RRB Recruitment Update 2022: Over 2.65 Lakh Posts Lying Vacant in Indian Railways said Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

RRB Recruitment Update 2022: Union Minister for Railway Ashwini Vaishnaw said in Rajya Sabha that over 2.65 lakh gazetted and non-gazetted posts under various categories are vacant in the Indian Railways for several years. Check the details here!

RRB Recruitment Update 2022: As per the latest information shared in Rajya Sabha by Minister of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, there are 2,65,547 posts lying vacant across departments which include 2,177 gazetted posts and 2,63,370 non-gazetted posts in Indian Railways. Railways need to pace up their recruitment process as the unemployment rate is increasing day by day in the country and filling up these vacancies will definitely help in increasing the employment generation.

Indian Railways (RRB) Zonewise Vacant Posts Details

Here are the details of Indian Railways (RRB) Zonewise Vacant Posts Details including gazetted & non-gazetted posts:

Indian Railways (RRB) Zones Gazetted Vacant Posts Non-Gazetted Vacant Posts Central Railway 56 27,177 East Coast Railway 87 8,447 Eastern Railway 195 28,204 East Central Railway 170 15,268 Metro Railways 22 856 North Central Railway 141 9,366 North Eastern Railway 62 14,231 Northeast Frontier Railway 112 15,677 Northern Railway 115 37,436 North Western Railway 100 15,049 South Central Railway 43 16,741 South East Central Railway 88 9,422 South Eastern Railway 137 16,847 Southern Railway 161 9,500 South Western Railway 65 6,525 West Central Railway 59 11,073 Western Railway 172 26,227 Other Units 507 12,760

Meanwhile, Railway Recruitment Board has received 2 Lakh Grievances via email, 9861 Camps & Web Programme till 3rd February 2022. Recently, Indian Railways has constituted High Power Committee to look into the Concerns of Candidates over RRB NTPC CBT-1 Result 2021 & RRB Group D CEN RRC 01/2019 CBT-2 Exam. into the concerns and doubts raised by candidates in regard to results of 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT) of Centralized Employment Notification CEN 01/2019 of Non Technical Popular categories (NTPC) issued by Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) on 14th & 15th January 2022. The Grievance Committee is looking Candidates are asked to submit their Grievances to Committee till 16th February 2022 through email or a weblink given below:

Candidates are given three weeks time upto 16th February 2022 to submit their concerns and committee after examining these concerns will submit its recommendations by 4th March 2022.