RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Result @rrbald.gov.in: Check Expected Cutoff & Previous Marks for Allahabad Region

RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Result @rrbald.gov.in: Railway Recruitment Board will soon release RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Result region-wise soon on the official website. Check Expected and Previous Cutoff Marks & Minimum Qualifying Marks for Allahabad Region.

RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Result @rrbald.gov.in: Railway Recruitment Board will soon be releasing the RRB NTPC 1st stage Computer Based Test (CBT-1) Result held for the recruitment of 35281 vacancies under Non-technical Popular Categories including Posts like Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Commercial Apprentice, Station Master, etc., in various Zones and Production Units of Indian Railways for more than 1.25 crore eligible candidates. The answer keys were released for RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Exam and candidates were able to view their question papers, responses, and answer keys from 16th to 23rd August 2021. Let’s look at the category-wise minimum qualifying marks for RRB NTPC CBT-1 2020-21 Exam:

RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Minimum Qualifying Marks

RRB applies the normalization method for calculating the qualifying marks of an examination conducted in multiple sessions having different difficulty level of the questions. The normalized score of 1st Stage CBT shall be used for shortlisting of candidates for 2nd Stage CBT as per their merit:

Category Minimum Qualifying Marks General/ EWS 40% OBC / SC 30% ST 25%

These percentages of marks for eligibility may be relaxed by 2% for PwBD candidates in case of a shortage of PwBD candidates against vacancies reserved for them.

RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Expected Cut-off Marks for Allahabad Region (CEN 01/2019)

Railway Recruitment Board held the 1st stage Computer Based Test RRB NTPC 2021 Exam in 7 Phases from 28th December 2020 to 31st July 2021. Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the merit list at its regional websites for all 7 phases of the CBT-1 Exam. Let’s have a look at the RRB NTPC 2021 Expected Cut-Off for Allahabad Region:

Expected Cut-Off for RRB NTPC 2021 Online Exam (Out of 100 Marks) Category Expected Cut-Off Difficulty Level (Easy to Moderate) General 70 to 80 Marks OBC 65 to 75 Marks EWS 60 to 70 Marks SC 55 to 65 Marks ST 50 to 60 Marks

Note: The cut-off will vary region-wise and the difficulty level of the exam.

RRB NTPC 2016 ALLAHABAD CUT-OFF

RRB Allahabad NTPC Cut Off marks RRB Allahabad NTPC Stage I (Preliminary) Cut off General OBC SC ST 77.49 70.47 62.85 47.02 RRB Allahabad NTPC Cut off for Document Verification Post Name UR OBC SC ST ExS VH OH HH Commercial Apprentice – NCR 87.27741 86.72583 80.00000 74.72223 73.52591 —- 77.35805 —- Commercial Apprentice – NR —- —- —- —- —- —- 77.35745 —- Traffic Apprentice – NCR 82.78692 81.28477 75.14268 70.02908 64.40822 —- 76.42293 —- Traffic Apprentice – NR 82.71825 81.24153 74.97881 69.96863 64.40123 —- 75.14268 —- Enquiry-cum-Reservation Clerk – NCR 87.25776 85.00000 82.18094 71.51009 72.88722 75.55943 77.07321 —- Enquiry-cum-Reservation Clerk – NR —- —- —- —- —- 66.94444 76.43947 —- Goods Guard – NCR 80.99685 80.38268 73.61111 68.08981 61.90667 —- 70.01368 68.40294 Goods Guard – NR 81.21005 80.72334 73.56324 67.56575 61.74341 —- —- —- Junior Accounts Assistant-cum-Typist – NCR 90.17083 —- 82.03741 75.84726 —- —- 80.27691 —- Senior Clerk-cum-Typist – DLW —- —- 77.50000 73.65447 64.16667 65.76585 —- —- Senior Clerk-cum-Typist – NCR 90.65258 89.20793 79.27413 73.68556 —- 65.83333 76.40001 64.25623 Senior Clerk-cum-Typist – NR —- 86.07508 —- 71.51009 —- 68.65141 —- —- Assistant Station Master – NCR 76.77398 76.17799 71.21066 67.32964 51.05018 —- 67.91044 —- Assistant Station Master – NR 76.65529 76.08928 71.38919 67.31102 50.98999 —- 68.10828

RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-2 Exam (CEN 01/2019)

Shortlisted candidates whose names and roll numbers will be included in the merit will be called for the 2nd stage Computer Based Test (CBT-2). Shortlisting of Candidates for the 2nd Stage CBT shall be based on the normalized marks obtained by them in 1st Stage CBT and the options for various posts exercised by them keeping in view the educational qualification of the candidate i.e. 10+2 or Graduate. The total number of candidates to be shortlisted shall be 20 times the community-wise vacancies of posts notified against the RRB as per their merit in 1st Stage CBT cum choice of posts.

Separate 2nd Stage CBT shall be taken for each of the 7th CPC Level i.e. Level 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6 with graded difficulty level. All posts falling within the same level of 7th CPC shall have a common 2nd stage CBT. If candidates are eligible for more than one level of 7th CPC posts as per their educational qualifications, they have to give common 1st stage CBT and corresponding 2nd stage CBT for each level of 7th CPC.