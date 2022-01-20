RRB NTPC CEN 01/2019 Result Notice 2022 Released: Check Region-wise CBT-1 Shortlisted Candidates Detail for 35281 Vacancies Recruitment

RRB NTPC CEN 01/2019 Result Notice 2022 Released: Railway Recruitment Board has released shortlisted Region-wise CBT-1 Shortlisted Candidates Detail for 35281 Vacancies in Indian Railways. RRB has released region-wise RRB NTPC CEN 01/2019 Result, Cutoff marks, scorecard & merit list at its 21 official zonal websites.

RRB NTPC CEN 01/2019 Result Notice 2022 Released: Railway Recruitment Board has released the notification relating to the RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Shortlisted Candidates Detail for 35281 Vacancies Recruitment under Non-Technical Popular Categories in various Zones and Production Units of Indian Railways. The notice states that Recruitment for Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) CEN-01/2019 is exactly as per rules. RRB NTPC CEN 01/2019 Result & cutoff Marks have been released at its official regional/ zonal websites. RRB NTPC 1st stage Computer Based Test (CBT-1) was held in 7 Phases from 28th December 2020 to 31st July 2021 and more than 1.25 crore eligible candidates applied & appeared for the exam. Let’s look at the notice released by the Railway recruitment board for RRB NTPC CBT-1 CEN 01/2019 Result 2022:

RRB NTPC CBT-1 CEN 01/2019 RESULT 2022 NOTICE Number of vacancies: 35,281 Graduates are eligible for all vacancies, 10+2 eligible for 10,603 vacancies. Graduates have opted for the 10+2 categories also. Legally we cannot bar any candidate from opting for more than one category of posts. We have selected 20 times the vacancies in each level exactly as per the examination rules and notice.

Below table shows the exact number of shortlisted candidates for each level

Pay Level of 7th CPC Number of notified vacancies Number of candidates shortlisted Times 2 5,663 1,13,301 20.00 3 4,940 98,833 20.00 4 161 3,223 20.01 5 17,393 3,47,676 19.99 6 7,124 1,42,413 19.99 Total 35,281 7,05,446 19.99

Region-wise Shortlisted Candidates Detail for 35281 Vacancies Recruitment

As per para 13.2 of CEN (Centralized Employment Notification), 01/2019 shortlisting of candidates has been done separately for each level based on options exercised and their educational qualifications. Therefore, for second stage CBT of each level, candidates have been called 20 (twenty) times the community wise vacancies notified against each RRB:

Vacancies and No of Candidates (Level Wise) Qualification Level No. of Vacancies Shortlisted Candidates 10+2 2 5663 113260 3 4940 98800 Graduate 4 161 3220 5 17393 347860 6 7124 142480 Total 35281 705620*

*ln case multiple candidates have obtained same marks at the cut-off all have been called

- Based on merit obtained in second stage CBT candidates will be shortlisted for third stage exam in which 8 times of the vacancy will be called. Barring few categories, where third stage is not applicable.

- The final result will contain unique list of 35281 notified vacancies and no candidate will be appointed against more than one post.

- Candidate who has been shortlisted for high level post cannot be debarred for appearing in second stage CBT of lower level post.

RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Exam (CEN 01/2019)

Separate 2nd Stage CBT shall be taken for each of the 7th CPC Level i.e. Level 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6 with graded difficulty level. All posts falling within the same level of 7th CPC shall have a common 2nd stage CBT. If candidates are eligible for more than one level of 7th CPC posts as per their educational qualifications, they have to give common 1st stage CBT and corresponding 2nd stage CBT for each level of 7th CPC. The normalized score of 1st Stage CBT shall be used for shortlisting candidates for 2nd Stage CBT as per their merit.

RRB NTPC 2022 Final Merit List (CEN 01/2019)

Final Merit List will be made on the basis of performance of candidates in RRB NTPC 2nd Stage CBT or RRB NTPC 2nd Stage CBT & CBAT/TST (as applicable). Also, the final appointment of the shortlisted candidates is subject to their passing requisite Medical Fitness Test to be conducted by the Railway Administration, final verification of educational and community certificates and verification of antecedents/character of the candidates.