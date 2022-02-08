Indian Railways Recruitment Update 2022: Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said over 1.89 Lakh RRB/RRC Group C&D vacancies filled in last 5 Years

Indian Railways Recruitment Update 2022: As per the latest information shared by Minister of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, in the last 5 years the Railway Recruitment Board and Railway Recruitment Cell have empanelled/ recruited 1,89,790 persons in Indian railways. Here are the details of number of persons empanelled/ recruited through Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) and Railway Recruitment Cells (RRCs) during last Five Years:
|
Year
|
Group ‘C’ (Level 2 to 7) Through RRBs
|
Group ‘C’ Level 1 (erstwhile Group D) Through RRCs
|
Total Recruitment
|
2016-2017
|
19587
|
6731
|
26318
|
2017-2018
|
19100
|
5362
|
24462
|
2018-2019
|
1727
|
4766
|
6493
|
2019-2020
|
71125
|
55942
|
127067
|
2020-2021
|
2123
|
3327
|
5450
|
Total
|
113662
|
76128
|
189790
On 2nd February 2022, Members in Rajya Sabah raised the issue of the recent declaration of results of Non-Technical Popular Categories- RRB NTPC Exam conducted by Railway Recruitment Boards. Fauzia Khan of NCP raised the issue and demands concerns of the Students regarding alleged irregularities in Exam results.
Meanwhile, Railway Recruitment Board has received 2 Lakh Grievances via email, 9861 Camps & Web Programme till 3rd February 2022. Recently, Indian Railways has constituted High Power Committee to look into the Concerns of Candidates over RRB NTPC CBT-1 Result 2021 & RRB Group D CEN RRC 01/2019 CBT-2 Exam. into the concerns and doubts raised by candidates in regard to results of 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT) of Centralized Employment Notification CEN 01/2019 of Non Technical Popular categories (NTPC) issued by Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) on 14th & 15th January 2022. The Grievance Committee is looking Candidates are asked to submit their Grievances to Committee till 16th February 2022 through email or a weblink given below:
|Direct Link to Submit Grievances against RRB NTPC CBT-1 Result
|email Id
|rrbcommittee@railnet.gov.in
|Web Programme
|https://iroams.com/outreach/
Candidates are given three weeks time upto 16th February 2022 to submit their concerns and committee after examining these concerns will submit its recommendations by 4th March 2022.