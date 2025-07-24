UPSC EPFO syllabus 2023 is essential to qualify the exam. The UPSC EPFO has been updated here for the UPSC EPFO 2023 exam through which 577 vacancies will be filled up. The UPSC EPFO exam shall be held on 2 July. Hence, candidates must go through the detailed syllabus given here so that they do not miss out on any of the important topics asked in the exam. UPSC EPFO syllabus consists of a recruitment test followed by an interview. The recruitment test of UPSC EPFO syllabus is a written test consisting of 300 marks where only objective type of questions are asked. Get to know more about the UPSC EPFO syllabus along with the link to download it here.
UPSC EPFO Syllabus 2023
The Union Public Service Commission releases the UPSC EPFO Syllabus along with a detailed notification. UPSC EPFO syllabus 2023 consists of a written exam of 300 marks, which is called the recruitment test (RT). It is an offline paper that comprises objective type questions. It is then followed by an interview. Candidates must check out the syllabus here so that they can crack the UPSC EPFO exam.
The UPSC EPFO recruitment test syllabus consists of 9 major subjects such as Mental Ability & Quantitative Aptitude, English, Polity, Economy, Current Affairs, etc. The selection of the candidates is done through the marks scored by them in the written exam and interview. Let us now understand about the UPSC EPFO syllabus in detail. Further, you can also download the UPSC EPFO syllabus PDF through the link that is provided here.
UPSC EPFO Syllabus PDF 2023 Download
Candidates can download the UPSC EPFO Syllabus PDF through the link on this page. This will help you to understand the topics from which most of the questions are asked in the exam. They will also be able to determine the important topics so that you can strategize your preparation for the exam.
EPFO Syllabus for Recruitment Test (RT)
UPSC has not notified the detailed UPSC EPFO syllabus for the recruitment test. It has stated the basic exam structure for the written test. One is likely to find similarities between the UPSC syllabus and UPSC EPFO syllabus. Nevertheless, the following are the subjects that are covered in the UPSC EPFO syllabus for the written test:
- General Accounting Principles
- English
- Mental Ability & Quantitative Aptitude
- General Science and Knowledge of Computer Applications
- Indian Freedom Struggle
- Indian Polity & Economy
- Industrial Relations & Labour Laws
- Social Security in India
- Current Events
UPSC EPFO Syllabus - Subject Wise
To make your preparation for the exam easier, we have stated the details of the subjects covered in the UPSC EPFO syllabus below. This will help you to know the topics that are a part fo the EPFO syllabus and strategize your preparation for the exam. It further assists you in solving the UPSC EPFO question paper with ease.
UPSC EPFO General English Syllabus
Check the UPSC EPFO Syllabus for General English shared below:
- Cloze Test
- Synonyms/Antonyms
- Error Spotting
- Reading Comprehension
- Para Jumbles
- Phrases/ Idioms
- Fill in the Blanks
- Phrase replacement
- Sentence completion/ para completion
- Spellings
UPSC EPFO Indian Polity and Economy Syllabus
Check the UPSC EPFO Syllabus for Indian Polity and Economy shared below:
- Supreme Court (Meaning of Write)
- National political parties and their symbols
- Fundamental Duties
- Facts about parliament
- Major Constitutional amendments and their importance
- State legislature
- Governor and his functions
- Official Language
- Election of President and his functions
- Important constitution bodies like CAG
- Emergency Provisions
UPSC EPFO Current Events Syllabus
Check the UPSC EPFO Syllabus for Current Affairs shared below:
- Current Affairs (National & International)
- GK
- Sports
- Important Days
- Politics
- Important Books and their writers
- Finance and Banking sector
- Population Census
- Important discoveries
- Awards and their importance
- State Animals and Symbols
- Important Inventions
UPSC EPFO Industrial Relations & Labour Laws Syllabus
Check the UPSC EPFO Syllabus for Industrial Relations & Labour Laws shared below:
- Constitution of India
- Unorganised Labour; International Labour Organisation (ILO)
- Workers’ provisions
- Laws for Female workers
- Maternity Benefit Act
- Vishaka Case
- Labour Bureau, Welfare Commissioners
- Factories Act
- Trade Union Act, Minimum Wages Act, Strikes and lockouts
- Employees State Insurance Act
- Equal Remuneration Act
- Labor Laws in India
- Labour Courts
- Industrial Tribunals
- Workmen's Compensation Act
- Industrial Disputes Act (IDA)
UPSC EPFO General Accounting Principles Syllabus
Check the UPSC EPFO Syllabus for General Accounting Principles shared below:
- Accounting Concepts
- Separate Entity Concept
- Going Concern Concept
- Dual Aspect Concern
- Money Measurement Concept
- Accounting Conventions-Conservatism
- Consistency
- Realization Concept
- Cost Concept
- Matching Concept
- Accounting Period Concept
- Full Disclosure
- Materiality
UPSC EPFO General Mental Ability Syllabus
Check the UPSC EPFO Syllabus for General Mental Ability shared below:
- A sequence of figures
- Series
- Data sufficient
- Syllogism
- Seating Arrangement
- Blood Relations
- Directions
- Puzzle Test
- Statement and Conclusion
- Statement and Inferences
UPSC EPFO Quantitative Aptitude Syllabus
Check the UPSC EPFO Syllabus for Quantitative Aptitude shared below:
- Algebra
- Mixtures and Alligation
- Ratio and Proportion
- HCF and LCM
- Average
- Percentage
- Partnership
- Simple Interest & Compound Interest
UPSC EPFO General Science Syllabus
UPSC EPFO syllabus for General Science consists of basic science questions of class 10th level. Check the UPSC EPFO Syllabus for General Science shared below:
- Physics: S.I. units, Light, Wave, Motion, Sound, Electricity, Energy
- Chemistry: Chemical Properties of Substance, uses, Name of Chemical of Important substances
- Biology: Human body parts, Nutrition in Animals and Plants, Diseases, etc
UPSC EPFO Computer Syllabus
Check the UPSC EPFO Syllabus for Computer shared below:
- Development of computers
- MS Office
- Input and Output Devices
- Internet
- Memory
UPSC EPFO Indian Freedom Struggle Syllabus
Check the UPSC EPFO Syllabus for Indian Freedom Struggle shared below:
- Causes of the Rise of the Indian National Movement
- Indian National Movement-Extremist Period
- Revolutionaries in the Indian Freedom Movement
- Important Indian Freedom Fighter
- Indian Nationalism
- The Moderate Phase
- Morley-Minto Reforms
- The Rise of Gandhi in the Indian Freedom Struggle
- Non-Cooperation Movement
- Indian Independence Act 1947 Home Rule Movement
- Salt Satyagraha
- Swaraj Party
- Gandhi-Irwin Pact
- Moplah Rebellion of 1921
- Simon Commission
- First Round Table Conference 1930
- Cripps Mission
- Revolt of 1857-First War of Independence Against British
- The Lucknow Pact, 1916
- The Rowlatt Act and the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre
- Partition of Bengal 1905
- Quit India Movement
- Indian National Congress Sessions
UPSC EPFO Social Security in India Syllabus
Check the UPSC EPFO Syllabus for Social Security in India shared below:
- Status of Social security in India
- New Social Security Schemes
- Social security schemes for the Unorganised Sector
- Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY)
- Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO)
- Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY)
- Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC)
- Pradhan Mantri Kisan Mandhan Yojana
- Atal Pension Yojna (APY, etc
UPSC EPFO Interview
The second selection stage of the UPSC EPFO 2023 exam is the Interview round. However, there is no syllabus prescribed for the interview. Candidates will be shortlisted for the interview round only if they obtain minimum passing marks in the written exam.
The interview round will assess the candidate's communication skills, current affairs questions, and questions related to their educational qualifications and skills. The UPSC EPFO interview round will be conducted for 100 marks.
EPFO Syllabus Weightage
UPSC EPFO syllabus weightage has been given here for the recruitment test. The exam will be held in offline mode. Given below is the UPSC EPFO syllabus weightage.
- The questions will be objective type with multiple-choice answers.
- A total of 120 questions for 300 marks will be asked in the exam.
- The medium of the question paper will be English and Hindi.
- As per UPSC EPFO Marking Scheme, 4 marks will be added for each correct answer and 1/3rd mark will be deducted as a negative marking for every incorrect response.
|
Topic Name
|
Number of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
General English and Vocabulary
Indian Culture, and Freedom Movements with Current Events
Population, Development, and Globalization
Constitution of India
Current trends in the Indian Economy
Accounting and Auditing, Industrial Relations, Labor Laws, Insurance
Basic Knowledge of Computer Applications, and General Science
Elementary Mathematics, Statistics, and General Mental Ability
Social Security in India
|
120
|
300
|
2 Hours
Best Books to Prepare UPSC EPFO Syllabus
UPSC EPFO is one of the most sought-after exams after UPSC IAS Exam. Hence, in order to prepare for it, one needs to have the best books for its preparation. Some of the best books for the preparation of UPSC EPFO syllabus are shared below:
- Word Power Made Easy by Norman Lewis.
- India’s Struggle for Independence by Bipin Chandra.
- Indian Polity by M.Lakshmikant.
- Economic Survey.
- TS Grewal Analysis of Financial Statement.
- NCERTs textbook of Class VI to X for all subjects.
How to Prepare UPSC EPFO Syllabus?
The list of best UPSC EPFO preparation strategies is shared below for the candidates who are going to write the upcoming exam.
- Download the UPSC exam pattern and syllabus. It will let you know the important topics with subject wise weightage.
- Make a study schedule as per the exam requirements and topic-wise marks weightage.
- Use the best UPSC EPFO books to clear the basic concepts of all the topics.
- Attempt mock tests to strengthen the exam preparation.
- Revise all the covered topics regularly for better results.
UPSC EPFO Minimum Qualifying Marks
Candidates should score at least or equivalent to the UPSC EPFO Minimum Qualifying Marks in order to get shortlisted for the further rounds of the recruitment process. The category-wise minimum qualifying marks will be as follows:
- General: 50 marks
- OBC: 45 marks
- SC/ST/PH: 40 marks
FAQs on UPSC EPFO Syllabus
What is the UPSC EPFO syllabus?
Ans. The UPSC EPFO syllabus consists of two stages i.e recruitment test and interview round. In the written exam, questions asked from all nine subjects will be objective type. A total of 120 questions are expected to be asked in the UPSC EPFO exam.
What is the UPSC EPFO syllabus weightage?
Ans. The UPSC EPFO Syllabus weightage for the written exam will be 75% and 25% for the interview round.
How to prepare the UPSC EPFO syllabus in 6 months?
Ans. Candidates should check the syllabus & exam format thoroughly, pick the right books, and attempt unlimited mock tests to prepare well for the UPSC EPFO exam in 6 months.
Where can I download the latest UPSC EPFO syllabus PDF?
Ans. Candidates can download UPSC EPFO syllabus from the direct link mentioned above in the article or from the official website of the commission.
How many stages are involved in UPSC EPFO Syllabus 2023?
Ans. The UPSC EPFO Syllabus comprises two tiers i.e Recruitment Test and Interview Round.
For how many UPSC EPFO recruitment test is conducted?
Ans. The UPSC EPFO recruitment test is expected to carry a total of 300 marks.
How many sections are included in UPSC EPFO Syllabus 2023?
Ans. A total of 9 sections are included in EPFO Syllabus such as General English, Current Events and Development Issues, Indian Polity, and Economy. Industrial Relations and Labour Laws, General Accounting Principles, General Mental Ability and Quantitative Aptitude, General Science and Computer, History: Indian Freedom Struggle, and Social Security in India.