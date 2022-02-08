JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 - Nominations Open!

Indian Railways Recruitment Update 2022: Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said over 1.89 Lakh RRB/RRC Group C&D vacancies filled in last 5 Years

Indian Railways Recruitment Update 2022: Union Minister for Railway Ashwini Vaishnaw inform Rajya Sabha that Railway Recruitment Board and Railway Recruitment Cell empanelled/ recruited 1,89,790 persons in the last five years.

Created On: Feb 8, 2022 11:50 IST
Indian Railways Recruitment Update 2022
Indian Railways Recruitment Update 2022

Indian Railways Recruitment Update 2022: As per the latest information shared by Minister of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, in the last 5 years the Railway Recruitment Board and Railway Recruitment Cell have empanelled/ recruited 1,89,790 persons in Indian railways. Here are the details of number of persons empanelled/ recruited through Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) and Railway Recruitment Cells (RRCs) during last Five Years:

Check RRB NTPC & RRB Group D 2022 Apprentice Recruitment Update

Year

Group ‘C’ (Level 2 to 7) Through RRBs

Group ‘C’ Level 1 (erstwhile Group D) Through RRCs

Total Recruitment

2016-2017

19587

6731

26318

2017-2018

19100

5362

24462

2018-2019

1727

4766

6493

2019-2020

71125

55942

127067

2020-2021

2123

3327

5450

Total

113662

76128

189790

Union Minister for Railway Ashwini Vaishnaw inform Rajya Sabha that Railway Recruitment Board and Railway Recruitment Cell empanelled/recruited 1,89,790 persons in the last five years pic.twitter.com/6NbwMzlx6o

RRB Group D 2022 Exam Updates (RRC CEN 01/2019)
Check RRB/RRC Group D Level 1 Posts 2021 Changed Exam Pattern and Syllabus
Check RRB/RRC Group D Level 1 Posts Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Job Profile & Promotion Policy
Check RRB Group D 2021 Minimum Qualifying Marks
Check RRB Group D 2021 FAQs
Check RRB Group D 2021 Exam & Admit Card Rules

On 2nd February 2022, Members in Rajya Sabah raised the issue of the recent declaration of results of  Non-Technical Popular Categories- RRB NTPC Exam conducted by Railway Recruitment Boards. Fauzia Khan of NCP raised the issue and demands concerns of the Students regarding alleged irregularities in Exam results.

RRB Group D 2022 Exam Preparation Material
Get Free RRB Group D 2021 Exam Study Material
Check How to Clear RRB Group D 2021 Exam in First Attempt
Check RRB Group D 2021 Preparation tips & Strategy
Download Previous Year Papers of RRB/RRC Group D Level 1 Exam
Practice RRB Group D Mock Tests with Answers
Check RRB Group D 2021 Exam Top 5 Daily Routine Practices to crack CBT

Meanwhile, Railway Recruitment Board has received 2 Lakh Grievances via email, 9861 Camps & Web Programme till 3rd February 2022. Recently, Indian Railways has constituted High Power Committee to look into the Concerns of Candidates over RRB NTPC CBT-1 Result 2021 & RRB Group D CEN RRC 01/2019 CBT-2 Exam. into the concerns and doubts raised by candidates in regard to results of 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT) of Centralized Employment Notification CEN 01/2019 of Non Technical Popular categories (NTPC) issued by Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) on 14th & 15th January 2022. The Grievance Committee is looking Candidates are asked to submit their Grievances to Committee till 16th February 2022 through email or a weblink given below:

Direct Link to Submit Grievances against RRB NTPC CBT-1 Result
email Id rrbcommittee@railnet.gov.in
Web Programme https://iroams.com/outreach/

Candidates are given three weeks time upto 16th February 2022 to submit their concerns and committee after examining these concerns will submit its recommendations by 4th March 2022.

RRB NTPC Updates
Check RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Result Updates
Check RRB NTPC Result 2022 Official Press Release by Ministry of Railways
Check RRB NTPC CBT-1 Result CEN 01/ 2019 Analysis
Check RRB NTPC CEN 01/2019 Vacancy Details 2022
Check RRB NTPC Result 2022 Candidates Login Process to Download Scorecard
Check RRB NTPC Region-wise CBT-1 Shortlisted Candidates Detail for 35281 Vacancies in Indian Railways
Check the Minimum Qualifying Marks for RRB NTPC 2021 Exam in Detail
Check RRB NTPC 2021 Eligibility Criteria
RRB NTPC 2022 CBAT Pattern

RRB NTPC 2022 Typing Skill Test (TST)

Check RRB NTPC Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Job Profile and Promotion Policy

Check RRB NTPC 2022 Exam FAQs

Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

7 + 0 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.