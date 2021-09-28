RRB NTPC CBT-1 Result 2021 @rrbcdg.gov.in: Check Expected Cutoff & Previous Marks for Chandigarh Region

Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

RRB NTPC CBT-1 Result 2021 @rrbcdg.gov.in: Railway Recruitment Board will soon release RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Result region-wise soon on the official website. Check Expected and Previous Cutoff Marks & Minimum Qualifying Marks for Chandigarh Region.

Created On: Sep 28, 2021 10:29 IST
RRB NTPC CBT-1 Result 2021 @rrbcdg.gov.in: Railway Recruitment Board will soon release the result for RRB NTPC CBT-1 Exam held for the recruitment of 35281 vacancies under Non-technical Popular Category Posts against CEN 01/2019 including Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Commercial Apprentice, Station Master, etc., in various Zones and Production Units of Indian Railways for more than 1.25 crore eligible candidates. The answer keys were released for RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Exam and candidates were able to view their question papers, responses, and answer keys from 16th to 23rd August 2021. Let’s look at the category-wise minimum qualifying marks for RRB NTPC CBT-1 2020-21 Exam:

RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Minimum Qualifying Marks

RRB applies the normalization method for calculating the qualifying marks of an examination conducted in multiple sessions having different difficulty level of the questions. The normalized score of 1st Stage CBT shall be used for shortlisting of candidates for 2nd Stage CBT as per their merit:

Category

Minimum Qualifying Marks

General/ EWS

40%

OBC / SC

30%

ST

25%

These percentages of marks for eligibility may be relaxed by 2% for PwBD candidates in case of a shortage of PwBD candidates against vacancies reserved for them.

RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Expected Cut-off Marks for Chandigarh Region (CEN 01/2019)

Railway Recruitment Board held the 1st stage Computer Based Test RRB NTPC 2021 Exam in 7 Phases from 28th December 2020 to 31st July 2021. Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the merit list at its regional websites for all 7 phases of the CBT-1 Exam. Let’s have a look at the RRB NTPC 2021 Expected Cut-Off for Chandigarh Region:

Expected Cut-Off for RRB NTPC 2021 Online Exam (Out of 100 Marks)

Category

Expected Cut-Off

Difficulty Level (Easy to Moderate)

General

70 to 80 Marks

OBC

65 to 75 Marks

EWS

60 to 70 Marks

SC

55 to 65 Marks

ST

50 to 60 Marks

Note: The cut-off will vary region-wise and the difficulty level of the exam.

RRB NTPC 2016 CHANDIGARH CUT-OFF

RRB Chandigarh NTPC Cut Off marks

RRB Chandigarh NTPC Stage I (Preliminary) Cut off

General

OBC

SC

ST

82.27

71.47

71.87

46.71

RRB Chandigarh NTPC Stage II (Mains) Cut off

Posts

Classification

UR

SC

ST

OBC

ASM-NR

Community-wise

80.71006

72.78160

54.64997

77.52533

Ex-Servicemen

56.77359

 

 

57.01907

PWD – OH
(Combined for all eligible disability
viz. OA, OL)

64.41207

71.55135

 

75.32037

PWD – HH

50.27046

55.51591

 

53.41309

Senior Clerk- cum-Typist- NR

Community-wise

89.47331

78.97027

71.80889

86.55760

Ex-Servicemen

66.14369

65.56649

PWD –(VH,OH,HH)

63.33333

71.55135

69.45685

Senior Clerk- cum-Typist- NR (Store)

Community-wise

Ex-Servicemen

64.86056

64.68807

PWD – (VH,OH,HH)

62.44492

64.12637

64.71864

RRB Chandigarh NTPC Cut off for Document Verification

Post Name

UR

OBC

SC

ST

ExS

VH

OH

HH

Traffic Apprentice – NR

84.22176

81.43973

78.77336

74.69555

66.63667

Goods Guard – NR

82.76392

80.58760

78.27587

70.44002

64.68807

65.27788

69.45685

Senior Clerk-cum-Typist – NR

95.81306

81.45599

76.90100

71.55135

85.86783

Senior Clerk-cum-Typist – NRStore

67.83267

84.55984

68.96879

Assistant Station Master – NR

76.92093

76.45745

71.74004

60.79090

60.35274

69.59999

RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-2 Exam (CEN 01/2019)

Shortlisted candidates whose names and roll numbers will be included in the merit will be called for the 2nd stage Computer Based Test (CBT-2). Shortlisting of Candidates for the 2nd Stage CBT shall be based on the normalized marks obtained by them in 1st Stage CBT and the options for various posts exercised by them keeping in view the educational qualification of the candidate i.e. 10+2 or Graduate. The total number of candidates to be shortlisted shall be 20 times the community-wise vacancies of posts notified against the RRB as per their merit in 1st Stage CBT cum choice of posts.

Separate 2nd Stage CBT shall be taken for each of the 7th CPC Level i.e. Level 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6 with graded difficulty level. All posts falling within the same level of 7th CPC shall have a common 2nd stage CBT. If candidates are eligible for more than one level of 7th CPC posts as per their educational qualifications, they have to give common 1st stage CBT and corresponding 2nd stage CBT for each level of 7th CPC.

Where will the RRB NTPC CEN 01/2019 CBT-1 Result be released for Chandigarh Region?

rrbcdg.gov.in

How Many Candidates will be Shortlisted in RRB NTPC 1st Stage CBT?

More Than 7 Lakh Candidates Will Be Shortlisted For The 2nd Stage CBT Exam

How many Vacancies have been Announced for RRB NTPC 2021 Recruitment?

35281 Vacancies Under Non-Technical Popular Categories Like Clerk Cum Typist, Accounts Clerk Cum Typist, Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial Cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Commercial Apprentice, Station Master, Etc.
