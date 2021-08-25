UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam on 5th September: Check Important Topics for Enforcement Officer (EO) & Accounts Officer (AO) Recruitment Test (RT)

UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam on 5 th September: Get Important Topics for UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam which is going to be held on 5 th September 2021 in offline mode across different exam centres for the recruitment of 421 Enforcement Officer (EO)/ Accounts Officer (AO) Posts.

UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam on 5th September: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct EPFO Exam in offline mode on 5th September 2021 for the recruitment of 421 vacancies under the posts - Enforcement Officer/ Accounts Officer, Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation, Ministry of Labour and Employment (SC-62, ST-33, OBC- 116, EWS- 42, UR- 168). The Recruitment Test (RT) will consist of Objective Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) of 300 Marks and will be conducted in offline mode to short-list the candidates for the Interview round.

So let’s have a look at the Exam Pattern of UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam:

UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam (Recruitment Test)

UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam for the posts of Enforcement Officer/ Accounts Officer will consist of an offline exam and an Interview. Recruitment Test (RT) will consist of Objective Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs):

UPSC EPFO 2020-21 Phase-1 Marks Duration Recruitment Test (Offline) 300 Marks 2 Hours

Recruitment Test (RT) and Interview carry weightage in the ratio of 75:25 for the candidates shortlisted based on Recruitment Test (RT) and qualify in the interview.

UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam Important Topics

The Syllabus of the UPSC EPFO Recruitment Test (RT) broadly comprises the following topics:

S.No. Subject Topics 1 General English Questions will be designed to evaluate the candidate’s understanding of the English language & Grammar including topics like Vocabulary Usage, Synonyms, Antonyms, Grammar Usage, Comprehension, etc. 2 Indian Freedom Struggle Revolt of 1857 – First War of Independence Against British; Causes of the Rise of Indian National Movement; Indian Nationalism – The Moderate Phase; Morley-Minto Reforms; Partition of Bengal 1905; Indian National Movement – Extremist Period; Important Indian Freedom Fighter; Revolutionaries in the Indian Freedom Movement; The Rise of Gandhi in Indian Freedom Struggle; The Rowlatt Act and the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre; The Lucknow Pact, 1916; Non-Cooperation Movement; Home Rule Movement; Salt Satyagraha; Moplah Rebellion of 1921; Simon Commission; Swaraj Party; Gandhi-Irwin Pact; First Round Table Conference 1930; Poona Pact; Cripps Mission; Quit India Movement; Indian National Congress Sessions; Indian Independence Act 1947 3 Current Events and Developmental Issues Current Affairs (National & International); Sports; Awards and their importance; Politics; Finance and Banking sector; Population Census; Important Books and their writers; State Animals and Symbols; Name of the Scientist who got Noble prize for important discoveries; Important Days; Important Inventions and their inventor 4 Indian Polity and Economy Supreme Court; Meaning of Write; Election of President and his functions; Important constitution bodies like CAG; Facts about parliament; Fundamental Duties; Governor and his functions; State legislature; Major Constitutional amendments and their importance; Official Language; Emergency Provisions; National political parties and their symbols 5 General Accounting Principles Accounting Concepts – Separate Entity Concept, Money Measurement Concept, Going Concern Concept, Dual Aspect Concern, Realisation Concept, Cost Concept, Accounting Period Concept, Matching Concept; Accounting Conventions – Conservatism, Consistency, Full Disclosure, Materiality 6 Industrial Relations and Labour Laws Constitution of India: workers’ provisions; Laws for Female workers - Maternity Benefit Act, Vishaka Case, Factories Act, Equal Remuneration Act; Labor Laws in India - Trade Union Act, Minimum Wages Act, Strikes and lockouts, Industrial Disputes Act (IDA), Labour Courts, Industrial Tribunals, Workman’s Compensation Act, Employees State Insurance Act, Retirement Benefits, Emigration Act; Unorganised Labour; International Labour Organisation (ILO); Ministry of Labour in India - Important OFFICES/institutes with Labour Ministry, Work done by offices with labour ministry, Chief Labour Commissioner, Labour Bureau, Welfare Commissioners, Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), Board of Arbitration 7 General Science & Knowledge of Computer Applications Biology- Important and Interesting facts about human body parts, Nutrition in Animals and Plants, Diseases and their causes like Bacteria; Physics - S.I. units, Motion, Sound, Light, Wave, Energy, Electricity; Chemistry - Chemical Properties of Substance and their uses, Chemical Name of Important substances like Plaster of Paris, etc., Chemical Change and Physical Change, Properties of Gases, Surface Chemistry, Chemistry in Everyday life; Daily Science; Development of computers; Input and Output Devices; Memory; MS Office; Internet 8 General Mental Ability & Quantitative Aptitude General Mental Ability - Sequence of figures, Series, Blood Relations, Directions, Syllogism, Seating Arrangement, Puzzle Test, Statement and Conclusion, Statement and Inferences, Data sufficiency Quantitative Aptitude - Algebra, HCF and LCM, Average, Mixtures and Alligation, Ratio and Proportion, Partnership, Percentage and its application, Simple Interest, Compound Interest, Profit and Loss, Time and Work, Time, Speed and Distance, Problems Based on Ages, Calendar and Clock, Probability, Permutations and Combinations 9 Social Security in India Status of Social security in India, Social security schemes for Unorganised Sector; New Social Security Schemes launched covering social insurances like Pension, Health Insurance and Medical Benefit, Disability Benefit, Maternity Benefit, Gratuity; Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) and the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC); Atal Pension Yojna (APY); Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY); Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY); Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Yojana; Pradhan Mantri Kisan Mandhan Yojana, etc.

Important Points to Remember for UPSC EPFO 2021 Offline Exam

a) The test will be of two hours duration.

b) All questions will carry equal marks.

c) The test will be objective-type questions with multiple choices of answers.

d) The medium of the test will be both Hindi and English.

e) 1/3rdmarks will be deducted for wrong answers.

f) PwD candidates shall be allowed compensatory time of 20 minutes per hour in the RT and facility of Scribe.