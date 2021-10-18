RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Result @rrbbilaspur.gov.in: Check Expected Cutoff & Previous Marks for Bilaspur Region

RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Result @rrbbilaspur.gov.in: Railway Recruitment Board will soon release RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Result region-wise soon on the official website. Check Expected and Previous Cutoff Marks & Minimum Qualifying Marks for Bilaspur Region.

RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Result @rrbbilaspur.gov.in: Railway Recruitment Board will soon release the result for RRB NTPC CBT-1 Exam held from 28th Dec 2020 to 31st July 2021 for the recruitment of 35281 vacancies under Non-technical Popular Category Posts against CEN 01/2019 including Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Commercial Apprentice, Station Master, etc., in various Zones and Production Units of Indian Railways for more than 1.25 crore eligible candidates. The answer keys were released for RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Exam and candidates were able to view their question papers, responses, and answer keys from 16th to 23rd August 2021. Let’s look at the category-wise minimum qualifying marks for RRB NTPC CBT-1 2020-21 Exam:

RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Minimum Qualifying Marks

RRB applies the normalization method for calculating the qualifying marks of an examination conducted in multiple sessions having different difficulty levels of the questions. The normalized score of 1st Stage CBT shall be used for shortlisting of candidates for 2nd Stage CBT as per their merit:

Category Minimum Qualifying Marks General/ EWS 40% OBC / SC 30% ST 25%

These percentages of marks for eligibility may be relaxed by 2% for PwBD candidates in case of a shortage of PwBD candidates against vacancies reserved for them.

RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Expected Cut-off Marks for Bilaspur Region (CEN 01/2019)

Railway Recruitment Board held the 1st stage Computer Based Test RRB NTPC 2021 Exam in 7 Phases from 28th December 2020 to 31st July 2021. Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the merit list at its regional websites for all 7 phases of the CBT-1 Exam. Let’s have a look at the RRB NTPC 2021 Expected Cut-Off for Bilaspur Region:

Expected Cut-Off for RRB NTPC 2021 Online Exam (Out of 100 Marks) Category Expected Cut-Off Difficulty Level (Easy to Moderate) General 70 to 75 Marks OBC 65 to 70 Marks EWS 60 to 65 Marks SC 55 to 60 Marks ST 50 to 55 Marks

Note: The cut-off will vary region-wise and the difficulty level of the exam.

RRB NTPC 2016 BILASPUR CUT-OFF

RRB Bilaspur NTPC Cut Off marks RRB Bilaspur NTPC Stage I (Preliminary) Cut off General OBC SC ST 68.79 60.70 51.49 50.07 RRB Bilaspur NTPC Stage II (Mains) Cut off Posts Classification UR SC ST OBC ASM – SECR Community-wise 78.84623 — 56.76624 76.15628 Ex-Servicemen 43.33537 — — 45.27778 ASM – CR Community-wise 69.58289 58.55604 50.72117 66.85176 Ex-Servicemen 41.72557 35.92197 — 36.09433 JAA – SECR Community-wise 81.38889 67.57520 60.29594 — Ex-Servicemen 47.87203 — — — PWD – OH

(Combined for all eligible disability

viz. OA, OL, BL, OAL,) 46.11111 48.26675 — 45.67865 Sr. Clerk cum Typist – SECR Community-wise 81.09963 66.85176 — 79.65566 RRB Bilaspur NTPC Cut off for Document Verification Post Name UR OBC SC ST ExS VH OH HH Commercial Apprentice – CR 79.65566 77.62362 68.72311 66.18434 56.10559 — 59.72223 — Commercial Apprentice – SECR 81.58108 80.1476 69.36379 — — — — — Traffic Apprentice – CR 78.14852 77.94452 66.85176 — 50.37719 — — — Traffic Apprentice – SECR 78.84623 — 67.22223 — — — — — Goods Guard – CR 77.17898 75.86039 66.29354 61.94444 50.34857 — 48.41292 — Goods Guard – SECR 77.99813 77.60882 66.81903 — — — — — Junior Accounts Assistant-cum-Typist – SECR 86.94795 — 67.05872 — 61.62672 — 61.5486 — Senior Clerk-cum-Typist – SECR 83.31947 81.38889 — — — — — — Assistant Station Master – CR 71.11903 70.30653 62.65972 57.95762 52.20543 — — — Assistant Station Master – SECR 77.4481 76.5551 — 63.95716 — — — —

RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-2 Exam (CEN 01/2019)

Shortlisted candidates whose names and roll numbers will be included in the merit will be called for the 2nd stage Computer Based Test (CBT-2). Shortlisting of Candidates for the 2nd Stage CBT shall be based on the normalized marks obtained by them in 1st Stage CBT and the options for various posts exercised by them keeping in view the educational qualification of the candidate i.e. 10+2 or Graduate. The total number of candidates to be shortlisted shall be 20 times the community-wise vacancies of posts notified against the RRB as per their merit in 1st Stage CBT cum choice of posts.

Separate 2nd Stage CBT shall be taken for each of the 7th CPC Level i.e. Level 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6 with graded difficulty level. All posts falling within the same level of 7th CPC shall have a common 2nd stage CBT. If candidates are eligible for more than one level of 7th CPC posts as per their educational qualifications, they have to give common 1st stage CBT and corresponding 2nd stage CBT for each level of 7th CPC.