RRB NTPC Result 2022 Updates: CBT-1 Cut-Off Marks & Merit List to be Out by Jan 15

RRB NTPC Result 2022 Updates: Railway Recruitment Board will be releasing the RRB NTPC 2021 Result, Cut-Off Marks & Merit List by 15 th January 2022. CBT-2 Exam scheduled in Feb 2022. Check Details Here!

RRB NTPC Result 2022 Updates: As per the official notification, Railway Recruitment Board will be releasing the RRB NTPC CEN 01/2019 CBT-1 Result by 15th January 2022 on 21 Regional websites. The answer keys were released for RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Exam and candidates were able to view their question papers, responses, and answer keys from 16th to 23rd August 2021. Candidates can check all the updates related to RRB NTPC 2022 Result here:

RRB NTPC Result CEN 01/2019 CBT-1 By 15th January 2022

1st Stage Computer Based Test was conducted for the recruitment of 35281 vacancies under Non-Technical Popular Categories like Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Commercial Apprentice, Station Master, etc., in various Zones and Production Units of Indian Railways for more than 1.25 crore eligible candidates. The official notification stated that, “The result of 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT-1) is currently under process and the results are tentatively scheduled to be published in the official websites of RRBs by January 15 2022”. Indian Railways held the RRB NTPC (CBT-1) Exam in 7 Phases from 28th December 2020 to 31st July 2021.

Let’s have a look at the RRB NTPC 2021 Expected Cut-Off for 21 Indian Railways Zones:

Note: The cut-off will vary region-wise and the difficulty level of the exam.

Highlights of CBT-1 RRB NTPC Exam Held from 20th December 2020 to 31st July 2021

- The paper was conducted in Online Mode across different cities.

- All the questions were compulsory and were in Objective Type MCQ Format.

- Each question was of 1 mark.

- The 1stStage CBT is of screening nature and the standard of questions for the CBT was generally in conformity with the educational standards prescribed for the posts.

- The normalized score of 1st Stage CBT shall be used for shortlisting of candidates for 2nd Stage CBT as per their merit.

- There will be negative marking and 1/3 mark shall be deducted for each wrong answer.

- The exam is being conducted in 15 different languages which are English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-2 Exam Dates (CEN 01/2019)

The 2nd Stage Computer Based Test (CBT-2) exam for the candidates who get shortlisted in CBT-1 is tentatively scheduled to be held from 14th to 18 February 2022, subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time in view of handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Separate 2nd Stage CBT shall be taken for each of the 7th CPC Level i.e. Level 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6 with graded difficulty level. All posts falling within the same level of 7th CPC shall have a common 2nd stage CBT. If candidates are eligible for more than one level of 7th CPC posts as per their educational qualifications, they have to give common 1st stage CBT and corresponding 2nd stage CBT for each level of 7th CPC.