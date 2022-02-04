JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 - Nominations Open!

RRB NTPC & RRB Group D 2022 Exam Protest Row: Railways Received 2 Lakh Grievances via email, 9861 Camps & Web Programme

RRB NTPC & RRB Group D 2022 Exam Protest Row: Till Now Railway Recruitment Board has received 2 Lakh Grievances via email, 9861 Camps & Web Programme. The Committee is looking into Concerns of Candidates over RRB NTPC CBT-1 Result CEN 01/2019 & RRB Group D CEN RRC 01/2019 Exam.

Created On: Feb 4, 2022 15:55 IST
RRB NTPC & RRB Group D 2022 Exam Protest Row

RRB NTPC & RRB Group D Exam Protest Row: As per the latest information, Railway Recruitment Board has received 2 Lakh Grievances via email, 9861 Camps & Web Programme. Recently, Indian Railways has constituted High Power Committee to look into the Concerns of Candidates over RRB NTPC CBT-1 Result 2021 & RRB Group D CEN RRC 01/2019 CBT-2 Exam. into the concerns and doubts raised by candidates in regard to results of 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT) of Centralized Employment Notification CEN 01/2019 of Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) issued by Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) on 14th & 15th January 2022. The Grievance Committee is looking Candidates are asked to submit their Grievances to Committee till 16th February 2022 through email or a web link given below:

Direct Link to Submit Grievances against RRB NTPC CBT-1 Result
email Id rrbcommittee@railnet.gov.in
Web Programme https://iroams.com/outreach/

Candidates are given three weeks time upto 16th February 2022 to submit their concerns and committee after examining these concerns will submit its recommendations by 4th March 2022.

Check RRB NTPC & RRB Group D 2022 Apprentice Recruitment Update

Railway Recruitment Board received 2 Lakh Grievances via email, 9861 Camps & Web Programme

On 3rd March 2022, the Railways said it has received 1,40,440 concerns on their web programme — iroams.com/outreach, while 46,980 grievances were received via email. Around 9,861 camps were held across zones by the Railway Recruitment Boards, which included personal interaction/email and paper submissions, it said. The deadline to raise objections ends on February 16, 2022.

The Committee is going through the following issues raised by candidates and will be giving recommendations:

1. Results of 1st Stage CBT of CEN 01/2019 (NTPC) and methodology used for shortlisting candidates for 2nd Stage CBT without affecting existing shortlisted candidates

