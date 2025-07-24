UPSC EPFO Previous Year Question Paper: Download EPFO EO/AO & APFC Question Paper PDF

UPSC EPFO Previous Year Question Papers: The previous year papers act as the most helpful resource for any candidate who is going to appear for the exam. With the help of UPSC EPFO previous year papers, candidates are able to identify the weak sections of the syllabus. Here, we have shared the UPSC EPFO EO/AO and APFC previous year's question paper pdfs for both Paper-I and Paper-II
UPSC EPFO Question Paper 2025
The UPSC EPFO 2025 exam notification has been released. Candidates who are aiming to crack the exam must practice the UPSC EPFO previous year question paper PDF. The previous year papers are the most useful resource for any aspirant. It enables them to know the questions asked previously and practice them to estimate their performance.
In this post, you can find the previous year exam papers for practice from here.
UPSC EPFO Question Paper 2023
UPSC EPFO EO/AO and APFC exam 2023 was held on 2nd July 2023, Sunday in offline mode in various exam centres across the country. We have shared the direct link to download the UPSC EPFO question paper 2023 PDF below here. You can download EPFO 2023 question paper for SET A, B, C, D for future reference.
|UPSC EPFO Question Paper 2023 SET WISE
|UPSC EPFO Question Paper SET
|Question Paper PDF Link
|UPSC EPFO Question Paper B
|Download PDF
|UPSC EPFO Question Paper D
|Download PDF
You can also go through the EPFO previous year question paper to understand the questions that have been asked previously in the written exam. Solving a few EPFO PYQ papers gives you a good idea of the paper trend, questions asked in the exam, paper pattern and more.
UPSC EPFO Previous Year Paper
Attempt UPSC EPFO previous year papers by following the right approach that gets you maximum benefit. Jagran Josh has provided you with UPSC EPFO previous year question paper PDF with solution. Solving the questions lets you know your weaknesses, helps you revise UPSC EPFO syllabus lets you know your mistakes and gives you real time experience. You must also check out the UPSC EPFO cut off to know the minimum marks that you would need to score in the exam. Download UPSC EPFO question paper 2021, 2017, and more.
EPFO 2021 Question Paper
UPSC conducted the UPSC EPFO exam 2020-2021 on 5 September. Candidates can download the UPSC EPFO 2021 question paper by clicking on the link that is given below here. The EPFO previous year are will get you familiar with the exam pattern and give you real-time exam experience.
UPSC EPFO Previous Year Question Paper with Solution
The UPSC EPFO 2023 exam aspirants can download UPSC EPFO previous year paper with solution through the link that has been provided below. The direct link to download UPSC EPFO question paper for 2021, 2017 with answer key is updated in the table below.
|
UPSC EPFO Previous Year Papers
|
Download PDF
|
UPSC EPFO 2018 Question Paper
For the Post of Labour Enforcement Officers (Central)
|
Download PDF
|
Answer Key
|
UPSC EPFO 2017 Question Paper
For the Post of Enforcement Officer - Accounts Officer in (EPFO), Ministry of Labour and Employment
|
Download PDF
|
Answer Key
|
UPSC EPFO 2015 Question Paper
For the Post of Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner in EPFO
|
Download PDF
|
Answer Key
|
UPSC EPFO 2014 Question Paper
For the Post of Assistant Labour Commissioner, Ministry of Labour and Employment
|
Download PDF
|
Answer Key
Get UPSC EPFO Exam Study Material
Why to Solve UPSC EPFO Previous Year Papers?
So, let’s have a look at some major benefits of Practicing Previous Year Papers of UPSC EPFO Exam:
Helps in understanding the Exam Pattern
The Recruitment Test (RT) will be an Offline Exam (Pen & Paper Based) consisting of Objective Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). Let us understand the UPSC EPFO exam pattern here.
a) The test will be of two hours duration.
b) All questions will carry equal marks.
c) The test will be objective-type questions with multiple choices of answers.
d) The medium of the test will be both Hindi and English.
e) 1/3rd marks will be deducted for wrong answers.
f) PwD candidates shall be allowed compensatory time of 20 minutes per hour in the RT and facility of Scribe
|
UPSC EPFO Written Exam
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
Recruitment Test (Offline)
|
300 Marks
|
2 Hours
2. Helps in identifying the Important Topics
Practicing previous year's papers will help you in identifying important topics which have frequently appeared in the previous UPSC EPFO Exams. Students must refer to the detailed UPSC EPFO exam pattern. However, to buck up the speed of the exam preparation they must focus on practicing the important topics first.
3. Help in analyzing the Difficulty Level of the questions
You will get to know the difficulty level of the topics and sub-topics of the Written Exam, i.e., the Recruitment Test of the UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam.
4. Helps in identifying your Strong and Weak Areas
While practicing previous year's papers, make sure to identify your strong and weak areas. First, try to focus on your weak areas and spend more time improving them. Devote more time to your weak areas and less time to your strong areas. Do practice those topics which are your areas of strength but allocate a little less time for that. Remember that all of us have different strengths & areas of improvement and accordingly we need to customize our preparation strategy. This way you will be able to score high in the exam.
5. Helps in Time Management during the Exam
Try different orders of attempt patterns while practicing previous papers. Choose the order which will allow you to optimally utilize your time. Also, try not to give more than one minute to any question while attempting them. You must focus on improving your speed of attempting questions to ace this exam.
6. Helps in achieving Accuracy
Practice makes the man perfect! The more you will practice, the more accuracy you will gain which will eventually lead you to a high score in the exam. Practice will help you in avoiding silly mistakes and making guesswork. Therefore, practicing previous year's papers will help you in achieving accuracy and high score in UPSC EPFO 2020 Exam.
