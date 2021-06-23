Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Created On: Jun 23, 2021 14:36 IST
UPSC EPFO 2020-2021 Exam on 5th September: Get Free Study Material, Solved Previous Year Paper, Mock Test, Important Questions with Answer Key

UPSC EPFO 2020-2021 Exam on 5th September: UPSC has notified at its official website- upsc.gov.in that “Recruitment Test for 421 posts of Enforcement Officer-Accounts Officer, EPFO, 2020 will now be held on 05.09.2021”. The written exam will be conducted in offline mode across different exam centres for recruitment to 421 posts of Enforcement Officer/ Accounts Officer in Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO), M/o Labour and Employment.

So, for the ease of the candidates, we have compiled and shared the preparatory study material like Previous Year Papers, Mock Tests and Solved Practice Paper which helps them to score high marks in the UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam Preparation. Let’s first look at the Exam pattern of the UPSC EPFO Exam:

UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam Pattern

The Recruitment Test (RT) will be an Offline Exam (Pen & Paper Based) consisting of Objective Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs):

UPSC EPFO Phase-1

Total Marks/ Duration

Recruitment Test (Offline)

(a) General English – To evaluate candidate’s understanding of English language and workmanlike use of words

(b) Indian Freedom Struggle

(c) Current Events and Developmental Issues

(d) Indian Polity and Economy

(e) General Accounting Principles

(f) Industrial Relations and Labour Laws

 (g) General Science and

Knowledge of Computer Applications

 (h) General Mental Ability & Quantitative Aptitude

 (i) Social Security in India

300 Marks

(2 Hours)

Note:

a) The test will be of two hours duration.

b) All questions will carry equal marks.

c) The test will be objective type questions with multiple choices of answer.

d) The medium of the test will be both Hindi and English.

e) 1/3rd marks will be deducted for wrong answers.

f) PwD candidates shall be allowed compensatory time of 20 minutes per hour in the RT and facility of Scribe

UPSC EPFO 2021 Important Questions with Answers

Candidates must practice important questions daily for cracking UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam. Practicing mock tests & important topics every day will help the candidates in clearing the cut-off marks of the UPSC EPFO Written Exam. So on the basis of the latest exam pattern & syllabus of the UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam; we have compiled some important questions of all the subjects. You can start practicing important questions by clicking on the links given below:

S. No.

UPSC EPFO Important Questions Subject-wise

1

 Check Important Questions on General English Subject of UPSC EPFO Exam

2

 Check Important Questions on Indian Freedom Struggle (History) Subject of UPSC EPFO Exam

3

 Check Important Questions on Indian Polity Subject of UPSC EPFO Exam

4

Check Important Questions on General Accounting Principles Subject of UPSC EPFO Exam

5

Check Important Questions on Industrial Relations & Labour Laws Subject of UPSC EPFO Exam

6

Check Important Questions on General Science Subject of UPSC EPFO Exam

7

Check Important Questions on Computer Knowledge Subject of UPSC EPFO Exam

8

Check Important Questions on General Mental Ability (Reasoning) Subject of UPSC EPFO Exam

9

Check Important Questions on Quantitative Aptitude (Maths) Subject of UPSC EPFO Exam

10

Check Important Questions on Social Security in India Subject of UPSC EPFO Exam

UPSC EPFO Previous Year Papers with Answer Key

Candidates are advised to start their practice by solving the previous year's question papers of the UPSC EPFO Exam. It will help them in increasing their pace of solving all the sections within reasonable time which will eventually lead them to score high marks. Given below are the UPSC EPFO Exam Previous Question Papers along with their Answer Keys:

UPSC EPFO Previous Year Papers

DOWNLOAD PDF

UPSC EPFO 2018 Exam

For the Post of Labour Enforcement Officers (Central)

Question Paper

Answer Key

UPSC EPFO 2017 Exam

For the Post of Enforcement Officer - Accounts Officer in (EPFO), Ministry of Labour and Employment

Question Paper

Answer Key

UPSC EPFO 2015 Exam

For the Post of Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner in EPFO

Question Paper

Answer Key

UPSC EPFO 2014 Exam

For the Post of Assistant Labour Commissioner, Ministry of Labour and Employment

Question Paper

Answer Key

Practicing Mock Tests, Previous year Papers and Solved Practice Paper can help you in many ways in your exam preparation. Remember that there are no sectional time limits and no sectional cut-offs in UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam. So, candidates are advised to simply maximize the score however they can.

