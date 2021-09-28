RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Result @rrbald.gov.in: Check Expected Cutoff & Previous Marks for Allahabad Region

Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Result @rrbald.gov.in: Railway Recruitment Board will soon release RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Result region-wise soon on the official website. Check Expected and Previous Cutoff Marks & Minimum Qualifying Marks for Allahabad Region.

Created On: Sep 28, 2021 17:27 IST
RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Result @rrbald.gov.in: Railway Recruitment Board will soon be releasing the RRB NTPC 1st stage Computer Based Test (CBT-1) Result held for the recruitment of 35281 vacancies under Non-technical Popular Categories including Posts like Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Commercial Apprentice, Station Master, etc., in various Zones and Production Units of Indian Railways for more than 1.25 crore eligible candidates. The answer keys were released for RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Exam and candidates were able to view their question papers, responses, and answer keys from 16th to 23rd August 2021. Let’s look at the category-wise minimum qualifying marks for RRB NTPC CBT-1 2020-21 Exam:

RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Minimum Qualifying Marks

RRB applies the normalization method for calculating the qualifying marks of an examination conducted in multiple sessions having different difficulty level of the questions. The normalized score of 1st Stage CBT shall be used for shortlisting of candidates for 2nd Stage CBT as per their merit:

Category

Minimum Qualifying Marks

General/ EWS

40%

OBC / SC

30%

ST

25%

These percentages of marks for eligibility may be relaxed by 2% for PwBD candidates in case of a shortage of PwBD candidates against vacancies reserved for them.

RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Expected Cut-off Marks for Allahabad Region (CEN 01/2019)

Railway Recruitment Board held the 1st stage Computer Based Test RRB NTPC 2021 Exam in 7 Phases from 28th December 2020 to 31st July 2021. Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the merit list at its regional websites for all 7 phases of the CBT-1 Exam. Let’s have a look at the RRB NTPC 2021 Expected Cut-Off for Allahabad Region:

Expected Cut-Off for RRB NTPC 2021 Online Exam (Out of 100 Marks)

Category

Expected Cut-Off

Difficulty Level (Easy to Moderate)

General

70 to 80 Marks

OBC

65 to 75 Marks

EWS

60 to 70 Marks

SC

55 to 65 Marks

ST

50 to 60 Marks

Note: The cut-off will vary region-wise and the difficulty level of the exam.

RRB NTPC 2016 ALLAHABAD CUT-OFF

RRB Allahabad NTPC Cut Off marks

RRB Allahabad NTPC Stage I (Preliminary) Cut off

General

OBC

SC

ST

77.49

70.47

62.85

47.02

RRB Allahabad NTPC Cut off for Document Verification

Post Name

UR

OBC

SC

ST

ExS

VH

OH

HH

Commercial Apprentice – NCR

87.27741

86.72583

80.00000

74.72223

73.52591

—-

77.35805

—-

Commercial Apprentice – NR

—-

—-

—-

—-

—-

—-

77.35745

—-

Traffic Apprentice – NCR

82.78692

81.28477

75.14268

70.02908

64.40822

—-

76.42293

—-

Traffic Apprentice – NR

82.71825

81.24153

74.97881

69.96863

64.40123

—-

75.14268

—-

Enquiry-cum-Reservation Clerk – NCR

87.25776

85.00000

82.18094

71.51009

72.88722

75.55943

77.07321

—-

Enquiry-cum-Reservation Clerk – NR

—-

—-

—-

—-

—-

66.94444

76.43947

—-

Goods Guard – NCR

80.99685

80.38268

73.61111

68.08981

61.90667

—-

70.01368

68.40294

Goods Guard – NR

81.21005

80.72334

73.56324

67.56575

61.74341

—-

—-

—-

Junior Accounts Assistant-cum-Typist – NCR

90.17083

—-

82.03741

75.84726

—-

—-

80.27691

—-

Senior Clerk-cum-Typist – DLW

—-

—-

77.50000

73.65447

64.16667

65.76585

—-

—-

Senior Clerk-cum-Typist – NCR

90.65258

89.20793

79.27413

73.68556

—-

65.83333

76.40001

64.25623

Senior Clerk-cum-Typist – NR

—-

86.07508

—-

71.51009

—-

68.65141

—-

—-

Assistant Station Master – NCR

76.77398

76.17799

71.21066

67.32964

51.05018

—-

67.91044

—-

Assistant Station Master – NR

76.65529

76.08928

71.38919

67.31102

50.98999

—-

68.10828

  

RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-2 Exam (CEN 01/2019)

Shortlisted candidates whose names and roll numbers will be included in the merit will be called for the 2nd stage Computer Based Test (CBT-2). Shortlisting of Candidates for the 2nd Stage CBT shall be based on the normalized marks obtained by them in 1st Stage CBT and the options for various posts exercised by them keeping in view the educational qualification of the candidate i.e. 10+2 or Graduate. The total number of candidates to be shortlisted shall be 20 times the community-wise vacancies of posts notified against the RRB as per their merit in 1st Stage CBT cum choice of posts.

Separate 2nd Stage CBT shall be taken for each of the 7th CPC Level i.e. Level 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6 with graded difficulty level. All posts falling within the same level of 7th CPC shall have a common 2nd stage CBT. If candidates are eligible for more than one level of 7th CPC posts as per their educational qualifications, they have to give common 1st stage CBT and corresponding 2nd stage CBT for each level of 7th CPC.

FAQ

Where will the RRB NTPC CEN 01/2019 CBT-1 Result be released for Allahabad Region?

rrbald.gov.in

How Many Candidates will be Shortlisted in RRB NTPC 1st Stage CBT?

More Than 7 Lakh Candidates Will Be Shortlisted For The 2nd Stage CBT Exam

How many Vacancies have been Announced for RRB NTPC 2021 Recruitment?

35281 Vacancies Under Non-Technical Popular Categories Like Clerk Cum Typist, Accounts Clerk Cum Typist, Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial Cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Commercial Apprentice, Station Master, Etc.
