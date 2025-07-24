UPSC EPFO 2025: Short Notification Out, Apply Online (July 29), Syllabus and Salary

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducts the UPSC EPFO recruitment each year for the posts of Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer in the Employees Provident Fund Organization. This year too, UPSC EPFO recruitment is going to be held for filling up 230 vacancies. At present, a short notification has been issued in the Employment News. The details UPSC EPFO notification is expected to be released by 28th July 2025. Candidates will be able to apply online from 29th July onwards. Read on this post to get complete details on UPSC EPFO recruitment such as important dates, official notification, selection process, exam pattern, etc.
UPSC EPFO 2025
UPSC has released a short notification for UPSC EPFO 2025 recruitment. The details notification is expected to be out by 28th July 2025. Through this recruitment, a total of 230 Enforcement Officer (EO)/Accounts Officer (AO) and Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC) vacancies will be filled up.
The UPSC EPFO posts will be filled up in the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) under the Ministry of Labour and Employment. The UPSC EPFO apply online shall begin from 29th July 2025 and end on 18th August 2025. The exam is expected to be held in November 2025.
UPSC EPFO 2025 Notification PDF
The UPSC has released a short UPSC EPFO notification PDF on its website on 22nd July 2025. The detailed UPSC EPFO notification PDF is expected to be out on 28th July 2025. Through this recruitment, a total of 230 EO/AO and APFC vacancies shall be filled up. The latest UPSC EPFO notification PDF will have the important information related to the exam.
In the meantime, candidates can check out the short notification that is given below.
UPSC EPFO 2025 Important Dates
As per the UPSC EPFO short notification released, the apply online shall begin from 29th July 2025 from 12 noon onwards. The last date to fill the form is 18th August 2025. Check the table below for more details on the important dates associated with UPSC EPFO exam.
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Notification Date
|
22nd July 2025
|
Opening date of Registration
|
29th July 2025 (12 noon)
|
Closing date of Registration
|
18th August 2025 (11:59 pm)
|
Admit Card
|
--
|
UPSC EPFO Exam Date 2025
|
November 2025 (expected)
UPSC EPFO Vacancy 2025
The UPSC has released a total of 230 vacancies for the post of Enforcement Officer (EO)/ Accounts Officer (AO) and Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC). Out of the total number of vacancies, 156 are for the post of Enforcement Officer (EO)/ Accounts Officer (AO) while 74 are for the post of Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC). The following table has the category wise vacancy distribution .
|
UPSC EPFO Vacancy 2025 [Expected]
|
Posts
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
Vacancies
|
Enforcement Officer (EO)/ Accounts Officer (AO)
|
78
|
23
|
12
|
42
|
01
|
156
|
Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC)
|
32
|
07
|
--
|
28
|
07
|
74
|
Total
|
110
|
30
|
12
|
70
|
08
|
230
UPSC EPFO Eligibility Criteria: Age Limit and Qualification
Candidates applying for UPSC EPFO 2025 recruitment need to fulfil the age limit and qualification as basic requirements. To apply for the UPSC EPFO recruitment, one needs to be at least a graduate in any discipline. Given below is the UPSC EPFO age limit and educational qualification.
Please note that those who belong to the reserved categories are eligible to get age relaxation. Check UPSC EPFO eligibility below.
|
Post
|
Age Limit
|
Educational Qualification
|
Desirable Qualification
|
EO/AO (Enforcement Officer / Accounts Officer)
|
Up to 30 years
|
Bachelor's degree in any subject from a recognised university
|
–
|
APFC (Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner)
|
Up to 35 years
|
Degree from a recognised University or equivalent
|
Diploma in Company Law / Labour Laws / Public Administration
UPSC EPFO Apply Online 2025: Application Process
UPSC EPFO application form can be filled up online on the UPSC website. The following steps are involved in UPSC EPFO online application form fill up:
- Registration
- Completion of application form
- Uploading of documents
- Payment of fee
- Print out of confirmation page
UPSC EPFO Application Fee 2025 Category Wise
All the candidates who apply online for the UPSC EPFO 2025 online form need to pay the application fee as per their categories. The category wise fee is given in the table below.
|
Category
|
Fees
|
Gen/ OBC/ EWS
|
Rs. 25/-
|
SC/ ST/ PwD/ Female
|
Rs. 0/-
|
Mode of Payment
|
Online
UPSC EPFO 2025 Selection Process
The UPSC EPFO selection process consists of two stages as stated below:
Stage 1- Recruitment Test
The first stage for UPSC EPFO selection process is the recruitment test. It is an offline test consisting of objective type questions for a total of 300 marks. The exam duration is 2 Hours. There is a negative marking of 1/3 mark for each incorrect answer marked by the candidate.
Stage 2- Interview/Personality Test
Candidates who qualify the recruitment test are eligible to appear for the interview. The Interview is held for a total of 100 marks. The qualifying marks differ for each candidate.
UPSC EPFO Exam Pattern
The UPSC EPFO recruitment test is held in offline mode. All the questions are objective multiple choice questions. The exam consists of two parts that are listed in the table below. All the questions are set in Hindi and English medium. However, the English paper will be set strictly in English medium. Check the following table to know the UPSC EPFO exam pattern.
|
Parts
|
Name Of The Topic
|
Total Marks
|
Time
|
Part A
|
General English and Vocabulary
|
300
|
2 Hours
|
Part B
|
Indian Culture, and Freedom Movements with Current Events
|
Population, Development, and Globalization
|
Constitution of India
|
Current trends in the Indian Economy
|
Accounting and Auditing, Industrial Relations, Labor Laws, Insurance
|
Basic Knowledge of Computer Applications, and General Science
|
Elementary Mathematics, Statistics, and General Mental Ability
|
Social Security in India
|
Interview
|
UPSC EPFO Interview
|
100
UPSC 2025 EPFO Salary
The UPSC EPFO salary 2025 is given in level 9 pay matrix as per the 7th CPC. The salary ranges between Rs 43,600 to 55,200. Other than the salary, the candidates are also given several perks and allowances. .
UPSC EPFO Cut Off 2025
The UPSC EPFO cut off 2025 will be released along with the final result. This means that the cut off will be only released after completion of the recruitment test and interview. The following table has the UPSC EPFO 2023 cut off for reference.
|
UPSC EPFO APFC Cut Off 2023
|
Category
|
Recruitment Test
|
Interview
|
Final Selection
|
UR
|
178.33
|
50
|
257.50
|
OBC
|
178.33
|
45
|
246.18
|
SC
|
156.68
|
40
|
224.33
|
ST
|
151.68
|
40
|
230.83
|
EWS
|
176.68
|
50
|
241.83
|
PH-VI
|
140
|
40
|
213.68
|
PH-HI
|
130.83
|
40
|
202.83
|
PH-OH
|
147.50
|
40
|
238.33
|
PH-MI/MD
|
104.18
|
40
|
173.33
