RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Result @rrbajmer.gov.in: Check Expected Cutoff & Previous Marks for Ajmer Region

RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Result @rrbajmer.gov.in: Railway Recruitment Board will soon be releasing the 1st stage Computer Based Test (CBT-1) Result of RRB NTPC 2021 Exam (CEN 01/2019) held for the recruitment of 35281 vacancies under Non-technical Popular Categories including Posts like Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Commercial Apprentice, Station Master, etc., in various Zones and Production Units of Indian Railways for more than 1.25 crore eligible candidates. The answer keys were released for RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Exam and candidates were able to view their question papers, responses, and answer keys from 16th to 23rd August 2021. Let’s look at the category-wise minimum qualifying marks for RRB NTPC CBT-1 2020-21 Exam:

RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Minimum Qualifying Marks

RRB applies the normalization method for calculating the qualifying marks of an examination conducted in multiple sessions having different difficulty levels of the questions. The normalized score of 1st Stage CBT shall be used for shortlisting of candidates for 2nd Stage CBT as per their merit:

Category Minimum Qualifying Marks General/ EWS 40% OBC / SC 30% ST 25%

These percentages of marks for eligibility may be relaxed by 2% for PwBD candidates in case of a shortage of PwBD candidates against vacancies reserved for them.

RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Expected Cut-off Marks for Ajmer Region (CEN 01/2019)

Railway Recruitment Board held the 1st stage Computer Based Test RRB NTPC 2021 Exam in 7 Phases from 28th December 2020 to 31st July 2021. Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the merit list at its regional websites for all 7 phases of the CBT-1 Exam. Let’s have a look at the RRB NTPC 2021 Expected Cut-Off for Ajmer Region:

Expected Cut-Off for RRB NTPC 2021 Online Exam (Out of 100 Marks) Category Expected Cut-Off Difficulty Level (Easy to Moderate) General 70 to 80 Marks OBC 65 to 75 Marks EWS 60 to 70 Marks SC 55 to 65 Marks ST 50 to 60 Marks

Note: The cut-off will vary region-wise and the difficulty level of the exam.

RRB NTPC 2016 AJMER CUTOFF MARKS

RRB Ajmer NTPC Cut Off marks RRB Ajmer NTPC Stage I (Preliminary) Cut off General OBC SC ST 77.39 70.93 62.13 59.74 RRB Ajmer NTPC Stage II (Mains) Cut off Posts Classification UR SC ST OBC ASM-NWR Community-wise 76.74727 67.00866 66.33096 74.67251 Ex-Servicemen 43.01896 43.84765 44.40803 43.02636 ASM-WCR Community-wise 74.77002 66.15341 65.88943 74.10456 Ex-Servicemen 40.66690 40.30960 40.82150 40.00084 Sr. Clerk cum Typist – NWR Community-wise 88.03160 79.99212 75.24839 86.15630 Ex-Servicemen 67.19103 — — 70.73412 Sr. Clerk cum Typist – WCR Community-wise — — 73.82060 85.01501 RRB Ajmer NTPC Cut off for Document Verification Post Name UR OBC SC ST ExS VH OH HH Commercial Apprentice – NWR 86.99687 85.25905 81.20036 — — — — — Traffic Apprentice – NWR 80.71728 80.00000 76.01184 78.36412 63.88164 — — — Goods Guard – NWR 79.55990 79.28650 73.99444 72.14681 56.29840 — 62.85885 — Goods Guard – WCR 78.88889 78.48332 73.25265 71.30624 54.13283 — — — Senior Clerk-cum-Typist – NWR — — 80.92696 79.15155 — — — — Senior Clerk-cum-Typist – WCR — 85.53505 — 76.27899 — — — — Assistant Station Master – NWR 75.66128 75.21859 69.90779 69.23979 46.21672 — — — Assistant Station Master – WCR 75.28483 75.00932 69.74336 69.64055 52.08146 — — —

RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-2 Exam (CEN 01/2019)

Shortlisted candidates whose names and roll numbers will be included in the merit will be called for the 2nd stage Computer Based Test (CBT-2). Shortlisting of Candidates for the 2nd Stage CBT shall be based on the normalized marks obtained by them in 1st Stage CBT and the options for various posts exercised by them keeping in view the educational qualification of the candidate i.e. 10+2 or Graduate. The total number of candidates to be shortlisted shall be 20 times the community-wise vacancies of posts notified against the RRB as per their merit in 1st Stage CBT cum choice of posts.

Separate 2nd Stage CBT shall be taken for each of the 7th CPC Level i.e. Level 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6 with graded difficulty level. All posts falling within the same level of 7th CPC shall have a common 2nd stage CBT. If candidates are eligible for more than one level of 7th CPC posts as per their educational qualifications, they have to give common 1st stage CBT and corresponding 2nd stage CBT for each level of 7th CPC.