Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS) UPSC CSE Recruitment 2022: Official Notification Released by Ministry in Gazette to Create Group 'A' Vacancies

Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS) UPSC CSE Recruitment 2022: Official Notification Released by Ministry of railways in the Gazette of India on 9th Feb 2022 for the creation of a new Group ‘A’ Central service called Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS). Check Details Here!

Created On: Feb 11, 2022 19:43 IST
Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS) UPSC CSE Recruitment 2022
Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS) UPSC CSE Recruitment 2022

Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS) UPSC CSE Recruitment 2022: On 9th February 2022, the Ministry of Railways issued an official notification in the Gazette of India stating “In pursuance of Cabinet’s decision dated 24.12.2019, there shall be creation of a new Group ‘A’ Central service called Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS)”. Railways have merged its 8 Services and unified them into two departments, Railway Protection Force and Medical Service Department

IRMS Merged 8 Services into Two Units: Railway Protection Force & Medical Service Department Exists

In December 2019, with an aim to end ‘departmentalism’ in railways, the cabinet committee on economic affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced the merger of eight existing Group A services into a central service, this is the statement issued by the IRMS. The services that are being merged are:

S.No.

Ministry of Railways Services

1

Indian Railway Service of Engineers

2

Indian Railway Service of Mechanical Engineers

3

Indian Railway Service of Electrical Engineers

4

Indian Railway Stores Service

5

Indian Railway Service of Signal Engineers

6

Indian Railway Traffic Service

7

Indian Railway Personnel Service

8

Indian Railway Accounts Services

All of the above units have unified into two departments, Railway Protection Force and Medical Service Department.

IRMS Recruitment 2022 Through UPSC CSE Exam

Efforts have been made to complete the unification at the earliest. Officers will continue doing the work which they were doing at present. Domain knowledge will be taken into consideration while deciding a posting. Future recruits to IRMS will be made through UPSC (Civil Services) in consultation with UPSC and DOPT.

The reforms as suggested by various committees from time to time including Prakash Tandon Committee (1994) have been largely adopted. The decision for unification was taken based on the sentiments and suggestions of all levels of officers during “Parivartan Sangosthi” held on 07th & 08th December, 2019 at New Delhi. These were also suggested by all groups constituted under GMs during Parivartan Sangosthi. The suggestions were unanimously agreed to by the Railway Board.

Following Group ‘A’ services from Civil Services and Engineering Services are going to be linked with IRMS. It is a different cadre produced by Indian Railways.

CSE Group ‘A’ Services

Indian Railway Traffic Services

Indian Railway Accounts Services

Indian Railway Personnel Services

Indian Railway Protection Force Services

Combined Engineering Services (ESE)

Indian Railway Service of Engineer

Indian Railway Stores Service which is Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Telecommunication, Electronics Engineering Posts.

Indian Railway Services of Mechanical Engineers

Indian Railway Service of Electrical Engineer

Indian Railway Service of Signal Engineer

About IRMS 2022 Recruitment Exam

Indian Railways is one of the biggest organisations in India with nearly 72% engineers in Group ‘A’ services. On 24th December 2019, cabinet approved the restructuring of Railways and merger of 8 departments of Indian Railways namely - IRTS, IRPS, IRAS (recruitment in these three departments was through CSE and the governing body was DoPT) and IRSE, IRSME, IRSEE, IRSSE, IRSS (recruitment in these 5 departments was through ESE and the governing body was Railway Board). As a consequence of this merger, they proposed a single recruitment exam for all the vacancies of RAILWAYS. The main aim for restructuring is to end departmentalism, expedite decision making and bring about coherent working.

IRMS 2022 Selection Process

IRMS examination is necessarily held for 5 fields which are Mechanical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering, and Non-technical entry for the applicants who are not engineers but are preparing for civil services.

S.No.

IRMS 2022 Selection Process

1

The test is usually held in 3 stages which are the Prelims exam, Mains Examination, and Personality test.

2

Prelims are usually objective examinations.

3

The mains exam shall be a conventional or subjective examination and applicants who are eligible for the prelims exam will only be qualified to appear in the mains exam.

4

After that, there will be a personality test in which there will be an Interview round where they will test the applicant’s knowledge like the exam specifics, management, and general attentiveness. Students who have qualified prelims and mains will only be eligible for that particular round.

5

After clearing all three stages there will be a medical test held.

6

After all the rounds final merit will be decided and departments shall be allocated.

FAQ

Q1. When did the Ministry of Railways release the notification for IRMS 2022 Creation?

9th February 2022

Q2. In how many departments will Indian Railways be unified under IRMS 2022?

Indian railways will be unified into two departments - Railway Protection Force and Medical Service Department

Q3. Who will conduct the IRMS 2022 Recruitment Exam?

Future recruits to IRMS will be made through UPSC (Civil Services) in consultation with UPSC and DOPT.

Q4. What are the details of the IRMS 2022 Exam?

On 24th December 2019, cabinet approved the restructuring of Railways and merger of 8 departments of Indian Railways namely - IRTS, IRPS, IRAS (recruitment in these three departments was through CSE and the governing body was DoPT) and IRSE, IRSME, IRSEE, IRSSE, IRSS (recruitment in these 5 departments was through ESE and the governing body was Railway Board).

Q5. What is the Selection Process under UPSC IRMS Recruitment 2022?

IRMS test will be held in 3 stages which are the Prelims exam, Mains Examination, and Personality test.
