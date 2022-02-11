JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Apply Before 14 Feb!

RRB Recruitment Update 2022: Over 2.65 Lakh Posts Lying Vacant in Indian Railways said Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

RRB Recruitment Update 2022: Union Minister for Railway Ashwini Vaishnaw said in Rajya Sabha that over 2.65 lakh gazetted and non-gazetted posts under various categories are vacant in the Indian Railways for several years. Check the details here!

Created On: Feb 11, 2022 13:06 IST
RRB Recruitment Update 2022
RRB Recruitment Update 2022

RRB Recruitment Update 2022: As per the latest information shared in Rajya Sabha by Minister of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, there are 2,65,547 posts lying vacant across departments which include 2,177 gazetted posts and 2,63,370 non-gazetted posts in Indian Railways. Railways need to pace up their recruitment process as the unemployment rate is increasing day by day in the country and filling up these vacancies will definitely help in increasing the employment generation.

Indian Railways (RRB) Zonewise Vacant Posts Details

Here are the details of Indian Railways (RRB) Zonewise Vacant Posts Details including gazetted & non-gazetted posts:

Indian Railways (RRB) Zones

Gazetted Vacant Posts

Non-Gazetted Vacant Posts

Central Railway

56

27,177

East Coast Railway

87

8,447

Eastern Railway

195

28,204

East Central Railway

170

15,268

Metro Railways

22

856

North Central Railway

141

9,366

North Eastern Railway

62

14,231

Northeast Frontier Railway

112

15,677

Northern Railway

115

37,436

North Western Railway

100

15,049

South Central Railway

43

16,741

South East Central Railway

88

9,422

South Eastern Railway

137

16,847

Southern Railway

161

9,500

South Western Railway

65

6,525

West Central Railway

59

11,073

Western Railway

172

26,227

Other Units

507

12,760

In Central Railway, the minister said vacancy for Gazetted is 56 and for non-gazetted is 27,177. The number of vacancy in East Coast Railway is 87 for Gazetted and 8,447. "In East Central Railway, vacancy for gazetted is 170 and for non gazetted is 15,268. In Eastern Railway, vacancy for gazetted is 195 and for non gazetted is 28,204," he added.

In metro railway, the minster added, vacancy for gazetted is 22 and for non gazetted is 8,056. He further said in North Central Railway, vacancy for gazetted is 141 and for non gazetted is 9,366. In North Eastern Railway, vacancy for gazetted is 62 and for non gazetted is 14,231.

In Northeast Frontier Railway, vacancy for gazetted is 112 and for non gazetted is 15,677. In Northern Railway, vacancy for gazetted is 115 and for non gazetted is 37,436.

In North Western Railway, vacancy for gazetted is 100 and for non gazetted is 15,049. In South Central Railway, vacancy for gazetted is 43 and for non-gazetted is 16,741, he said.

In South East Central Railway, vacancy for gazetted is 88 and for non gazetted is 9.422. In South Eastern Railway, vacancy for gazetted is 137 and for non gazetted is 16,847.

In Southern Railway, vacancy for gazetted is 161 and for non gazetted is 9,500 while in South Western Railway, vacancy for gazetted is 65 and for non gazetted is 6,525 six thousand five hundred twenty five.

In West Central Railway, vacancy for gazetted is 59 and for non gazetted is 11,073. In Western Railway, vacancy for gazetted is 172 and for non gazetted is 26,227, Vaishnaw said.

Railway Minister also said that in Other Units, vacancy for gazetted is 507 and for non gazetted is 12,760. He informed Rajya Sabha that occurrence and filling up of vacancies is a continuous process and the same is filled by the placement of indents by Railways with recruitment agencies as per operational requirements.

Meanwhile, Railway Recruitment Board has received 2 Lakh Grievances via email, 9861 Camps & Web Programme till 3rd February 2022. Recently, Indian Railways has constituted High Power Committee to look into the Concerns of Candidates over RRB NTPC CBT-1 Result 2021 & RRB Group D CEN RRC 01/2019 CBT-2 Exam. into the concerns and doubts raised by candidates in regard to results of 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT) of Centralized Employment Notification CEN 01/2019 of Non Technical Popular categories (NTPC) issued by Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) on 14th & 15th January 2022. The Grievance Committee is looking Candidates are asked to submit their Grievances to Committee till 16th February 2022 through email or a weblink given below:

Candidates are given three weeks time upto 16th February 2022 to submit their concerns and committee after examining these concerns will submit its recommendations by 4th March 2022.

