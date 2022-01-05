Appearing for Competitive Exams? Click here for FREE Mock Tests!

RRB NTPC Result 2022 by 15th Jan: Know Safe Score to Clear CBT-1, Over 7 Lakh Candidates to be shortlisted for CBT-2

RRB NTPC Result 2022 by 15th Jan: Railway Recruitment Board will be releasing the RRB NTPC 2021 Result by 15th January 2022 (Tentative). Over 7 Lakh Candidates will be shortlisted for CBT-2 Exam. Check what will be the Safe Score to Clear CBT-1 Exam.

Created On: Jan 5, 2022 12:24 IST
RRB NTPC Result 2022 by 15th Jan
RRB NTPC Result 2022 by 15th Jan

RRB NTPC Result 2022 by 15th Jan: Railway Recruitment Board will be releasing the RRB NTPC CEN 01/2019 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT-1) Result on the official regional websites by 15th January 2022. RRB NTPC CEN 01/2019 CBT-1 Online Exam was conducted for the recruitment of 35281 vacancies under Non-Technical Popular Categories like Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Commercial Apprentice, Station Master, etc., in various Zones and Production Units of Indian Railways for more than 1.25 crore eligible candidates.

Check Upcoming Railway Recruitment 2022 Exams

RRB NTPC Result CEN 01/2019 CBT-1 By 15th January 2022

The official notification stated that “The result of 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT-1) is currently under process and the results are tentatively scheduled to be published in the official websites of RRBs by January 15, 2022”. Indian Railways held the RRB NTPC (CBT-1) Exam in 7 Phases from 28th December 2020 to 31st July 2021. The answer keys were released for RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Exam and candidates were able to view their question papers, responses, and answer keys from 16th to 23rd August 2021.

 

Recent Stories
Check RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Expected Cut-off Marks Category-wise for all 7 Phases
Check Region-wise Expected Cut-off Marks for RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Exam
Check the Minimum Qualifying Marks for RRB NTPC 2021 Exam in Detail
Check RRB NTPC 2021 Region-wise Merit List Update

Check RRB NTPC Region-wise Previous Year Cut Off Marks
Check RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Region-wise Valid Application against CEN No. 01/2019
Check RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Result Updates
Check RRB NTPC 2021 Eligibility Criteria

RRB NTPC 2022 Safe Score/Marks

RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Phase 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7 Exam was of ‘easy to moderate’ level as per the feedback received by the candidates. The online exam consisted of ‘easy to moderate’ Level Questions in some shifts and ‘moderate to difficult’ level Questions in some shifts. Also, there was a negative marking of 1/3rd marks for each wrong answer.  Let’s have a look at the RRB NTPC 2021 Expected Cut-Off for 21 Indian Railways Zones:

RRB Zones - Expected Cutoff Marks Link

Website

Ahmedabad (Expected Cutoff)

www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in

Ajmer (Expected Cutoff)

www.rrbajmer.gov.in

Allahabad (Expected Cutoff)

www.rrbald.gov.in

Bangalore (Expected Cutoff)

www.rrbbnc.gov.in

Bhopal (Expected Cutoff)

www.rrbbpl.nic.in

Bhubaneswar (Expected Cutoff)

www.rrbbbs.gov.in

Bilaspur (Expected Cutoff)

www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in

Chandigarh (Expected Cutoff)

www.rrbcdg.gov.in

Chennai (Expected Cutoff)

www.rrbchennai.gov.in

Gorakhpur (Expected Cutoff)

www.rrbgkp.gov.in

Guwahati (Expected Cutoff)

www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

Jammu – Srinagar (Expected Cutoff)

www.rrbjammu.nic.in

Kolkata (Expected Cutoff)

www.rrbkolkata.gov.in

Malda (Expected Cutoff)

www.rrbmalda.gov.in

Mumbai (Expected Cutoff)

www.rrbmumbai.gov.in

Muzaffarpur (Expected Cutoff)

www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in

Patna (Expected Cutoff)

www.rrbpatna.gov.in

Ranchi (Expected Cutoff)

www.rrbranchi.gov.in

Secunderabad (Expected Cutoff)

www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in

Siliguri (Expected Cutoff)

www.rrbsiliguri.org

Trivandrum (Expected Cutoff)

www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in

Note: The cut-off will vary region-wise and the difficulty level of the exam.

The normalized score of 1st Stage CBT shall be used for shortlisting of candidates for 2nd Stage CBT as per their merit:

Category

Minimum Qualifying Marks

General/ EWS

40%

OBC / SC

30%

ST

25%

These percentages of marks for eligibility may be relaxed by 2% for PwBD candidates in case of shortage of PwBD candidates against vacancies reserved for them.

RRB NTPC CEN 01/2019 CBT-2 Exam from 14th to 18 February 2022

RRB NTPC CEN 01/2019 2nd Stage Computer Based Test (CBT-2) exam is tentatively scheduled to be held from 14th to 18 February 2022, subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time in view of handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-2 Exam:

Check How Many Candidates will be shortlisted for RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-2 Exam

Check for which posts RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-2 Exam will be held

Check RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-2 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

Based on the performance of candidates in 2nd Stage CBT and based on the performance of candidates in both 2nd Stage CBT and CBAT/TST (as applicable), candidates equal to the number of vacancies will be called for Document Verification as per their merit and options.

Also Read:

RRB NTPC 2021 CBAT Pattern

RRB NTPC 2021 Typing Skill Test (TST)

Check RRB NTPC Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Job Profile and Promotion Policy

Check RRB NTPC 2021 Exam FAQs

Get RRB 2022 Exam Calendar

Get RRB NTPC 2021 Free Study Material

Download Previous Year Papers of RRB NTPC Exam

FAQ

Q1. When will the RRB NTPC Result 2022 be announced?

By 15th January 2022

Q2. Where will the RRB NTPC CEN 01/2019 CBT-1 Result be released?

RRB NTPC Result Will Be Released On The Official Website Of 21 Indian Railway Zones

Q3. How Many Candidates will be Shortlisted in RRB NTPC 1st Stage CBT?

More Than 7 Lakh Candidates Will Be Shortlisted For The 2nd Stage CBT Exam
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

3 + 1 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.