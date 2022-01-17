RRB NTPC CBT-1 CEN 01/2019 Result 2022 Analysis: Over 7 Lakh Candidates Shortlisted for CBT-2 against 35281 Vacancies in Railways

RRB NTPC CBT-1 CEN 01/2019 Result 2022 Analysis: Railway Recruitment Board has released the result of the RRB NTPC CEN 01/2019 Exam at its official regional/ zonal websites. RRB NTPC 1st stage Computer Based Test (CBT-1) was held in 7 Phases from 28th December 2020 to 31st July 2021 for the recruitment of 35281 vacancies under Non-Technical Popular Categories in various Zones and Production Units of Indian Railways and more than 1.25 crore eligible candidates applied & appeared for the exam. Let’s look at the analysis of RRB NTPC CBT-1 CEN 01/2019 Result 2022:
As per para 13.2 of CEN (Centralized Employment Notification), 01/2019 shortlisting of candidates has been done separately for each level based on options exercised and their educational qualifications. Therefore, for second stage CBT of each level, candidates have been called 20 (twenty) times the community wise vacancies notified against each RRB:
Vacancies and No of Candidates (Level Wise)
Qualification
Level
No. of Vacancies
Shortlisted Candidates
10+2
2
5663
113260
3
4940
98800
Graduate
4
161
3220
5
17393
347860
6
7124
142480
Total
35281
705620*
*ln case multiple candidates have obtained same marks at the cut-off all have been called
- Based on merit obtained in second stage CBT candidates will be shortlisted for third stage exam in which 8 times of the vacancy will be called. Barring few categories, where third stage is not applicable.
- The final result will contain unique list of 35281 notified vacancies and no candidate will be appointed against more than one post.
- Candidate who has been shortlisted for high level post cannot be debarred for appearing in second stage CBT of lower level post.
Clarification Given by Ministry of Railways over RRB NTPC CEN. 01/2019 CBT-1 Result
Attention of the Railways has been drawn to the concerns raised by some candidates over the process of shortlisting of candidates for the second stage of the ongoing recruitment examination under RRBs Centralised Employment Notice (CEN) No. 01/2019 (for Non-Technical Popular Categories - Graduate and Under-graduate) - results of which were announced on 14.01.2022.
In this connection it is reiterated that the procedure for shortlisting of candidates for the second stage computer based test (CBT) had already been given elaborately under Para 13 of the original notification i.e., CEN 01/2019 published on 28.02.2019.
In this employment notification thirteen categories were advertised which were open to graduates and six of these for under-graduates. These thirteen categories were segregated into five groups based on 7th CPC pay-scale levels (viz., Levels 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6) and the stage-wise procedure of recruitment for each category has already been indicated clearly in para 13.6 of the CEN. Every candidate was free to opt for all or any of these thirteen categories subject to conditions of eligibility
While the first stage CBT was a common examination for all the candidates, Para 13.2 of the notification clearly states that in the 2nd stage CBT there would be a separate examination for each group (viz., Levels 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6) with differing graded levels of difficulty. Accordingly, all posts falling within the same level shall have a common 2nd stage CBT. Therefore, if a candidate is eligible and has opted for more than one level (as per educational qualification), he/she will have to appear in the corresponding 2nd stage CBT for each level as given in Para 13.6 since the standard (difficulty level) for each group of posts will be different (i.e., of graduate or under-graduate level).
It is also brought to the attention of Candidates that as per provisions the number of Candidates to be called for NTPC Second Stage Exam is only 10 times the number of approved vacancies. This number of calling 10 times of the number of vacancies was increased to 20 times the number of vacancies in CEN 1/2019 to protect the interest of the candidates, when shortlisting is done across levels, and ensuring meritorious candidates are not denied an opportunity. Hence, to cover a reasonable number of candidates for the 2nd stage CBT, the number of candidates to be shortlisted has been kept at twenty times the community-wise vacancies of posts notified based on their merit in the 1st stage CBT cum preference of posts.
In addition, while an eligible candidate will have to appear for each separate corresponding 2nd stage CBT as per his/her eligibility and option, he/she will be selected and final appointment will be against one post only. Hence the question of depriving any deserving candidate from selection does not arise.
RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Exam (CEN 01/2019)
Separate 2nd Stage CBT shall be taken for each of the 7th CPC Level i.e. Level 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6 with graded difficulty level. All posts falling within the same level of 7th CPC shall have a common 2nd stage CBT. If candidates are eligible for more than one level of 7th CPC posts as per their educational qualifications, they have to give common 1st stage CBT and corresponding 2nd stage CBT for each level of 7th CPC. The normalized score of 1st Stage CBT shall be used for shortlisting candidates for 2nd Stage CBT as per their merit.
RRB NTPC 2022 Final Merit List (CEN 01/2019)
Final Merit List will be made on the basis of performance of candidates in RRB NTPC 2nd Stage CBT or RRB NTPC 2nd Stage CBT & CBAT/TST (as applicable). Also, the final appointment of the shortlisted candidates is subject to their passing requisite Medical Fitness Test to be conducted by the Railway Administration, final verification of educational and community certificates and verification of antecedents/character of the candidates.
