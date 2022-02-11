Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS) UPSC CSE Recruitment 2022: Official Notification Released by Ministry in Gazette to Create Group ‘A’ Vacancies

Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS) UPSC CSE Recruitment 2022: Official Notification Released by Ministry of railways in the Gazette of India on 9 th Feb 2022 for the creation of a new Group ‘A’ Central service called Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS). Check Details Here!

Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS) UPSC CSE Recruitment 2022: On 9th February 2022, the Ministry of Railways issued an official notification in the Gazette of India stating “In pursuance of Cabinet’s decision dated 24.12.2019, there shall be creation of a new Group ‘A’ Central service called Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS)”. Railways have merged its 8 Services and unified them into two departments, Railway Protection Force and Medical Service Department

Download IRMS 2022 Official Gazette Notification

Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS): Some Factual Information

Unification of eight existing services of Indian Railways for Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS) is being done at all levels, i.e., from Junior Scale to HAG+ (Higher Administrative Grade). However, modalities for unification and assignment of inter se seniority were to be decided by Alternative Mechanism. For this, Ministry of Railways and DOPT worked together to work out the necessary formula before it is taken up by Alternative Mechanism ensuring that no one will be at a disadvantage.

27 posts of GMs have been upgraded to apex grade. It will be ensured that eligible officers of all the erstwhile services get apex grade post of GM. In the cabinet note approved, it has been mentioned that officers of IRMS (constituted by 8 services) only will be eligible to become the Functional Members and Chairman/CEO of Railway Board. The number of Independent members will be decided by the Government. They will be non- Executive Members and will attend the Board meetings. They will not be involved in day-to-day functioning of Railways. Their experience of market and field will help in strategic planning of Indian Railways.

IRMS Merged 8 Services into Two Units: Railway Protection Force & Medical Service Department Exists

In December 2019, with an aim to end ‘departmentalism’ in railways, the cabinet committee on economic affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced the merger of eight existing Group A services into a central service, this is the statement issued by the IRMS. The services that are being merged are:

S.No. Ministry of Railways Services 1 Indian Railway Service of Engineers 2 Indian Railway Service of Mechanical Engineers 3 Indian Railway Service of Electrical Engineers 4 Indian Railway Stores Service 5 Indian Railway Service of Signal Engineers 6 Indian Railway Traffic Service 7 Indian Railway Personnel Service 8 Indian Railway Accounts Services

All of the above units have unified into two departments, Railway Protection Force and Medical Service Department.

IRMS Recruitment 2022 Through UPSC CSE Exam

Efforts have been made to complete the unification at the earliest. Officers will continue doing the work which they were doing at present. Domain knowledge will be taken into consideration while deciding a posting. Future recruits to IRMS will be made through UPSC (Civil Services) in consultation with UPSC and DOPT.

The reforms as suggested by various committees from time to time including Prakash Tandon Committee (1994) have been largely adopted. The decision for unification was taken based on the sentiments and suggestions of all levels of officers during “Parivartan Sangosthi” held on 07th & 08th December, 2019 at New Delhi. These were also suggested by all groups constituted under GMs during Parivartan Sangosthi. The suggestions were unanimously agreed to by the Railway Board.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on 'Existing 8 Group A services of Railways to be reorganised into a Central Service called IRMS': Now greater number of people will get promotion opportunities on basis of merit. 27 General Mangers are getting the highest grade of Secretary level. pic.twitter.com/Xrr2JKP63P — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2019

Following Group ‘A’ services from Civil Services and Engineering Services are going to be linked with IRMS. It is a different cadre produced by Indian Railways.

CSE Group ‘A’ Services Indian Railway Traffic Services Indian Railway Accounts Services Indian Railway Personnel Services Indian Railway Protection Force Services Combined Engineering Services (ESE) Indian Railway Service of Engineer Indian Railway Stores Service which is Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Telecommunication, Electronics Engineering Posts. Indian Railway Services of Mechanical Engineers Indian Railway Service of Electrical Engineer Indian Railway Service of Signal Engineer

About IRMS 2022 Recruitment Exam

Indian Railways is one of the biggest organisations in India with nearly 72% engineers in Group ‘A’ services. On 24th December 2019, cabinet approved the restructuring of Railways and merger of 8 departments of Indian Railways namely - IRTS, IRPS, IRAS (recruitment in these three departments was through CSE and the governing body was DoPT) and IRSE, IRSME, IRSEE, IRSSE, IRSS (recruitment in these 5 departments was through ESE and the governing body was Railway Board). As a consequence of this merger, they proposed a single recruitment exam for all the vacancies of RAILWAYS. The main aim for restructuring is to end departmentalism, expedite decision making and bring about coherent working.

IRMS 2022 Selection Process

IRMS examination is necessarily held for 5 fields which are Mechanical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering, and Non-technical entry for the applicants who are not engineers but are preparing for civil services.