RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Result @rrbsecunderabad.nic.in: Check Expected Cutoff & Previous Marks for Secunderabad Region

RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Result @rrbsecunderabad.nic.in: Railway Recruitment Board will soon release RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Result region-wise soon on the official website. Check Expected and Previous Cutoff Marks & Minimum Qualifying Marks for Secunderabad Region.

RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Result @www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in: Railway Recruitment Board will soon be releasing the 1st stage Computer Based Test (CBT-1) Result of RRB NTPC 2021 Exam (CEN 01/2019) held for the recruitment of 35281 vacancies under Non-technical Popular Categories including Posts like Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Commercial Apprentice, Station Master, etc., in various Zones and Production Units of Indian Railways for more than 1.25 crore eligible candidates. The answer keys were released for RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Exam and candidates were able to view their question papers, responses, and answer keys from 16th to 23rd August 2021. Let’s look at the category-wise minimum qualifying marks for RRB NTPC CBT-1 2020-21 Exam:

RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Minimum Qualifying Marks

RRB applies the normalization method for calculating the qualifying marks of an examination conducted in multiple sessions having different difficulty levels of the questions. The normalized score of 1st Stage CBT shall be used for shortlisting of candidates for 2nd Stage CBT as per their merit:

Category Minimum Qualifying Marks General/ EWS 40% OBC / SC 30% ST 25%

These percentages of marks for eligibility may be relaxed by 2% for PwBD candidates in case of a shortage of PwBD candidates against vacancies reserved for them.

RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Expected Cut-off Marks for Secunderabad Region (CEN 01/2019)

Railway Recruitment Board held the 1st stage Computer Based Test RRB NTPC 2021 Exam in 7 Phases from 28th December 2020 to 31st July 2021. Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the merit list at its regional websites for all 7 phases of the CBT-1 Exam. Let’s have a look at the RRB NTPC 2021 Expected Cut-Off for Secunderabad Region:

Expected Cut-Off for RRB NTPC 2021 Online Exam (Out of 100 Marks) Category Expected Cut-Off Difficulty Level (Easy to Moderate) General 70 to 80 Marks OBC 65 to 75 Marks EWS 60 to 70 Marks SC 55 to 65 Marks ST 50 to 60 Marks

Note: The cut-off will vary region-wise and the difficulty level of the exam.

RRB NTPC 2016 SECUNDERABAD CUT-OFF

RRB Secunderabad NTPC Cut Off marks RRB Secunderabad NTPC Stage I (Preliminary) Exam Cut off General (UR) OBC SC ST 77.72 72.87 63.73 59.13 RRB Secunderabad NTPC Stage II (Mains) Exam Cut off Posts Classification UR SC ST OBC ASM-SCR Community-wise 74.26759 66.34989 61.90195 72.13591 Ex-Servicemen 41.12136 43.45353 48.44671 41.12321 PWD – OH

(Combined for all eligible disability

viz. OA, OL, MW 61.96391 63.33333 65.13178 62.08652 ASM-ECOR Community-wise 72.71433 65.87737 61.66667 71.83437 Ex-Servicemen 40.03907 39.88427 38.66107 38.53907 Sr. Clerk cum Typist – SCR Community-wise 82.97243 74.75617 70.00000 82.66242 PWD – HH 51.94444 — — 52.95069 Sr. Clerk cum Typist – ECOR Community-wise 81.89537 73.67219 68.48159 80.52245 RRB Secunderabad NTPC Cut off for Document Verification Post Name UR SC ST OBC ExS VH OH HH Commercial Apprentice SCR 80.18915 72.5 68.01797 78.33333 61.32114 — —- —- Traffic Apprentice SCR 76.59933 69.31106 67.41379 76.38889 53.61316 —- 67.22223 — Goods Guard SCR 75.77091 68.59127 66.54202 75.48296 51.73258 —- 66.38889 — Sr. Clerk -cum- Typist SCR 83.00221 77.94589 — —- — — — 54.72223 Assistant Station Master SCR 72.68750 67.59722 64.83639 72.68655 46.73611 — 63.07639 — Commercial Apprentice ECoR 80.10096 72.09645 67.78633 77.92193 59.82476 —- — — Traffic Apprentice ECoR 76.46227 69.31106 67.14276 76.35801 53.25522 — 67.22223 56.11111 Goods Guard ECoR 82.67441 67.77778 65.96794 74.91223 50.58731 — 58.61111 — Sr. Clerk -cum- Typist ECoR 82.67441 — —- 81.89537 — — — — Assistant Station Master ECoR 72.88465 67.45789 65.13625 72.60785 45.33235

RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-2 Exam (CEN 01/2019)

Shortlisted candidates whose names and roll numbers will be included in the merit will be called for the 2nd stage Computer Based Test (CBT-2). Shortlisting of Candidates for the 2nd Stage CBT shall be based on the normalized marks obtained by them in 1st Stage CBT and the options for various posts exercised by them keeping in view the educational qualification of the candidate i.e. 10+2 or Graduate. The total number of candidates to be shortlisted shall be 20 times the community-wise vacancies of posts notified against the RRB as per their merit in 1st Stage CBT cum choice of posts.

Separate 2nd Stage CBT shall be taken for each of the 7th CPC Level i.e. Level 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6 with graded difficulty level. All posts falling within the same level of 7th CPC shall have a common 2nd stage CBT. If candidates are eligible for more than one level of 7th CPC posts as per their educational qualifications, they have to give common 1st stage CBT and corresponding 2nd stage CBT for each level of 7th CPC.