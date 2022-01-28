RRB NTPC CBT-2/RRB Group D 2022 Exams Postponed: Railways Constituted Committee, Submit Grievances by 16th February

RRB NTPC CBT-2/RRB Group D 2022 Exams Postponed: Railway has constituted High Power Committee to look into Concerns of Candidates over RRB NTPC CBT-1 Result CEN 01/2019 & RRB Group D CEN RRC 01/2019 CBT-2 Exam. Candidates may submit their Grievances to Committee till 16 th February 2022.

RRB NTPC CBT-2/RRB Group D 2022 Exams Postponed: Indian Railways has constituted the High Power Committee to look into the Concerns of Candidates over RRB NTPC CBT-1 Result 2021 & RRB Group D CEN RRC 01/2019 CBT-2 Exam. Candidates may submit their Grievances to Committee till 16th February 2022.

Railway constitutes High Power Committee to look into Concerns of Candidates over NTPC CBT-1 Result.



Candidates may submit their Grievances to Committee till 16th February, 2022https://t.co/6zNKijDA7q pic.twitter.com/7gAmAOUhFY — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) January 26, 2022

Railways Constituted High Power Committee for Reviewing Ongoing Recruitments by RRBs

A high power committee has been formed to look into the concerns and doubts raised by candidates in regard to results of the 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT) of Centralized Employment Notification CEN 01/2019 of Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) issued by Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) on 14th & 15th January 2022.

The constitution of the committee is as follows:

1. Deepak Peter Chairperson Principal Executive Director (Industrial Relations), Railway Board

2. Rajiv Gandhi Member Secretary Executive Director Establishment (RRB), Railway Board

3. Aditya Kumar Member Chief Personnel Officer (Administration), Western Railway

4. Jagdish Alagar Member Chairperson RRB/Chennai

5. Mukesh Gupta Member Chairperson RRB/Bhopal

The Committee will go into the following issues raised by candidates and give recommendations: 1. Results of 1st Stage CBT of CEN 01/2019 (NTPC) and methodology used for shortlisting candidates for 2nd Stage CBT without affecting existing shortlisted candidates 2. Introduction of 2nd Stage CBT in CEN RRC 01/2019

Candidates may Submit Grievances by 16th Feb 2022 for RRB NTPC CBT-1 Result CEN 01/2019 & RRB Group D CEN RRC 01/2019 CBT-2 Exam

The candidates can lodge their concerns and suggestions to the committee at following email Id:

rrbcommittee@railnet.gov.in.

All Chairpersons of RRBs have also been directed to receive the grievances of candidates through their existing channels, compile these grievances and send the same to Committee.

Candidates are given three weeks time upto 16th February 2022 to submit their concerns and committee after examining these concerns will submit its recommendations by 4th March 2022.

RRB NTPC CBT-2 2022 Exam Postponed (CEN 01/2019)

In view of above, the 2nd Stage CBT of CEN 01/2019 (NTPC) beginning w.e.f. 15th February 2022. Railway Recruitment Board released the RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Shortlisted Candidates Detail for 35281 Vacancies Recruitment under Non-Technical Popular Categories in various Zones and Production Units of Indian Railways on 15th January 2022. More than 1.25 crore eligible candidates applied & appeared for the exam and over 7 Lakh candidates have been shortlisted for the 2nd Stage Computer Based Test (CBT-2) was held in 7 Phases from 28th December 2020 to 31st July 2021.

RRB Group D 2022 Exam Postponed (CEN RRC 01/2019)

Also, 1st Stage CBT of CEN RRC 01/2019 beginning w.e.f. 23rd February 2022 stands postponed. Recently, Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has changed the exam pattern of RRB Group D 2022 Exam and Introduced CBT-2 in RRB Group D 2022 Exam. The official notification stated that “In view of the large number of applications received, Railways have decided to conduct Two Stage Computer Based Tests (CBTs).” More than 1.15 crores candidates applied for the RRB Group D Level-1 2021 Recruitment. RRB Group D Exam was scheduled to be held from 23rd February 2022 in multiple phases. This exam has been official postponed now.