RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Result @rrbkolkata.gov.in: Check Expected Cutoff & Previous Marks for Kolkata Region

RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Result @rrbkolkata.gov.in: Railway Recruitment Board will soon release RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Result region-wise soon at official website. Check Expected and Previous Cutoff Marks & Minimum Qualifying Marks for Kolkata Region.

Created On: Sep 29, 2021 18:39 IST
RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Result @rrbkolkata.gov.in: Check Expected Cutoff & Previous Marks for Kolkata Region
RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Result @rrbkolkata.gov.in: Check Expected Cutoff & Previous Marks for Kolkata Region

RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Result @rrbkolkata.gov.in: Railway Recruitment Board will soon release the result for RRB NTPC CBT-1 Exam held for the recruitment of 35281 vacancies under Non-technical Popular Category Posts against CEN 01/2019 including Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Commercial Apprentice, Station Master, etc., in various Zones and Production Units of Indian Railways for more than 1.25 crore eligible candidates. The answer keys were released for RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Exam and candidates were able to view their question papers, responses, and answer keys from 16th to 23rd August 2021. Let’s look at the category-wise minimum qualifying marks for RRB NTPC CBT-1 2020-21 Exam:

RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Minimum Qualifying Marks

RRB applies the normalization method for calculating the qualifying marks of an examination conducted in multiple sessions having different difficulty levels of the questions. The normalized score of 1st Stage CBT shall be used for shortlisting of candidates for 2nd Stage CBT as per their merit:

Category

Minimum Qualifying Marks

General/ EWS

40%

OBC / SC

30%

ST

25%

These percentages of marks for eligibility may be relaxed by 2% for PwBD candidates in case of a shortage of PwBD candidates against vacancies reserved for them.

RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Expected Cut-off Marks for Kolkata Region (CEN 01/2019)

Railway Recruitment Board held the 1st stage Computer Based Test RRB NTPC 2021 Exam in 7 Phases from 28th December 2020 to 31st July 2021. Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the merit list at its regional websites for all 7 phases of the CBT-1 Exam. Let’s have a look at the RRB NTPC 2021 Expected Cut-Off for Kolkata Region:

Expected Cut-Off for RRB NTPC 2021 Online Exam (Out of 100 Marks)

Category

Expected Cut-Off

Difficulty Level (Easy to Moderate)

General

70 to 80 Marks

OBC

65 to 75 Marks

EWS

60 to 70 Marks

SC

55 to 65 Marks

ST

50 to 60 Marks

Note: The cut-off will vary region-wise and the difficulty level of the exam.

RRB NTPC 2016 KOLKATA CUT-OFF

RRB Kolkata NTPC Cut Off marks

RRB Kolkata NTPC Stage I (Preliminary) Exam Cut off

General (UR)

OBC

SC

ST

79.50

71.53

67.07

52.92

RRB Kolkata NTPC Stage II (Mains) Exam Cut off

Posts

Classification

UR

SC

ST

OBC

ASM – ER

Community-wise

76.50360

69.76131

61.76157

73.95128

Ex-Servicemen

51.95267

52.26510

52.08870

Traffic Assistant – MR

Community-wise

74.71851

68.56307

56.67840

72.75113

Ex-Servicemen

48.66685

50.86063

51.11111

48.71171

JAA – SER

Community-wise

90.59166

77.07079

83.48090

Ex-Servicemen

67.98288

69.76131

Sr. Clerk cum Typist – ER

Community-wise

85.95437

77.94740

70.83179

Ex-Servicemen

67.74176

69.22636

PWD – VH, OH, HH

56.34816

60.28542

57.49272

Sr. Clerk cum Typist – CLW

Community-wise

84.69871

76.78719

69.74241

83.24130

Ex-Servicemen

Sr. Clerk cum Typist – SER

Community-wise

85.29491

76.76760

68.93780

82.57104

Ex-Servicemen

67.35690

67.58081

RRB Kolkata NTPC Cut off for Document Verification

Post Name

UR

SC

ST

OBC

ExS

VH

OH

HH

CA (Commercial Apprentice) – ER

83.61111

76.41304

69.74241

81.46982

67.98288

TA (Traffic Apprentice) – ER

81.63374

76.22002

68.93780

80.12743

67.58081

ECRC (Enquiry Cum Reservation Clerk) – SER

84.44563

76.24785

68.93780

83.24130

69.83483

70.26462

73.88889

Goods Guard – ER

80.44314

75.08565

67.66500

79.37488

66.07558

JAA (Junior Accounts Assistant-cum-Typist) – SER

83.88829

74.97633

Sr. Clerk – CLW

86.71286

79.42670

83.78577

Sr. Clerk – ER

87.30538

80.01000

69.22636

65.91246

Sr. Clerk – SER

68.93780

83.79278

67.58081

ASM (Assistant Station Master) – ER

74.23732

70.14036

61.92060

74.17646

55.61833

Traffic Assistant – MR

74.00068

69.79861

61.47434

73.88195

53.36696

 

RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-2 Exam (CEN 01/2019)

Shortlisted candidates whose names and roll numbers will be included in the merit will be called for the 2nd stage Computer Based Test (CBT-2). Shortlisting of Candidates for the 2nd Stage CBT shall be based on the normalized marks obtained by them in 1st Stage CBT and the options for various posts exercised by them keeping in view the educational qualification of the candidate i.e. 10+2 or Graduate. The total number of candidates to be shortlisted shall be 20 times the community-wise vacancies of posts notified against the RRB as per their merit in 1st Stage CBT cum choice of posts.

