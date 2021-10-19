Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Result @rrbajmer.gov.in: Check Expected Cutoff & Previous Marks for Ajmer Region

RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Result @rrbajmer.gov.in: Railway Recruitment Board will soon release RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Result region-wise soon on the official website. Check Expected and Previous Cutoff Marks & Minimum Qualifying Marks for Ajmer Region.

Created On: Oct 19, 2021 18:43 IST
RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Result @rrbajmer.gov.in
RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Result @rrbajmer.gov.in

RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Result @rrbajmer.gov.in: Railway Recruitment Board will soon be releasing the 1st stage Computer Based Test (CBT-1) Result of RRB NTPC 2021 Exam (CEN 01/2019) held for the recruitment of 35281 vacancies under Non-technical Popular Categories including Posts like Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Commercial Apprentice, Station Master, etc., in various Zones and Production Units of Indian Railways for more than 1.25 crore eligible candidates. The answer keys were released for RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Exam and candidates were able to view their question papers, responses, and answer keys from 16th to 23rd August 2021. Let’s look at the category-wise minimum qualifying marks for RRB NTPC CBT-1 2020-21 Exam:

RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Minimum Qualifying Marks

RRB applies the normalization method for calculating the qualifying marks of an examination conducted in multiple sessions having different difficulty levels of the questions. The normalized score of 1st Stage CBT shall be used for shortlisting of candidates for 2nd Stage CBT as per their merit:

Category

Minimum Qualifying Marks

General/ EWS

40%

OBC / SC

30%

ST

25%

These percentages of marks for eligibility may be relaxed by 2% for PwBD candidates in case of a shortage of PwBD candidates against vacancies reserved for them.

RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Expected Cut-off Marks for Ajmer Region (CEN 01/2019)

Railway Recruitment Board held the 1st stage Computer Based Test RRB NTPC 2021 Exam in 7 Phases from 28th December 2020 to 31st July 2021. Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the merit list at its regional websites for all 7 phases of the CBT-1 Exam. Let’s have a look at the RRB NTPC 2021 Expected Cut-Off for Ajmer Region:

Expected Cut-Off for RRB NTPC 2021 Online Exam (Out of 100 Marks)

Category

Expected Cut-Off

Difficulty Level (Easy to Moderate)

General

70 to 80 Marks

OBC

65 to 75 Marks

EWS

60 to 70 Marks

SC

55 to 65 Marks

ST

50 to 60 Marks

Note: The cut-off will vary region-wise and the difficulty level of the exam.

RRB NTPC 2016 AJMER CUTOFF MARKS

RRB Ajmer NTPC Cut Off marks

RRB Ajmer NTPC Stage I (Preliminary) Cut off

General

OBC

SC

ST

77.39

70.93

62.13

59.74

RRB Ajmer NTPC Stage II (Mains) Cut off

Posts

Classification

UR

SC

ST

OBC

ASM-NWR

Community-wise

76.74727

67.00866

66.33096

74.67251

Ex-Servicemen

43.01896

43.84765

44.40803

43.02636

ASM-WCR

Community-wise

74.77002

66.15341

65.88943

74.10456

Ex-Servicemen

40.66690

40.30960

40.82150

40.00084

Sr. Clerk cum Typist – NWR

Community-wise

88.03160

79.99212

75.24839

86.15630

Ex-Servicemen

67.19103

70.73412

Sr. Clerk cum Typist – WCR

Community-wise

73.82060

85.01501

RRB Ajmer NTPC Cut off for Document Verification

Post Name

UR

OBC

SC

ST

ExS

VH

OH

HH

Commercial Apprentice – NWR

86.99687

85.25905

81.20036

Traffic Apprentice – NWR

80.71728

80.00000

76.01184

78.36412

63.88164

Goods Guard – NWR

79.55990

79.28650

73.99444

72.14681

56.29840

62.85885

Goods Guard – WCR

78.88889

78.48332

73.25265

71.30624

54.13283

Senior Clerk-cum-Typist – NWR

80.92696

79.15155

Senior Clerk-cum-Typist – WCR

85.53505

76.27899

Assistant Station Master – NWR

75.66128

75.21859

69.90779

69.23979

46.21672

Assistant Station Master – WCR

75.28483

75.00932

69.74336

69.64055

52.08146

RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-2 Exam (CEN 01/2019)

Shortlisted candidates whose names and roll numbers will be included in the merit will be called for the 2nd stage Computer Based Test (CBT-2). Shortlisting of Candidates for the 2nd Stage CBT shall be based on the normalized marks obtained by them in 1st Stage CBT and the options for various posts exercised by them keeping in view the educational qualification of the candidate i.e. 10+2 or Graduate. The total number of candidates to be shortlisted shall be 20 times the community-wise vacancies of posts notified against the RRB as per their merit in 1st Stage CBT cum choice of posts.

UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
