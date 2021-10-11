RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Result @rrbmalda.gov.in: Check Expected Cutoff & Previous Marks for Malda Region

RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Result @rrbmalda.gov.in: Railway Recruitment Board will soon release RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Result region-wise soon on the official website. Check Expected and Previous Cutoff Marks & Minimum Qualifying Marks for Malda Region.

RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Result @rrbmalda.gov.in: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will be releasing soon the result for RRB NTPC CBT-1 Exam held from 28th Dec 2020 to 31st July 2021 in seven phases for the recruitment of 35281 vacancies under Non-technical Popular Category Posts against CEN 01/2019 including Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Commercial Apprentice, Station Master, etc., in various Zones and Production Units of Indian Railways for more than 1.25 crore eligible candidates. The board released the answer keys for RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Exam from 16th to 23rd August 2021. Let’s look at the category-wise minimum qualifying marks for RRB NTPC CBT-1 2020-21 Exam:

RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Minimum Qualifying Marks

RRB applies the normalization method for calculating the qualifying marks of an examination conducted in multiple sessions having different difficulty levels of the questions. The normalized score of 1st Stage CBT shall be used for shortlisting of candidates for 2nd Stage CBT as per their merit:

Category Minimum Qualifying Marks General/ EWS 40% OBC / SC 30% ST 25%

These percentages of marks for eligibility may be relaxed by 2% for PwBD candidates in case of a shortage of PwBD candidates against vacancies reserved for them.

RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Expected Cut-off Marks for Malda Region (CEN 01/2019)

Railway Recruitment Board held the 1st stage Computer Based Test RRB NTPC 2021 Exam in 7 Phases from 28th December 2020 to 31st July 2021. Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the merit list at its regional websites for all 7 phases of the CBT-1 Exam. Let’s have a look at the RRB NTPC 2021 Expected Cut-Off for Malda Region:

Expected Cut-Off for RRB NTPC 2021 Online Exam (Out of 100 Marks) Category Expected Cut-Off Difficulty Level (Easy to Moderate) General 65 to 70 Marks OBC 60 to 65 Marks EWS 55 to 60 Marks SC 50 to 55 Marks ST 45 to 50 Marks

Note: The cut-off will vary region-wise and the difficulty level of the exam.

RRB NTPC 2016 MALDA CUT-OFF

RRB Malda NTPC Cut Off marks RRB Malda NTPC Stage I (Preliminary) Exam Cut off General (UR) OBC SC ST 61.87 48.42 43.11 31.89 RRB Malda NTPC Stage II (Mains) Exam Cut off Posts Classification UR SC ST OBC ASM – SER Community-wise 62.46738 50.67120 42.01681 57.31633 Ex-Servicemen 43.67288 38.09742 — 31.97849 PWD – OH 47.84944 47.01200 — 49.33631 PWD – HH 42.36117 — 41.88913 42.55913 JAA – SER Community-wise 76.31506 — — 73.01027 Sr. Clerk cum Typist – SER Community-wise 75.13634 66.47947 55.64571 73.90780 Ex-Servicemen 48.53615 38.09742 — 51.62365 RRB Malda NTPC Cut off for Document Verification Post Name UR OBC SC ST ExS VH OH HH CA (Commercial Apprentice) – SER 73.16046 70.83401 65.19872 54.84680 54.27547 — 66.39819 — Goods Guard – SER 70.32171 68.87834 63.57269 51.69695 32.72049 — 56.39522 57.70308 JAA (Junior Accounts Assistant-cum-Typist) – SER — 75.01727 — — — — — — Sr. Clerk-cum-Typist – SER 77.31092 73.01027 — 58.92408 — — — — ASM (Assistant Station Master) – SER 67.43382 66.52223 59.71410 54.96792 42.19744 — 61.05745

RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-2 Exam (CEN 01/2019)

Shortlisted candidates whose names and roll numbers will be included in the merit will be called for the 2nd stage Computer Based Test (CBT-2). Shortlisting of Candidates for the 2nd Stage CBT shall be based on the normalized marks obtained by them in 1st Stage CBT and the options for various posts exercised by them keeping in view the educational qualification of the candidate i.e. 10+2 or Graduate. The total number of candidates to be shortlisted shall be 20 times the community-wise vacancies of posts notified against the RRB as per their merit in 1st Stage CBT cum choice of posts.

Separate 2nd Stage CBT shall be taken for each of the 7th CPC Level i.e. Level 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6 with graded difficulty level. All posts falling within the same level of 7th CPC shall have a common 2nd stage CBT. If candidates are eligible for more than one level of 7th CPC posts as per their educational qualifications, they have to give common 1st stage CBT and corresponding 2nd stage CBT for each level of 7th CPC.