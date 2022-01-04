Upcoming Railways 2022 Exams: RRC/RRB Group D & RRB NTPC CBT for over 1 Crore Candidates

Appearing for Competitive Exams? Click here for FREE Mock Tests!

Created On: Jan 4, 2022 16:42 IST
Upcoming Railways 2022 Exams: Every year crores of candidates apply for the Railways to get a Government Job. The year 2021 also witnessed the announcement of dates some major Railways exams which will be conducted by the Railway Recruitment Board in 2022. Indian Railways announced lakhs of vacancies under RRB Group D Level and RRB NTPC Recruitment. So for the ease of the candidates, we have compiled the list of upcoming Railways Exams to be held in the year 2022.  

In 2019, Indian Railways announced lakhs of vacancies under different posts like RRB Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) & RRB/RRC Group D Level 1 Posts. Amongst these Exams, Railway Recruitment Board conducted the RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Exam in 7 Phases from 28th December 2020 to 31st July 2021. Now, the next railway exams which are going to be held soon in the year 2022 will be RRB NTPC CBT-2 & RRB/RRC Group D Level 1 CBT Exams. So let’s have a look at the details of Upcoming Railways Recruitment 2022 Exams:

On 28th February 2022, Railways released the official notification for RRB NTPC 2022 Recruitment. More than 1.26 crores candidates applied for RRB NTPC Posts from 1st March 2022 till 31st March 2022. Railway Recruitment Board held the 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT-1) of RRB NTPC Exam in 7 Phases from 28th December 2020 to 31st July 2021 for the recruitment of 35281 vacancies under Non-Technical Popular Categories like Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Commercial Apprentice, Station Master, etc., in various Zones and Production Units of Indian Railways for more than 1.25 crore eligible candidates.  Railway Recruitment Board will be releasing the RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Result on the official regional websites by 15th January 2022.

Recruitment Board has officially notified that CBT-2 for RRB NTPC 2019 Exam will be held from 14th to 18th February 2022. The official notification stated that “The 2nd Stage Computer Based Test (CBT-2) exam for the candidates who get shortlisted in CBT-1 is tentatively scheduled to be held from 14th to 18 February 2022, subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time in view of handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Railways announced 103769 Vacancies for the recruitment of RRB Group D Level-1 2022 Posts. Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will be recruiting eligible candidates on behalf of Railway Recruitment Cells (RRCs) for various posts under RRB Group D Level 1 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix in various units of Indian Railways. RRB Group D Level-1 2022 103769 vacancies have been distributed into 16 RRB Zones and cover different posts like Track Maintainer Grade IV, Helper/Assistant in various technical departments (Electrical, Engineering, Mechanical and S&T Departments), Assistant Pointsman, etc.

Railway Recruitment Board is going to conduct the RRB Group D 2021 Exam tentatively from 23rd February 2022 in multiple phases, subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time in view of handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.  The CBT Exam Schedule and Admit Card will be released soon at the official regional website of the Railway Recruitment Board. 

FAQ

Q1. What are the RRC/RRB Group D Exam Dates 2022?

CBT will begin from from 23rd February 2022 onwards

Q2. What is the RRB NTPC Result Dates 2022?

RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Result on the official regional websites by 15th January 2022

Q3. What are the RRB NTPC CBT-2 Exam Dates 2022?

CBT-2 for RRB NTPC Exam will be held from 14th to 18th February 2022
