RRB NTPC CBT-1 Result 2021 @rrbcdg.gov.in: Check Expected Cutoff & Previous Marks for Chandigarh Region

RRB NTPC CBT-1 Result 2021 @rrbcdg.gov.in: Railway Recruitment Board will soon release the result for RRB NTPC CBT-1 Exam held for the recruitment of 35281 vacancies under Non-technical Popular Category Posts against CEN 01/2019 including Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Commercial Apprentice, Station Master, etc., in various Zones and Production Units of Indian Railways for more than 1.25 crore eligible candidates. The answer keys were released for RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Exam and candidates were able to view their question papers, responses, and answer keys from 16th to 23rd August 2021. Let’s look at the category-wise minimum qualifying marks for RRB NTPC CBT-1 2020-21 Exam:

RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Minimum Qualifying Marks

RRB applies the normalization method for calculating the qualifying marks of an examination conducted in multiple sessions having different difficulty level of the questions. The normalized score of 1st Stage CBT shall be used for shortlisting of candidates for 2nd Stage CBT as per their merit:

Category Minimum Qualifying Marks General/ EWS 40% OBC / SC 30% ST 25%

These percentages of marks for eligibility may be relaxed by 2% for PwBD candidates in case of a shortage of PwBD candidates against vacancies reserved for them.

RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Expected Cut-off Marks for Chandigarh Region (CEN 01/2019)

Railway Recruitment Board held the 1st stage Computer Based Test RRB NTPC 2021 Exam in 7 Phases from 28th December 2020 to 31st July 2021. Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the merit list at its regional websites for all 7 phases of the CBT-1 Exam. Let’s have a look at the RRB NTPC 2021 Expected Cut-Off for Chandigarh Region:

Expected Cut-Off for RRB NTPC 2021 Online Exam (Out of 100 Marks) Category Expected Cut-Off Difficulty Level (Easy to Moderate) General 70 to 80 Marks OBC 65 to 75 Marks EWS 60 to 70 Marks SC 55 to 65 Marks ST 50 to 60 Marks

Note: The cut-off will vary region-wise and the difficulty level of the exam.

RRB NTPC 2016 CHANDIGARH CUT-OFF

RRB Chandigarh NTPC Cut Off marks RRB Chandigarh NTPC Stage I (Preliminary) Cut off General OBC SC ST 82.27 71.47 71.87 46.71 RRB Chandigarh NTPC Stage II (Mains) Cut off Posts Classification UR SC ST OBC ASM-NR Community-wise 80.71006 72.78160 54.64997 77.52533 Ex-Servicemen 56.77359 57.01907 PWD – OH

(Combined for all eligible disability

viz. OA, OL) 64.41207 71.55135 75.32037 PWD – HH 50.27046 55.51591 53.41309 Senior Clerk- cum-Typist- NR Community-wise 89.47331 78.97027 71.80889 86.55760 Ex-Servicemen 66.14369 — — 65.56649 PWD –(VH,OH,HH) 63.33333 71.55135 — 69.45685 Senior Clerk- cum-Typist- NR (Store) Community-wise — — — — Ex-Servicemen 64.86056 — — 64.68807 PWD – (VH,OH,HH) 62.44492 — 64.12637 64.71864 RRB Chandigarh NTPC Cut off for Document Verification Post Name UR OBC SC ST ExS VH OH HH Traffic Apprentice – NR 84.22176 81.43973 78.77336 74.69555 66.63667 — — — Goods Guard – NR 82.76392 80.58760 78.27587 70.44002 64.68807 — 65.27788 69.45685 Senior Clerk-cum-Typist – NR 95.81306 — 81.45599 — 76.90100 — 71.55135 85.86783 Senior Clerk-cum-Typist – NRStore — — — — 67.83267 84.55984 68.96879 — Assistant Station Master – NR 76.92093 76.45745 71.74004 60.79090 60.35274 — 69.59999 —

RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-2 Exam (CEN 01/2019)

Shortlisted candidates whose names and roll numbers will be included in the merit will be called for the 2nd stage Computer Based Test (CBT-2). Shortlisting of Candidates for the 2nd Stage CBT shall be based on the normalized marks obtained by them in 1st Stage CBT and the options for various posts exercised by them keeping in view the educational qualification of the candidate i.e. 10+2 or Graduate. The total number of candidates to be shortlisted shall be 20 times the community-wise vacancies of posts notified against the RRB as per their merit in 1st Stage CBT cum choice of posts.

Separate 2nd Stage CBT shall be taken for each of the 7th CPC Level i.e. Level 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6 with graded difficulty level. All posts falling within the same level of 7th CPC shall have a common 2nd stage CBT. If candidates are eligible for more than one level of 7th CPC posts as per their educational qualifications, they have to give common 1st stage CBT and corresponding 2nd stage CBT for each level of 7th CPC.