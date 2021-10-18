RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Result @rrbbilaspur.gov.in: Check Expected Cutoff & Previous Marks for Bilaspur Region

Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Created On: Oct 18, 2021 18:52 IST
RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Result @rrbbilaspur.gov.in: Railway Recruitment Board will soon release the result for RRB NTPC CBT-1 Exam held from 28th Dec 2020 to 31st July 2021 for the recruitment of 35281 vacancies under Non-technical Popular Category Posts against CEN 01/2019 including Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Commercial Apprentice, Station Master, etc., in various Zones and Production Units of Indian Railways for more than 1.25 crore eligible candidates. The answer keys were released for RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Exam and candidates were able to view their question papers, responses, and answer keys from 16th to 23rd August 2021. Let’s look at the category-wise minimum qualifying marks for RRB NTPC CBT-1 2020-21 Exam:

RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Minimum Qualifying Marks

RRB applies the normalization method for calculating the qualifying marks of an examination conducted in multiple sessions having different difficulty levels of the questions. The normalized score of 1st Stage CBT shall be used for shortlisting of candidates for 2nd Stage CBT as per their merit:

Category

Minimum Qualifying Marks

General/ EWS

40%

OBC / SC

30%

ST

25%

These percentages of marks for eligibility may be relaxed by 2% for PwBD candidates in case of a shortage of PwBD candidates against vacancies reserved for them.

RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Expected Cut-off Marks for Bilaspur Region (CEN 01/2019)

Railway Recruitment Board held the 1st stage Computer Based Test RRB NTPC 2021 Exam in 7 Phases from 28th December 2020 to 31st July 2021. Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the merit list at its regional websites for all 7 phases of the CBT-1 Exam. Let’s have a look at the RRB NTPC 2021 Expected Cut-Off for Bilaspur Region:

Expected Cut-Off for RRB NTPC 2021 Online Exam (Out of 100 Marks)

Category

Expected Cut-Off

Difficulty Level (Easy to Moderate)

General

70 to 75 Marks

OBC

65 to 70 Marks

EWS

60 to 65 Marks

SC

55 to 60 Marks

ST

50 to 55 Marks

Note: The cut-off will vary region-wise and the difficulty level of the exam.

RRB NTPC 2016 BILASPUR CUT-OFF

RRB Bilaspur NTPC Cut Off marks

RRB Bilaspur NTPC Stage I (Preliminary) Cut off

General

OBC

SC

ST

68.79

60.70

51.49

50.07

RRB Bilaspur NTPC Stage II (Mains) Cut off

Posts

Classification

UR

SC

ST

OBC

ASM – SECR

Community-wise

78.84623

56.76624

76.15628

Ex-Servicemen

43.33537

45.27778

ASM – CR

Community-wise

69.58289

58.55604

50.72117

66.85176

Ex-Servicemen

41.72557

35.92197

36.09433

JAA – SECR

Community-wise

81.38889

67.57520

60.29594

Ex-Servicemen

47.87203

PWD – OH
(Combined for all eligible disability
viz. OA, OL, BL, OAL,)

46.11111

48.26675

45.67865

Sr. Clerk cum Typist – SECR

Community-wise

81.09963

66.85176

79.65566

RRB Bilaspur NTPC Cut off for Document Verification

Post Name

UR

OBC

SC

ST

ExS

VH

OH

HH

Commercial Apprentice – CR

79.65566

77.62362

68.72311

66.18434

56.10559

59.72223

Commercial Apprentice – SECR

81.58108

80.1476

69.36379

Traffic Apprentice – CR

78.14852

77.94452

66.85176

50.37719

Traffic Apprentice – SECR

78.84623

67.22223

Goods Guard – CR

77.17898

75.86039

66.29354

61.94444

50.34857

48.41292

Goods Guard – SECR

77.99813

77.60882

66.81903

Junior Accounts Assistant-cum-Typist – SECR

86.94795

67.05872

61.62672

61.5486

Senior Clerk-cum-Typist – SECR

83.31947

81.38889

Assistant Station Master – CR

71.11903

70.30653

62.65972

57.95762

52.20543

Assistant Station Master – SECR

77.4481

76.5551

63.95716

RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-2 Exam (CEN 01/2019)

Shortlisted candidates whose names and roll numbers will be included in the merit will be called for the 2nd stage Computer Based Test (CBT-2). Shortlisting of Candidates for the 2nd Stage CBT shall be based on the normalized marks obtained by them in 1st Stage CBT and the options for various posts exercised by them keeping in view the educational qualification of the candidate i.e. 10+2 or Graduate. The total number of candidates to be shortlisted shall be 20 times the community-wise vacancies of posts notified against the RRB as per their merit in 1st Stage CBT cum choice of posts.

