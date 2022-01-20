JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 - Nominations Open!

RRB NTPC CEN 01/2019 Result Notice 2022 Released: Check Region-wise CBT-1 Shortlisted Candidates Detail for 35281 Vacancies Recruitment

RRB NTPC CEN 01/2019 Result Notice 2022 Released: Railway Recruitment Board has released shortlisted Region-wise CBT-1 Shortlisted Candidates Detail for 35281 Vacancies in Indian Railways. RRB has released region-wise RRB NTPC CEN 01/2019 Result, Cutoff marks, scorecard & merit list at its 21 official zonal websites.

Created On: Jan 20, 2022 18:53 IST
RRB NTPC CEN 01/2019 Result Notice 2022 Released
RRB NTPC CEN 01/2019 Result Notice 2022 Released

RRB NTPC CEN 01/2019 Result Notice 2022 Released: Railway Recruitment Board has released the notification relating to the RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Shortlisted Candidates Detail for 35281 Vacancies Recruitment under Non-Technical Popular Categories in various Zones and Production Units of Indian Railways. The notice states that Recruitment for Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) CEN-01/2019 is exactly as per rules. RRB NTPC CEN 01/2019 Result & cutoff Marks have been released at its official regional/ zonal websites. RRB NTPC 1st stage Computer Based Test (CBT-1) was held in 7 Phases from 28th December 2020 to 31st July 2021 and more than 1.25 crore eligible candidates applied & appeared for the exam. Let’s look at the notice released by the Railway recruitment board for RRB NTPC CBT-1 CEN 01/2019 Result 2022:

Recent Stories
Check RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Result Updates
Check RRB NTPC Result 2022 Official Press Release by Ministry of Railways
Check RRB NTPC CBT-1 Result CEN 01/ 2019 Analysis
Check RRB NTPC CEN 01/2019 Vacancy Details 2022
Check RRB NTPC Result 2022 Candidates Login Process to Download Scorecard
Check Region-wise Cut-off Marks for RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Exam
Check RRB NTPC Result 2022 CBT-1 Score Parameters
Check the Minimum Qualifying Marks for RRB NTPC 2021 Exam in Detail
Check RRB NTPC 2021 Region-wise Merit List Update

Check RRB NTPC Region-wise Previous Year Cut Off Marks
Check RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Region-wise Valid Application against CEN No. 01/2019
Check RRB NTPC 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Check Upcoming Railway Recruitment 2022 Exams

RRB NTPC CBT-1 CEN 01/2019 Result 2022 Notice: Region-wise Shortlisted Candidates Detail for 35281 Vacancies Recruitment

RRB NTPC CBT-1 CEN 01/2019 RESULT 2022 NOTICE

Number of vacancies: 35,281

Graduates are eligible for all vacancies, 10+2 eligible for 10,603 vacancies.

Graduates have opted for the 10+2 categories also.

Legally we cannot bar any candidate from opting for more than one category of posts.

We have selected 20 times the vacancies in each level exactly as per the examination rules and notice.

Below table shows the exact number of shortlisted candidates for each level

Pay Level of 7th CPC

Number of notified vacancies

Number of candidates shortlisted

Times

2

5,663

1,13,301

20.00

3

4,940

98,833

20.00

4

161

3,223

20.01

5

17,393

3,47,676

19.99

6

7,124

1,42,413

19.99

Total

35,281

7,05,446

19.99

Region-wise Shortlisted Candidates Detail for 35281 Vacancies Recruitment

RRB Zones - RESULT OUT

Number of candidates shortlisted

Ahmedabad (Result & Cutoff)

20495

Ajmer (Result & Cutoff)

35488

Allahabad (Result & Cutoff)

80643

Bangalore (Result & Cutoff)

49352

Bhopal (Result & Cutoff)

19950

Bhubaneswar (Result & Cutoff)

38956

Bilaspur (Result & Cutoff)

24147

Chandigarh (Result & Cutoff)

49678

Chennai (Result & Cutoff)

53899

Gorakhpur (Result & Cutoff)

25973

Guwahati (Result & Cutoff)

16875

Jammu – Srinagar (Result & Cutoff)

6480

Kolkata (Result & Cutoff)

60464

Malda (Result & Cutoff)

3520

Mumbai (Result & Cutoff)

73320

Muzaffarpur (Result & Cutoff)

6584

Patna (Result & Cutoff)

20789

Ranchi (Result & Cutoff)

27733

Secunderabad (Result & Cutoff)

64693

Siliguri (Result & Cutoff)

8801

Trivandrum (Result & Cutoff)

17780

Total 21 Regions

705620

As per para 13.2 of CEN (Centralized Employment Notification), 01/2019 shortlisting of candidates has been done separately for each level based on options exercised and their educational qualifications. Therefore, for second stage CBT of each level, candidates have been called 20 (twenty) times the community wise vacancies notified against each RRB:

Vacancies and No of Candidates (Level Wise)

Qualification

Level

No. of Vacancies

Shortlisted Candidates

10+2

2

5663

113260

3

4940

98800

Graduate

4

161

3220

5

17393

347860

6

7124

142480

Total

 

35281

705620*

*ln case multiple candidates have obtained same marks at the cut-off all have been called

- Based on merit obtained in second stage CBT candidates will be shortlisted for third stage exam in which 8 times of the vacancy will be called. Barring few categories, where third stage is not applicable.

- The final result will contain unique list of 35281 notified vacancies and no candidate will be appointed against more than one post.

- Candidate who has been shortlisted for high level post cannot be debarred for appearing in second stage CBT of lower level post.

RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Exam (CEN 01/2019)

Separate 2nd Stage CBT shall be taken for each of the 7th CPC Level i.e. Level 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6 with graded difficulty level. All posts falling within the same level of 7th CPC shall have a common 2nd stage CBT. If candidates are eligible for more than one level of 7th CPC posts as per their educational qualifications, they have to give common 1st stage CBT and corresponding 2nd stage CBT for each level of 7th CPC. The normalized score of 1st Stage CBT shall be used for shortlisting candidates for 2nd Stage CBT as per their merit.

RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-2 Exam Stories:

Check How Many Candidates will be shortlisted for RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-2 Exam

Check for which posts RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-2 Exam will be held

Check RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-2 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

RRB NTPC 2022 Final Merit List (CEN 01/2019)

Final Merit List will be made on the basis of performance of candidates in RRB NTPC 2nd Stage CBT or RRB NTPC 2nd Stage CBT & CBAT/TST (as applicable). Also, the final appointment of the shortlisted candidates is subject to their passing requisite Medical Fitness Test to be conducted by the Railway Administration, final verification of educational and community certificates and verification of antecedents/character of the candidates.

Also Read:

RRB NTPC 2021 CBAT Pattern

RRB NTPC 2021 Typing Skill Test (TST)

Check RRB NTPC Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Job Profile and Promotion Policy

Check RRB NTPC 2021 Exam FAQs

Get RRB 2021 Exam Calendar

Get RRB NTPC 2021 Free Study Material

Download Previous Year Papers of RRB NTPC Exam

FAQ

Q1. How Many Candidates have been shortlisted in RRB NTPC CBT-1 CEN 01/2019?

Over 7 Lakh Candidates Shortlisted For RRB NTPC CBT-2 CEN 01/2019 Exam

Q2. How many Vacancies have been Announced for RRB NTPC CEN 01/2019 Recruitment?

35281 Vacancies Under Non-Technical Popular Categories Like Clerk Cum Typist, Accounts Clerk Cum Typist, Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial Cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Commercial Apprentice, Station Master, Etc.

Q3. Where has RRB NTPC CEN 01/2019 CBT-1 Result been released?

RRB NTPC Result Has Been Released On The Official Website Of 21 Indian Railway Zones
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

8 + 8 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.