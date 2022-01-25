RRB Group D 2022 Changed Exam Pattern (RRC 01/2019): CBT-2 Introduced for Level-1 Posts between CBT-1 & PET

RRB Group D 2022 Changed Exam Pattern (RRC 01/2019): Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has changed the exam pattern of the RRB Group D 2022 Exam. RRB will be conducting the online Exam on behalf of Railway Recruitment Cells (RRCs) this year for 103769 Vacancies under Level 1 of the 7th CPC Pay Matrix in various units of Indian Railways. More than 1.15 crores candidates applied for the RRB Group D Level-1 2021 Recruitment. RRB Group D Exam will be held tentatively from 23rd February 2022 in multiple phases, subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time in view of handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. The CBT Exam Schedule and Admit Card will be released soon at the official regional website of the Railway Recruitment Board.

RRB GROUP D 2022 New EXAM PATTERN - Two Computer-Based Tests

In view of the large number of applications received, Railways have decided to conduct Two Stage Computer Based Tests (CBTs). The entire recruitment process shall involve Computer Based Tests (CBT-1 & CBT-2), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Document Verification and Medical Examination. Let’s look at the detailed Exam Pattern of RRB/RRC Group D Level 1 Posts 2022 Exam including Computer Based Test (CBT-1 & CBT-2), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Document Verification and Medical Examination.

RRB GROUP D 2022 CBT-1 EXAM PATTERN

The Question Paper for Single Stage CBT will be of 90 minutes duration for 100 questions and 120 minutes for PwBD candidates who are availing the Scribe facility. The section wise number of questions and marks are indicated below:

RRB/RRC Group D Level 1 Posts CBT-1 Exam Pattern Subjects Number of Questions (Objective Multiple Choice Questions of 1 mark each) Duration General Science 25 1 hour 30 minutes (2 Hours for PwBD Candidates) Mathematics 25 General Intelligence & Reasoning 30 General Awareness & Current Affairs 20 Total 100 Questions of 100 marks Note: - The Question Papers shall be of objective multiple-choice type. - Each question will be of one mark each. - The standard of questions for the Single Stage CBT will be generally in conformity with the educational standards prescribed for the posts. - There will be negative marking and 1/3 mark shall be deducted for each wrong answer. - The section wise distribution given in the above table is only indicative and there may be some variations in the actual question papers. - Minimum percentage of marks for eligibility in various categories: UR-40%, EWS40%, OBC (Non creamy layer) -30%, SC-30%, ST-25%. These percentages of marks for eligibility may be relaxed by 2% for PwBD candidates in case of shortage of PwBD candidates against vacancies reserved for them.

RRB GROUP D 2022 CBT-2 EXAM PATTERN (Introduced recently)

RRB/RRC Group D Level 1 Posts CBT-2 Exam Pattern Subjects Number of Questions (Objective Multiple Choice Questions of 1 mark each) Duration General Science 30 1 hour 30 minutes (2 Hours for PwBD Candidates) Mathematics 30 General Intelligence & Reasoning 35 General Awareness & Current Affairs 25 Total 120 Questions of 120 marks Note: - The Question Papers shall be of objective multiple-choice type. - Each question will be of one mark each. - Syllabus : 10th Standard , same as (CBT 1). - Short listing of Candidates for CBT 2: Fifteen (15) times of the notified vacancies.. - The section wise distribution given in the above table is only indicative and there may be some variations in the actual question papers.

RRB GROUP D 2022 PHYSICAL EFFICIENCY TESTS (PET)

Based on the merit of the candidates in the CBT, candidates shall be called for PET 3 times the community wise total vacancy of the Posts notified against RRBs/RRCs. However, Railways reserve the right to increase/decrease this ratio as required to ensure availability of adequate/reasonable number of candidates for all the notified posts. Passing Physical Efficiency Test (PET) is mandatory and the same will be qualifying in nature. The criterion for PET is as under:

Male Candidates Female Candidates Should be able to lift and carry 35 Kg of weight for a distance of 100 metres in 2 minutes in one chance without putting the weight down ; and Should be able to run for a distance of 1000 metres in 4 minutes and 15 seconds in one chance. Should be able to lift and carry 20 Kg of weight for a distance of 100 metres in 2 minutes in one chance without putting the weight down; and Should be able to run for a distance of 1000 metres in 5 minutes and 40 seconds in one chance.

Note:

1) The Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) are exempted from appearing for PET. However, after qualifying in the CBT, such candidates will have to pass the medical examination prescribed for PwBD.

2) It is the candidates’ responsibility to ensure that they are medically fit enough to attempt the PET. Railways will not be responsible for any injury/harm suffered by candidates as a result of participating in the PET.

RRB GROUP D 2022 Document Verification (DV) and Medical Examination

Based on the performance of candidates in CBT-2 subject to their qualifying in Physical Efficiency Tests (PET), the number of candidates to be called for Document Verification (DV) shall henceforth be equal to the number of notified vacancies (i.e. in the ratio of 1:1).

Appointment of selected candidates is subject to their passing requisite Medical Fitness Test to be conducted by the Railway Administration, final verification of educational and community certificates and verification of antecedents/ character of the candidates. Candidates may please note that RRBs/RRCs only recommend names of the empanelled candidates and appointment is offered ONLY by the respective Railway Administrations.