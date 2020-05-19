UPSC EPFO 2020 Exam: Check Preparation Tips & Strategy to crack Recruitment Test (RT), Prepare Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

UPSC EPFO Exam will be conducted in offline mode on 4th October 2020 for the recruitment of 421 vacancies under the posts - Enforcement Officer/ Accounts Officer, Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation, Ministry of Labour and Employment (SC-62, ST-33, OBC- 116, EWS- 42, UR- 168). The recruitment process of UPSC EPFO 2020 Exam consists of an Offline Exam- Recruitment Test (RT) and an Interview which carry weightage in the ratio of 75:25 for the candidates to gets shortlisted in the final merit list.

In this article, we have listed down the most important tips and strategy for UPSC EPFO 2020 Recruitment Test (RT):

1. Check UPSC EPFO 2020 Recruitment Test (RT) Latest Exam Pattern

The Recruitment Test (RT) will be an Offline Exam (Pen & Paper Based) consisting of Objective Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs):

UPSC EPFO 2020 Phase-1 Marks Duration Recruitment Test (Offline) 100 Marks 2 Hours

Note:

a) The test will be of two hours duration.

b) All questions will carry equal marks.

c) The test will be objective type questions with multiple choices of answer.

d) The medium of the test will be both Hindi and English.

e) 1/3rdmarks will be deducted for wrong answers.

f) PwD candidates shall be allowed compensatory time of 20 minutes per hour in the RT and facility of Scribe

2. Make a list of Important Topics of Each Subject

After going through the UPSC EPFO Latest Exam Pattern, candidates need to make a list of important topics and start preparing them in detail. Below are the subjects from which the questions will be asked in UPSC EPFO 2020 Exam:

S.No. Subject 1 General English 2 Indian Freedom Struggle 3 Current Events and Developmental Issues 4 Indian Polity & Economy 5 General Accounting Principles 6 Industrial Relations & Labour Laws 7 General Science & Knowledge of Computer applications 8 General Mental Ability & Quantitative Aptitude 9 Social Security in India

Make a habit Practicing Previous Year Paper to improve your speed and accuracy. Solve previous year papers as there are many questions that are repeated. Regular practice will help in achieving accuracy and a high score in the exam. Candidates can download the PDF File of UPSC EPFO Previous Year Paper and their Answer Keys from the link given below:

4. Read Daily to Increase Knowledge and Improve Comprehension Skills:

Read Magazines & Newspapers and watch news channels to keep your General Awareness upto date. Reading newspapers is a good option but just reading hard facts that happen every day cannot be up to the mark to develop your reading skills. So it is better to prefer feature stories, opinion pieces in editorials, business magazines, etc., which can help you build your reading and comprehension skills quite faster.

5. Create & Revise Notes

Instead of rote learning, make notes and mind maps to remember facts and simultaneously revise it frequently. Keep a notebook alongwith you to note down important points for all the subjects and important topics. Revision plays an important role in remembering important facts, dates and news related to important topics. Reading once won’t give you benefits. You have to memorize these points by revising them frequently.

Remember that there are no sectional time limits and no sectional cut-offs. So your job is to simply maximize your score however you can. Make sure that you follow a proper study plan daily which should comprise of Previous Year Question Papers, Online Mock Tests and the best study material. Daily reading, maintaining notes and revising them on a daily basis should be a part of your preparation strategy. Timely management of all these practices will definitely help you in cracking UPSC EPFO 2020 Exam.

