UPSC EPFO Preparation Tips 2023: Get to know the best preparation tips and strategies to crack the UPSC EFPO exam. Check UPSC Enforcement Officer (EO)/ Accounts Officer (AO) and 159 vacancies for Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC) preparation tips, strategies, study material to crack the UPSC EPFO exam.
A good preparation strategy is essential to crack the UPSC EPFO 2023 exam in the first attempt. Candidates aiming to crack the UPSC EPFO recruitment test (RT) must check out the detailed preparation tips and strategies to crack the exam. A total of 577 vacancies have been released for the UPSC EPFO exam. A large number of candidates will be applying for the exam. Thus, aspirants must aim to make their preparation game strong to crack the exam. The selection process for the UPSC EPFO exam consists of a recruitment test and interview. One should aim to score maximum marks in each of the test to secure their name in the merit list. Check out the best preparation tips for UPSC EPFO exam in this post.
UPSC EPFO Preparation Tips 2023
UPSC EPFO exam is one the most prestigious exams that is held by the UPSC for the Enforcement Officer (EO)/ Accounts Officer (AO) and Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC) posts. In order to be eligible for an appointment into it, one needs to have a good strategy to crack the exam. We have mentioned the following USC EPFO preparation strategies here that will let you know the do's and dont's of the exam.
1. Check UPSC EPFO Recruitment Test (RT) Exam Pattern
The Recruitment Test (RT) will be an Offline Exam (Pen & Paper Based) consisting of Objective Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). One should check out the UPSC EPFO exam pattern to know the subject-wise marking scheme and paper pattern.
a) The UPSC EPFO recruitment test will be of two hours duration.
b) All questions will carry equal marks.
c) The test will be objective type questions with multiple choices of answer.
d) The medium of the test will be both Hindi and English.
e) 1/3rd marks will be deducted for wrong answers.
f) PwD candidates shall be allowed compensatory time of 20 minutes per hour in the RT and facility of Scribe
UPSC EPFO 2023 Phase-1
Marks
Duration
Recruitment Test (Offline)
100 Marks
2 Hours
2. Make a list of Important Topics of Each Subject
After going through the UPSC EPFO Latest Exam Pattern, candidates need to make a list of important topics and start preparing them in detail. Below are the subjects from which the questions will be asked in UPSC EPFO 2023 Exam:
3. Practice Previous Year Papers
Make a habit of practicing UPSC EPFO Previous Year Paper to improve your speed and accuracy. Solve previous year papers as there are many questions that are repeated. Regular practice will help in achieving accuracy and a high score in the exam. Candidates can download the PDF File of UPSC EPFO Previous Year Paper and their Answer Keys to improve their accuracy, time management skill, etc.
4. Read Daily to Increase Knowledge and Improve Comprehension Skills:
It is advisable to read magazines & newspapers and watch news channels to keep your general awareness up to date. Reading newspapers is a good option but just reading hard facts that happen every day cannot be up to the mark to develop your reading skills. So it is better to prefer feature stories, opinion pieces in editorials, business magazines, etc., which can help you build your reading and comprehension skills quite faster.
5. Create & UPSC EPFO Revise Notes
Instead of rote learning, make notes and mind maps to remember facts and simultaneously revise it frequently. Keep a notebook alongwith you to note down important points for all the subjects and important topics. Revision plays an important role in remembering important facts, dates and news related to important topics. Reading once won’t give you benefits. You have to memorize these points by revising them frequently.
Remember that there are no sectional time limits and no sectional cut-offs. So your job is to simply maximize your score however you can. Make sure that you follow a proper study plan daily which should comprise of Previous Year Question Papers, Online Mock Tests and the best study material. Daily reading, maintaining notes and revising them on a daily basis should be a part of your preparation strategy. Timely management of all these practices will definitely help you in cracking UPSC EPFO 2023 Exam.