RRB NTPC Result & RRB Group D Exam Grievance Submission till 16th Feb 2022: Get Weblink, Email ID & Camp Details to Raise Complaints

Created On: Feb 14, 2022 16:44 IST
RRB NTPC Result & RRB Group D Exam Grievance Submission till 16th Feb 2022: Ministry of Railways had earlier constituted High Power Committee to look into the Concerns of Candidates over RRB NTPC Result & RRB Group D Exam. Candidates are given three weeks time upto 16th February 2022 to submit their concerns and the committee after examining these concerns will submit its recommendations by 4th March 2022. Let’s look at the ways through which the candidates can lodge complaints & raise issues against RRB NTPC Result CEN 01/2019 & RRB Group D CEN RRC 01/2019 Exam.

1. Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Grievance Direct Weblink

A web programme — iroams.com/outreach have been introduced where the candidates can file their complaints and issues through online mode. Here are the steps to use the Web Programme:

Step-1: Go to the link “iroams.com/outreach

Step-2: Select CEN Number and RRB Zone

Step-3: A form for concerns and suggestions of candidates of CEN-01/2019 (NTPC) and RRC 01/2019 will open.

Step-4: Fill Details like Name, Roll No./Registration No., Mobile No., Date of Birth, Address

Step-5: Select the issue to be raised for RRB NTPC Result or RRB Group D Changed Exam Pattern

Step-6: Write your concerns/ suggestions in maximum 300 Characters

Step-7: Fill the Captcha Code and Submit the Grievance Form.

2. Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Grievance Committee Email ID

The candidates can lodge their concerns and suggestions to the committee at the following email Id: rrbcommittee@railnet.gov.in.

The candidates are advised to submit their Concerns/Suggestions/Doubts in the following format:

As per the official data, till 3rd February 2022, the Railways said it has received 1,40,440 concerns on their web programme — iroams.com/outreach, while 46,980 grievances were received via email. Around 9,861 camps were held across zones by the Railway Recruitment Boards, which included personal interaction/email and paper submissions, said by the Ministry of Railways.

FAQ

Q1. By when will the RRB NTPC Result & RRB Group D Exam Complaints can be lodged?

Candidates Are Given Three Weeks Time Upto 16th February 2022 To Submit Their Concerns And Committee

Q2. When will the Grievance Committee give its recommendation over RRB NTPC Result & RRB Group D Exam Concerns?

After Examining These Concerns, Grievance Committee Will Submit Its Recommendations By 4th March 2022.

Q3. Which is the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Grievance Direct Weblink?

iroams.com/outreach

Q4. What is the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Grievance Committee Email ID?

rrbcommittee@railnet.gov.in

Q5. What are the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Grievance Camps?

Camps are being held across zones by the Railway Recruitment Boards for addressing the concerns and doubts raised by candidates
