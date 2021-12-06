RRB NTPC 2021 Result Date Announced: Check 7 Phases Expected Cutoff Marks Region/ Zone/Category-wise

RRB NTPC 2021 Result Date Announced: Railway Recruitment Board will be releasing the RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Result on the official regional websites by 15th January 2022. As per the official notification released, “The result of 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT-1) is currently under process and the results are tentatively scheduled to be published in the official websites of RRBs by January 15, 2022”. Indian Railways held the RRB NTPC CEN 01/2019 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT-1) Exam in 7 Phases from 28th December 2020 to 31st July 2021. The answer keys were released for RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Exam and candidates were able to view their question papers, responses, and answer keys from 16th to 23rd August 2021.

RB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Expected Cut-off Marks for 21 Indian Railway Zones

Railway Recruitment Board held the 1st stage Computer Based Test RRB NTPC 2021 Exam for the recruitment of 35281 vacancies under Non-technical Popular Categories including Posts like Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Commercial Apprentice, Station Master, etc. Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the official cutoff marks at its regional websites for all 7 phases of the CBT-1 Exam. Let’s have a look at the RRB NTPC 2021 Expected Cut-Off for 21 Indian Railways Zones:

Note: The cut-off will vary region-wise and the difficulty level of the exam.

RB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Expected Cut-off Marks for Phase 1 to Phase 7

RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Phase 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7 Exam was of ‘easy to moderate’ level as per the feedback received by the candidates. The online exam consisted of ‘easy to moderate’ Level Questions in some shifts and ‘moderate to difficult’ level Questions in some shifts. Also, there was a negative marking of 1/3rd marks for each wrong answer. Let’s have a look at the Expected Cut-Off for RRB NTPC 2021 Exam:

RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Minimum Qualifying Marks

RRB applies the normalization method for calculating the qualifying marks of an examination conducted in multiple sessions having different difficulty level of the questions. The normalized score of 1st Stage CBT shall be used for shortlisting of candidates for 2nd Stage CBT as per their merit:

Category Minimum Qualifying Marks General/ EWS 40% OBC / SC 30% ST 25%

These percentages of marks for eligibility may be relaxed by 2% for PwBD candidates in case of shortage of PwBD candidates against vacancies reserved for them.

RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-2 Exam Dates (CEN 01/2019)

The 2nd Stage Computer Based Test (CBT-2) exam for the candidates who get shortlisted in CBT-1 is tentatively scheduled to be held from 14th to 18 February 2022, subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time in view of handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Separate 2nd Stage CBT shall be taken for each of the 7th CPC Level i.e. Level 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6 with graded difficulty level. All posts falling within the same level of 7th CPC shall have a common 2nd stage CBT. If candidates are eligible for more than one level of 7th CPC posts as per their educational qualifications, they have to give common 1st stage CBT and corresponding 2nd stage CBT for each level of 7th CPC.