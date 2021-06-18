UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam General English Study Material: Check Important Topics & Questions with Answers for Recruitment Test (RT)

UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam General English Study Material: Check General English Topics & Important Questions with Answers for the preparation of UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam for recruitment to 421 posts of Enforcement Officer/ Accounts Officer.

UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam General English Study Material: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has postponed EPFO 2021 Exam and will release the new exam dates on its official website - upsc.gov.in. The written exam will be conducted in offline mode across different exam centres for recruitment to 421 posts of Enforcement Officer/ Accounts Officer in Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO), M/o Labour and Employment.

The Recruitment Test (RT) will be an Offline Exam (Pen & Paper Based) consisting of Objective Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs):

Note:

a) The test will be of two hours duration.

b) All questions will carry equal marks.

c) The test will be objective type questions with multiple choices of answer.

d) The medium of the test will be both Hindi and English.

e) 1/3rd marks will be deducted for wrong answers.

f) PwD candidates shall be allowed compensatory time of 20 minutes per hour in the RT and facility of Scribe

UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam - Important General English Topics

Here are some important topics from the General English Subject of UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam:

Topics Syllabus General English Questions will be designed to evaluate the candidate’s understanding of the English language & Grammar including topics like Vocabulary Usage, Synonyms, Antonyms, Grammar Usage, Comprehension, etc.

UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam - Important Questions for General English

Below are some important questions covering the main concepts of General English:

1. Which one of the following is the synonym of the word written in capital letters in the sentence, ‘The FUNDAMENTAL character of an individual defines his entire life”?

(a) Productive

(b) Essential

(c) Successful

(d) Effective

Answer: B

2. Which one of the following is the synonym of the word written in capital letters in the sentence, “She has the habit of using HACKNEYED and redundant examples from her past even while dealing with the future generation”?

(a) Indifferent

(b) Imaginative

(c) Clichéd

(d) Impressive

Answer: C

3. Which one of the following is the synonym of the word written in capital letters in the sentence, “She is an IMMACULATE soul whose presence makes all the difference”?

(a) Spotless

(b) Excited

(c) Extraordinary

(d) Unparalleled

Answer: A

4. Which one of the following is the antonym of the word written in capital letters in the sentence, “There is a great deal of ENMITY”?

(a) Amity

(b) Cooperation

(c) Dispute

(d) Hostility

Answer: A

5. Which one of the following parts of the sentence, “As you know that the ignorant are easily duped”, has an error?

(a) As you know

(b) that the ignorant

(c) are easily duped

(d) No error

Answer: B

6. Which one of the following parts of the sentence, “After a lot of argument I brought him forward to my point of view”, has an error?

(a) After a lot of argument

(b) I brought him forward

(c) to my point of view

(d) No error

Answer: B

7. Which one of the following words can be used as a substitute for the phrase, “A nursery where children of working parents arc cared for while their parents are at work”?

(a) Sculler

(b) Crèche

(c) Dormitory

(d) Refectory

Answer: B

8. Which one of the following can be used as a substitute for the words written in capital letters in the sentence, “There is no meaning to CRY OVER THE SPILT MILK since the matter is over”?

(a) No use of worrying about

(b) No use of spilling now

(c) No use of celebration

(d) No use of asking for

Answer: A

9. Which one of the following phrasal verbs may be used in the blank space in the sentence, “I have to _____ (finish) this work before I leave tomorrow morning”?

(a) clear up

(b) clean up

(c) finish up

(d) do away with

Answer: A

10. Which one of the following is the appropriate question tag in the sentence, “Take a seat,

(a) shall you?

(b) can’t you?

(c) won’t you?

(d) would you?

Answer: C