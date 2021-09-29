RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Result @rrbkolkata.gov.in: Check Expected Cutoff & Previous Marks for Kolkata Region

RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Result @rrbkolkata.gov.in: Railway Recruitment Board will soon release RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Result region-wise soon at official website. Check Expected and Previous Cutoff Marks & Minimum Qualifying Marks for Kolkata Region.

RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Result @rrbkolkata.gov.in: Railway Recruitment Board will soon release the result for RRB NTPC CBT-1 Exam held for the recruitment of 35281 vacancies under Non-technical Popular Category Posts against CEN 01/2019 including Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Commercial Apprentice, Station Master, etc., in various Zones and Production Units of Indian Railways for more than 1.25 crore eligible candidates. The answer keys were released for RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Exam and candidates were able to view their question papers, responses, and answer keys from 16th to 23rd August 2021. Let’s look at the category-wise minimum qualifying marks for RRB NTPC CBT-1 2020-21 Exam:

RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Minimum Qualifying Marks

RRB applies the normalization method for calculating the qualifying marks of an examination conducted in multiple sessions having different difficulty levels of the questions. The normalized score of 1st Stage CBT shall be used for shortlisting of candidates for 2nd Stage CBT as per their merit:

Category Minimum Qualifying Marks General/ EWS 40% OBC / SC 30% ST 25%

These percentages of marks for eligibility may be relaxed by 2% for PwBD candidates in case of a shortage of PwBD candidates against vacancies reserved for them.

RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Expected Cut-off Marks for Kolkata Region (CEN 01/2019)

Railway Recruitment Board held the 1st stage Computer Based Test RRB NTPC 2021 Exam in 7 Phases from 28th December 2020 to 31st July 2021. Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the merit list at its regional websites for all 7 phases of the CBT-1 Exam. Let’s have a look at the RRB NTPC 2021 Expected Cut-Off for Kolkata Region:

Expected Cut-Off for RRB NTPC 2021 Online Exam (Out of 100 Marks) Category Expected Cut-Off Difficulty Level (Easy to Moderate) General 70 to 80 Marks OBC 65 to 75 Marks EWS 60 to 70 Marks SC 55 to 65 Marks ST 50 to 60 Marks

Note: The cut-off will vary region-wise and the difficulty level of the exam.

RRB NTPC 2016 KOLKATA CUT-OFF

RRB Kolkata NTPC Cut Off marks RRB Kolkata NTPC Stage I (Preliminary) Exam Cut off General (UR) OBC SC ST 79.50 71.53 67.07 52.92 RRB Kolkata NTPC Stage II (Mains) Exam Cut off Posts Classification UR SC ST OBC ASM – ER Community-wise 76.50360 69.76131 61.76157 73.95128 Ex-Servicemen 51.95267 52.26510 — 52.08870 Traffic Assistant – MR Community-wise 74.71851 68.56307 56.67840 72.75113 Ex-Servicemen 48.66685 50.86063 51.11111 48.71171 JAA – SER Community-wise 90.59166 77.07079 — 83.48090 Ex-Servicemen 67.98288 — — 69.76131 Sr. Clerk cum Typist – ER Community-wise 85.95437 77.94740 70.83179 — Ex-Servicemen 67.74176 — — 69.22636 PWD – VH, OH, HH 56.34816 60.28542 — 57.49272 Sr. Clerk cum Typist – CLW Community-wise 84.69871 76.78719 69.74241 83.24130 Ex-Servicemen — — — — Sr. Clerk cum Typist – SER Community-wise 85.29491 76.76760 68.93780 82.57104 Ex-Servicemen 67.35690 67.58081 — — RRB Kolkata NTPC Cut off for Document Verification Post Name UR SC ST OBC ExS VH OH HH CA (Commercial Apprentice) – ER 83.61111 76.41304 69.74241 81.46982 67.98288 — — — TA (Traffic Apprentice) – ER 81.63374 76.22002 68.93780 80.12743 67.58081 — — — ECRC (Enquiry Cum Reservation Clerk) – SER 84.44563 76.24785 68.93780 83.24130 69.83483 — 70.26462 73.88889 Goods Guard – ER 80.44314 75.08565 67.66500 79.37488 66.07558 — — — JAA (Junior Accounts Assistant-cum-Typist) – SER — — — 83.88829 74.97633 — — — Sr. Clerk – CLW 86.71286 79.42670 — 83.78577 — — — — Sr. Clerk – ER 87.30538 80.01000 — — 69.22636 — 65.91246 — Sr. Clerk – SER — — 68.93780 83.79278 67.58081 — — — ASM (Assistant Station Master) – ER 74.23732 70.14036 61.92060 74.17646 55.61833 — — — Traffic Assistant – MR 74.00068 69.79861 61.47434 73.88195 53.36696 — —

RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-2 Exam (CEN 01/2019)

Shortlisted candidates whose names and roll numbers will be included in the merit will be called for the 2nd stage Computer Based Test (CBT-2). Shortlisting of Candidates for the 2nd Stage CBT shall be based on the normalized marks obtained by them in 1st Stage CBT and the options for various posts exercised by them keeping in view the educational qualification of the candidate i.e. 10+2 or Graduate. The total number of candidates to be shortlisted shall be 20 times the community-wise vacancies of posts notified against the RRB as per their merit in 1st Stage CBT cum choice of posts.

Separate 2nd Stage CBT shall be taken for each of the 7th CPC Level i.e. Level 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6 with graded difficulty level. All posts falling within the same level of 7th CPC shall have a common 2nd stage CBT. If candidates are eligible for more than one level of 7th CPC posts as per their educational qualifications, they have to give common 1st stage CBT and corresponding 2nd stage CBT for each level of 7th CPC.