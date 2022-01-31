JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 - Nominations Open!

RRB NTPC & RRB Group D 2022 Recruitment Update: Apprentices Trained in Railways will be Given Preference in Appointment

RRB NTPC & RRB Group D 2022 Apprentice Recruitment Update: Ministry of Railways has issued a Press Release stating Apprentices trained in railway establishments are given preference in appointment over others, subject to obtaining minimum qualifying marks and meeting medical standards.

Created On: Jan 31, 2022
RRB NTPC & RRB Group D 2022 Apprentice Recruitment Update: On 30th Jan 2022, Ministry of Railways issued Press Release stating Apprentices trained in railway establishments are given preference in appointment over others, subject to obtaining minimum qualifying marks and meeting medical standards. Demand of apprentices for appointment in railways without undergoing due recruitment process is not acceptable, says Railway. Demand violates constitutional provisions and Apex Court judgment in matters of public employment.

RRB NTPC & RRB Group D 2022 Apprentice Recruitment

Indian Railways has been providing training to applicants in designated trades under the provisions of the Apprentices Act since August 1963. These applicants are taken as apprentices based on their academic qualification without any competition or selection. Though the railways were obligated to provide only training to such candidates, those who completed their training were being engaged as Substitutes against level 1 posts, since 2004.

- Substitutes are temporary appointees who can be engaged to meet any exigencies and operational requirements. While such appointees are given benefits, due to temporary railway servants, they are not entitled to be absorbed in permanent employment without undergoing due process.

- In view of the ongoing transformation of Indian Railways and with a view to bringing fairness, transparency and objectivity in all railway recruitments, the railways centralized the process for all recruitments to level 1 in 2017, which would henceforth be conducted through a common nationwide computer based test (CBT)

- The Apprentices Act was amended in 2014 whereby section 22 of the Act provided that an employer shall formulate a policy for recruiting apprentices trained in its establishment. Pursuant to such amendment, Indian Railways made a provision to give preference to apprentices trained in railway establishments in open market recruitment to level 1 posts, to the extent of 20% of the posts advertised.

- While these apprentices appear for written test along with other candidates, they are given preference in appointment over others, subject to obtaining minimum qualifying marks and meeting medical standards.

- Accordingly, 12504 Level 1 posts out of 63202 advertised vide CEN 02/2018 were earmarked for such candidates in the first common recruitment held in 2018. Similarly, 20734 Level-1 posts, out of 103769 posts advertised under CEN RRC 01/2019 have been earmarked for these apprentices. Recruitment for this notification is to be held.

- These apprentices are demanding for appointment in the railways without undergoing the prescribed recruitment process, namely written test and physical efficiency test that all other candidates are required to undergo as per extant rules. This demand is not feasible for acceptance as it is violative of Constitutional provisions and Apex Court judgment in matters of public employment whereby any employment cannot be provided except through a procedure involving fair selection.

Recently, Railways constituted a high power committee to look into the concerns and doubts raised by candidates in regard to results of 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT) of Centralized Employment Notification CEN 01/2019 of Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) issued by Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) on 14th & 15th January 2022.

FAQ

Q1. How many apprentices will be appointed under RRB Group D 2022 Recruitment?

20734 Level-1 posts, out of 103769 posts advertised under CEN RRC 01/2019 have been earmarked for these apprentices

Q2. How many Vacancies have been Announced for RRB NTPC CEN 01/2019 Recruitment?

35281 Vacancies Under Non-Technical Popular Categories Like Clerk Cum Typist, Accounts Clerk Cum Typist, Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial Cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Commercial Apprentice, Station Master, Etc.

Q3. How many VACANCIES have been announced under RRB GROUP D (RRC 01/2019) Recruitment?

Over 1 Lakh RRB Group D Level-1 Vacancies (103769)
