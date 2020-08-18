UPSC EPFO Exam on 9th May 2021: Check 421 Vacancies for Enforcement & Accounts Officer Posts under UPSC EPFO 2020 Recruitment

UPSC EPFO Exam on 9th May 2021: UPSC will conduct EPFO 2020 Exam for the recruitment of 421 vacancies under the posts - Enforcement Officer/ Accounts Officer, Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation, Ministry of Labour and Employment on 9th May 2021. Below are the Important Dates of UPSC EPFO 2020 Exam:

Important Dates for UPSC EPFO 2020-21 Exam Opening & Closing Date for Online Application 11th January to 31st January 2020 Recruitment Test (RT) Exam Date (Offline) 9th May 2021

UPSC EPFO 2020-21 Enforcement & Accounts Officer 421 Vacancies

Below is the category-wise break-up of the total 421 vacancies to be filled under UPSC EPFO 2020 Recruitment:

UPSC EPFO 2020-21 Category-wise Vacancies Category Vacancies General (UR) 168 SC 62 ST 33 OBC 116 EWS 42 Total 421 Check UPSC EPFO 2020-21 Exam FAQs Note: Of the 421 Vacancies, 11 vacancies are reserved for Physically Challenged person. Out of these 11, 8 vacancies are reserved for Deaf and Hard of Hearing with disability i.e. Deaf (D) or Hard of Hearing (HH) and remaining 3 vacancies are reserved for Locomotor Disability including Cerebral Palsy, Leprosy Cured, Dwarfism, Acid Attack Victims and Muscular Dystrophy with disability, i.e., Both legs affected but not arms (BL) or One leg affected (R or L) (OL) or One arm affected (R or L) (OA).

The Recruitment Process for the posts of Enforcement Officer/ Accounts Officer under of UPSC EPFO 2020 Exam will consist of an offline exam and an Interview. A pen & paper based Recruitment Test (RT) to short-list the candidates for Interview round will be conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) across different exam centres. Recruitment Test (RT) and Interview carry weightage in the ratio of 75:25 for the candidates shortlisted based on Recruitment Test (RT) and qualify in the interview.

UPSC EPFO 2020-21 Recruitment Test (RT) on 9th May 2021

The Recruitment Test (RT) will be an Offline Exam (Pen & Paper Based) consisting of Objective Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs):

UPSC EPFO Phase-1 Marks Duration Recruitment Test (Offline) 100 Marks 2 Hours

Note:

a) The test will be of two hours duration. b) All questions will carry equal marks. c) The test will be objective type questions with multiple choices of answer. d) The medium of the test will be both Hindi and English. e) 1/3rdmarks will be deducted for wrong answers. f) PwD candidates shall be allowed compensatory time of 20 minutes per hour in the RT and facility of Scribe

Under UPSC EPFO 2020 Exam, the category-wise minimum level of suitability in interviews, irrespective of whether the selection is made only by interview or by Recruitment Test followed by the interview, will be UR-50 marks, OBC-45 marks, SC/ST/PH-40 marks, out of the total marks of the interview being 100.

In cases where selection is made by Recruitment Test (RT) followed by an interview, the candidate will have to achieve the minimum level of suitability in their respective category at both stages i.e. ‘Recruitment Test’ as well as ‘Interview’. The minimum level of suitability in case of RT shall be decided by the Commission on the case to case basis.

