Indian Railways Recruitment Update 2022: Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said over 1.89 Lakh RRB/RRC Group C&D vacancies filled in last 5 Years

Indian Railways Recruitment Update 2022: As per the latest information shared by Minister of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, in the last 5 years the Railway Recruitment Board and Railway Recruitment Cell have empanelled/ recruited 1,89,790 persons in Indian railways. Here are the details of number of persons empanelled/ recruited through Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) and Railway Recruitment Cells (RRCs) during last Five Years:

Year Group ‘C’ (Level 2 to 7) Through RRBs Group ‘C’ Level 1 (erstwhile Group D) Through RRCs Total Recruitment 2016-2017 19587 6731 26318 2017-2018 19100 5362 24462 2018-2019 1727 4766 6493 2019-2020 71125 55942 127067 2020-2021 2123 3327 5450 Total 113662 76128 189790

On 2nd February 2022, Members in Rajya Sabah raised the issue of the recent declaration of results of Non-Technical Popular Categories- RRB NTPC Exam conducted by Railway Recruitment Boards. Fauzia Khan of NCP raised the issue and demands concerns of the Students regarding alleged irregularities in Exam results.

Meanwhile, Railway Recruitment Board has received 2 Lakh Grievances via email, 9861 Camps & Web Programme till 3rd February 2022. Recently, Indian Railways has constituted High Power Committee to look into the Concerns of Candidates over RRB NTPC CBT-1 Result 2021 & RRB Group D CEN RRC 01/2019 CBT-2 Exam. into the concerns and doubts raised by candidates in regard to results of 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT) of Centralized Employment Notification CEN 01/2019 of Non Technical Popular categories (NTPC) issued by Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) on 14th & 15th January 2022. The Grievance Committee is looking Candidates are asked to submit their Grievances to Committee till 16th February 2022 through email or a weblink given below:

Candidates are given three weeks time upto 16th February 2022 to submit their concerns and committee after examining these concerns will submit its recommendations by 4th March 2022.