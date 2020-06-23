UPSC EPFO 2020-2021 Recruitment Exam Update: Check Exam Date, Vacancies, Eligibility, Selection Process & Other Notifications

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has postponed the Recruitment Test for the posts of Enforcement Officer (EO)/ Accounts Officer (AO) in the Employees’ Provident Fund Organization to next year - 2021. Earlier the offline exam was scheduled to be held on 4th October 2020. In this article, we are going to share all the relevant information related to UPSC EPFO 2020-2021 Recruitment like Vacancies, Exam Dates, Eligibility Criteria, Exam Pattern, Selection Process, Minimum Qualifying Marks, etc. So, let’s look at the list of topics covered below in the article:

UPSC EPFO 2020-2021 Exam Notification

The official notification for UPSC EPFO 2020-2021 Recruitment was released on 11th January 2020. The application process for UPSC EPFO 2020-2021 Recruitment Test for the posts of Enforcement Officer (EO)/ Accounts Officer (AO) in the Employees’ Provident Fund Organization was conducted from 11th January to 31st January 2020.

Get the Detailed Syllabus & Exam Pattern of UPSC EPFO 2020-21 Exam

UPSC EPFO 2020-2021 Exam Dates

Important Dates for UPSC EPFO 2020-21 Exam Opening & Closing Date for Online Application 11th January to 31st January 2020 Recruitment Test (RT) Exam Date (Offline) Postponed to 2020 (Previously on 4th October 2020)

UPSC EPFO 2020-2021 Enforcement Officer (EO) & Accounts Officer (AO) Vacancies

Below is the category-wise break-up of the total 421 vacancies to be filled under UPSC EPFO 2020 Recruitment:

UPSC EPFO 2020 Category-wise Vacancies Category Vacancies General (UR) 168 SC 62 ST 33 OBC 116 EWS 42 Total 421 Note: Of the 421 Vacancies, 11 vacancies are reserved for Physically Challenged person. Out of these 11, 8 vacancies are reserved for Deaf and Hard of Hearing with disability i.e. Deaf (D) or Hard of Hearing (HH) and remaining 3 vacancies are reserved for Locomotor Disability including Cerebral Palsy, Leprosy Cured, Dwarfism, Acid Attack Victims and Muscular Dystrophy with disability, i.e., Both legs affected but not arms (BL) or One leg affected (R or L) (OL) or One arm affected (R or L) (OA).

Check UPSC EPFO 2020-21 Enforcement/Accounts Officer Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Job profile & Promotion Policy

UPSC EPFO 2020-2021 Eligibility Criteria

For the UPSC EPFO 2020-2021 Recruitment, the Eligibility Criteria are as follows:

Age Limit:

As on 31st January 2020, the age limit for UPSC EPFO 2020-2021 Recruitment is 30 Years.

Upper Age Limit Relaxation SC/ST Upto 5 years OBC Upto 3 years Employees of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) Upto 5 years Ex-Servicemen Ex-Servicemen and Commissioned Officers including ECOs/SSCOs shall be relaxed by five years subject to the condition that on the closing date for receipt of applications the continuous service rendered in the Armed Forces by an Ex-Serviceman is not less than six months after attestation. Central Government employees Up to 5 years as per instructions issued by the Govt. of India from time to time. (10 years - SC/ST and 8 years for OBC) Persons who had ordinarily been domiciled in the State of J&K during the period from 1st January, 1980 to 31st December, 1989 5 years Physically Handicapped (PH) persons Age relaxation of 10 years (15 years for SC/ST candidates and 13 years for OBC candidates) in upper age limit shall be allowed to persons suffering from (a) blindness or low vision, (b) hearing impairment and (c) locomotor disability or cerebral palsy, in case of direct recruitment to all civil posts/services under the Central Government identified suitable to be held by persons with such disabilities, subject to the condition that maximum age of the applicant on the closing date shall not exceed 56 years. Relaxation of age limit would be permissible to such persons who have a minimum of 40% disability

Educational Qualifications

UPSC EPFO Educational Qualification Essential Bachelor’s degree in any subject. Note: 1. Qualifications are relaxable at the discretion of the competent Authority/ Union Public Service Commission in the case of candidates otherwise well qualified. 2. Qualifications(s) regarding experience is/are relaxable at the discretion of the Competent Authority/ Union Public Service Commission in the case of candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes if at any stage of selection the competent Authority/ Union Public Service Commission is of the opinion that sufficient number of candidates from these communities possessing the requisite experience are not likely to be available to fill up the vacancies reserved for them. Desirable (a) Bachelor’s degree in Law/Integrated Five years Degree in Law/ Masters in Business Administration/ Post Graduate Diploma in Management/ Company Secretary/ Chartered Accountants/ Cost and Management Accountant (b) Two years experience in Administration/ Accounts/ Legal Matters in any government or Listed – Private Organisation.

UPSC EPFO 2020-2021 Selection Process

The selection process of UPSC EPFO 2020 Exam for the posts of Enforcement Officer/ Accounts Officer will consist of an offline exam and an Interview. A pen & paper based Recruitment Test (RT) to short-list the candidates for Interview round will be conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) across different exam centres. Recruitment Test (RT) and Interview carry weightage in the ratio of 75:25 for the candidates shortlisted based on Recruitment Test (RT) and qualify in the interview.

Check UPSC EPFO 2020-21 Exam Preparation Tips & Strategy

UPSC EPFO 2020-2021 Exam Centres

The Recruitment Test (RT) will be conducted across the following centers:

Ahmedabad Shillong Imphal Prayagraj(Allahabad) Shimla Agartala Bengaluru Srinagar Jorhat Bhopal Thiruvananthapuram Aizawl Mumbai Kochi Itanagar Kolkata Lucknow Raipur Cuttack Jammu Vishakhapatnam Delhi Chandigarh Tirupati Dispur Panaji(Goa) Udaipur Hyderabad Port Blair Sambalpur Jaipur Dharwad Bareilly Chennai Madurai Gautam Budh Nagar Nagpur Ranchi Ghaziabad Dehradun Gangtok Gurugram Patna Kohima Faridabad

UPSC EPFO 2020-2021 Exam Pattern and Syllabus

The Recruitment Test (RT) will be an Offline Exam (Pen & Paper Based) consisting of Objective Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs):

UPSC EPFO Phase-1 Marks Duration Recruitment Test (Offline) 100 Marks 2 Hours

Note:

a) The test will be of two hours duration.

b) All questions will carry equal marks.

c) The test will be objective type questions with multiple choices of answer.

d) The medium of the test will be both Hindi and English.

e) 1/3rdmarks will be deducted for wrong answers.

f) PwD candidates shall be allowed compensatory time of 20 minutes per hour in the RT and facility of Scribe

Download UPSC EPFO Previous Year Papers & Answer Keys PDF

UPSC EPFO Interview – Phase-2

UPSC EPFO 2020 Phase-2 Marks Interview 100 Marks

UPSC EPFO 2020-2021 Cut-Off & Minimum Qualifying Marks

Under UPSC EPFO 2020 Exam, the category-wise minimum level of suitability in interviews, irrespective of whether the selection is made only by interview or by Recruitment Test followed by the interview, will be UR-50 marks, OBC-45 marks, SC/ST/PH-40 marks, out of the total marks of the interview being 100. The minimum level of suitability in case of RT shall be decided by the Commission on the case to case basis.

Check UPSC EPFO Previous Cutoff & Minimum Qualifying Marks

UPSC EPFO 2020-2021 Results

UPSC EPFO 2020-2021 Result will be declared at its official website - upsc.gov.in. Candidates will be informed of the final result in due course through UPSC website/ Employment News. The Commission does not enter into correspondence with the candidates about reasons for their non-selection for interview/ appointment.

UPSC EPFO 2020-2021 Posting

The Head Quarters of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation, Ministry of Labour and Employment is in New Delhi. However, Enforcement Officers & Accounts Officer recruited under UPSC EPFO 2020-21 recruitment are liable to be posted anywhere in India.