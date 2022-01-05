RRB NTPC Result 2022 by 15th Jan: Know Safe Score to Clear CBT-1, Over 7 Lakh Candidates to be shortlisted for CBT-2

RRB NTPC Result 2022 by 15 th Jan: Railway Recruitment Board will be releasing the RRB NTPC 2021 Result by 15 th January 2022 (Tentative). Over 7 Lakh Candidates will be shortlisted for CBT-2 Exam. Check what will be the Safe Score to Clear CBT-1 Exam.

RRB NTPC Result 2022 by 15th Jan: Railway Recruitment Board will be releasing the RRB NTPC CEN 01/2019 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT-1) Result on the official regional websites by 15th January 2022. RRB NTPC CEN 01/2019 CBT-1 Online Exam was conducted for the recruitment of 35281 vacancies under Non-Technical Popular Categories like Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Commercial Apprentice, Station Master, etc., in various Zones and Production Units of Indian Railways for more than 1.25 crore eligible candidates.

RRB NTPC Result CEN 01/2019 CBT-1 By 15th January 2022

The official notification stated that “The result of 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT-1) is currently under process and the results are tentatively scheduled to be published in the official websites of RRBs by January 15, 2022”. Indian Railways held the RRB NTPC (CBT-1) Exam in 7 Phases from 28th December 2020 to 31st July 2021. The answer keys were released for RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Exam and candidates were able to view their question papers, responses, and answer keys from 16th to 23rd August 2021.

RRB NTPC 2022 Safe Score/Marks

RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Phase 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7 Exam was of ‘easy to moderate’ level as per the feedback received by the candidates. The online exam consisted of ‘easy to moderate’ Level Questions in some shifts and ‘moderate to difficult’ level Questions in some shifts. Also, there was a negative marking of 1/3rd marks for each wrong answer. Let’s have a look at the RRB NTPC 2021 Expected Cut-Off for 21 Indian Railways Zones:

RRB NTPC CEN 01/2019 CBT-2 Exam from 14th to 18 February 2022

RRB NTPC CEN 01/2019 2nd Stage Computer Based Test (CBT-2) exam is tentatively scheduled to be held from 14th to 18 February 2022, subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time in view of handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Based on the performance of candidates in 2nd Stage CBT and based on the performance of candidates in both 2nd Stage CBT and CBAT/TST (as applicable), candidates equal to the number of vacancies will be called for Document Verification as per their merit and options.