114

58.06237

Traffic Apprentice – NER

80.27778

79.60731

70.83333

69.34186

64.87328

Goods Guard – NER

79.67548

79.27585

70.45901

69.00058

Junior Accounts Assistant-cum-Typist – NER

89.90189

73.66288

64.05425

Senior Clerk-cum-Typist – NER

84.05508

82.92192

70.65787

71.21765

Senior Clerk-cum-Typist – RDSO

66.66667

RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-2 Exam (CEN 01/2019)

Shortlisted candidates whose names and roll numbers will be included in the merit will be called for the 2nd stage Computer Based Test (CBT-2). Shortlisting of Candidates for the 2nd Stage CBT shall be based on the normalized marks obtained by them in 1st Stage CBT and the options for various posts exercised by them keeping in view the educational qualification of the candidate i.e. 10+2 or Graduate. The total number of candidates to be shortlisted shall be 20 times the community-wise vacancies of posts notified against the RRB as per their merit in 1st Stage CBT cum choice of posts.

FAQ

Where will the RRB NTPC CEN 01/2019 CBT-1 Result be released for Gorakhpur Region?

rrbgkp.gov.in

How Many Candidates will be Shortlisted in RRB NTPC 1st Stage CBT?

More Than 7 Lakh Candidates Will Be Shortlisted For The 2nd Stage CBT Exam

How many Vacancies have been Announced for RRB NTPC 2021 Recruitment?

35281 Vacancies Under Non-Technical Popular Categories Like Clerk Cum Typist, Accounts Clerk Cum Typist, Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial Cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Commercial Apprentice, Station Master, Etc.
