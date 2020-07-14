UPSC EPFO 2020-21 Enforcement & Accounts Officer Recruitment: Check Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)-Vacancies, Exam Dates, Salary, Other Notifications

UPSC EPFO 2020-21 Enforcement & Accounts Officer Recruitment: In the year 2021, UPSC will conduct EPFO 2020 Exam for the recruitment of 421 vacancies under the posts - Enforcement Officer/ Accounts Officer, Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation, Ministry of Labour and Employment (SC-62, ST-33, OBC- 116, EWS- 42, UR- 168). In this article, we have compiled and answered all the questions which are frequently asked by the candidates for UPSC EPFO 2020-21 Exam and Selection Process. So, let’s look at those UPSC EPFO Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) and their answers in detail:

1. When was UPSC EPFO 2020-21 Recruitment Notification Released?

Answer: The official notification for UPSC EPFO 2020-2021 Recruitment was released on 11th January 2020. The application process for UPSC EPFO 2020-2021 Recruitment Test for the posts of Enforcement Officer (EO)/ Accounts Officer (AO) in the Employees’ Provident Fund Organization was conducted from 11th January to 31st January 2020.

2. How many VACANCIES have been announced under UPSC EPFO 2020-21 Recruitment?

Answer: Below is the category-wise break-up of the total 421 vacancies to be filled under UPSC EPFO 2020 Recruitment:

UPSC EPFO 2020-21 Category-wise Vacancies Category Vacancies General (UR) 168 SC 62 ST 33 OBC 116 EWS 42 Total 421 Note: Of the 421 Vacancies, 11 vacancies are reserved for Physically Challenged person. Out of these 11, 8 vacancies are reserved for Deaf and Hard of Hearing with disability i.e. Deaf (D) or Hard of Hearing (HH) and remaining 3 vacancies are reserved for Locomotor Disability including Cerebral Palsy, Leprosy Cured, Dwarfism, Acid Attack Victims and Muscular Dystrophy with disability, i.e., Both legs affected but not arms (BL) or One leg affected (R or L) (OL) or One arm affected (R or L) (OA).

3. What are the IMPORTANT DATES for UPSC EPFO 2020 Recruitment Process?

Answer: Below are the Important Dates of UPSC EPFO 2020 Exam:

Important Dates for UPSC EPFO 2020-21 Exam Opening & Closing Date for Online Application 11th January to 31st January 2020 Recruitment Test (RT) Exam Date (Offline) Postponed to 2021 (Previously on 4th October 2020)

4. What is the AGE LIMIT for UPSC EPFO 2020 Recruitment as per the Official Notification?

Answer: As on 31st January 2020, the age limit for UPSC EPFO 2020-2021 Recruitment is 30 Years

5. What are the EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATIONS required for different UPSC EPFO Enforcement Officer (EO) & Accounts Officer (AO) Posts?

Answer: The Essential & Desirable Educational Qualification for UPSC EPFO Enforcement Officer (EO) & Accounts Officer (AO) Posts as given below:

UPSC EPFO Educational Qualification Essential Bachelor’s degree in any subject. Note: 1. Qualifications are relaxable at the discretion of the competent Authority/ Union Public Service Commission in the case of candidates otherwise well qualified. 2. Qualifications(s) regarding experience is/are relaxable at the discretion of the Competent Authority/ Union Public Service Commission in the case of candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes if at any stage of selection the competent Authority/ Union Public Service Commission is of the opinion that sufficient number of candidates from these communities possessing the requisite experience are not likely to be available to fill up the vacancies reserved for them. Desirable (a) Bachelor’s degree in Law/Integrated Five years Degree in Law/ Masters in Business Administration/ Post Graduate Diploma in Management/ Company Secretary/ Chartered Accountants/ Cost and Management Accountant (b) Two years experience in Administration/ Accounts/ Legal Matters in any government or Listed – Private Organisation.

6. What is the EXAM PATTERN for UPSC EPFO 2020-21 Recruitment?

Answer: The Recruitment Test (RT) will be an Offline Exam (Pen & Paper Based) consisting of Objective Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs):

UPSC EPFO Phase-1 Marks Duration Recruitment Test (Offline) 100 Marks 2 Hours

Note: PwD candidates shall be allowed compensatory time of 20 minutes per hour in the RT and facility of Scribe

UPSC EPFO Interview – Phase-2

UPSC EPFO 2020 Phase-2 Marks Interview 100 Marks

7. What is the Minimum Qualifying Marks for UPSC EPFO 2020-21 Exam?

Answer: Under UPSC EPFO 2020 Exam, the category-wise minimum level of suitability in interviews, irrespective of whether the selection is made only by interview or by Recruitment Test followed by the interview, will be UR-50 marks, OBC-45 marks, SC/ST/PH-40 marks, out of the total marks of the interview being 100. The minimum level of suitability in case of RT shall be decided by the Commission on the case to case basis.

8. Will there be any NEGATIVE MARKING in UPSC EPFO 2020-21 Exam?

Answer: There shall be negative marking for incorrect answers. 1/3rd of the marks allotted for each question shall be deducted for each wrong answer.

9. Will the UPSC EPFO 2020-21 Exam be conducted in ONLINE OR OFFLINE mode?

Answer: UPSC EPFO 2020 Exam will be conducted in offline mode consisting of Objective Multiple Choice Questions.

10. In which medium of language UPSC EPFO 2020-21 exam will be conducted?

Answer: The medium of the test will be both Hindi and English.

11. Will there be a SECTIONAL CUT-OFF in UPSC EPFO 2020-21 Exam?

Answer: No, there will be no sectional cut-off in the exam.

12. Where are UPSC EPFO 2020-2021 Exam Centres Located?

Answer: The Recruitment Test (RT) will be conducted across the following centers:

Ahmedabad Shillong Imphal Prayagraj(Allahabad) Shimla Agartala Bengaluru Srinagar Jorhat Bhopal Thiruvananthapuram Aizawl Mumbai Kochi Itanagar Kolkata Lucknow Raipur Cuttack Jammu Vishakhapatnam Delhi Chandigarh Tirupati Dispur Panaji(Goa) Udaipur Hyderabad Port Blair Sambalpur Jaipur Dharwad Bareilly Chennai Madurai Gautam Budh Nagar Nagpur Ranchi Ghaziabad Dehradun Gangtok Gurugram Patna Kohima Faridabad

13. What is the current PAY SCALE and SALARY Structure of UPSC EPFO Enforcement Officer (EO) & Accounts Officer (AO) after 7th Pay Commission?

Answer: UPSC EPFO Enforcement Officer/ Accounts Officer posts are permanent and come under Level-8 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC, General Central Service Group ‘B’, Non-Ministerial. Pay Scale for UPSC EPFO Enforcement Officer/ Accounts Officer under Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation, Ministry of Labour and Employment of the Government of India is as follows:

UPSC EPFO Enforcement Officer/ Accounts Officer Post Salary Details Group General Central Service Group ‘B’, Non-Ministerial Pay Matrix Level Level 8 Pay Band PB-2 Pay Scale Rs. 9300-34800/- Grade Pay Rs. 4800/- Entry Pay Rs. 47600/- Total Salary (Emoluments excluding TA, HRA & Other Allowances) Rs. 53312/- Total Salary (Emoluments Including TA, HRA & Other Allowances ) Rs. 60000/-

14. Where will UPSC EPFO Enforcement Officer (EO) & Accounts Officer (AO) get posted?

Answer: The Head Quarters of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation, Ministry of Labour and Employment is in New Delhi. However, Enforcement Officers & Accounts Officer recruited under UPSC EPFO 2020-21 recruitment are liable to be posted anywhere in India.

15. What will be the Final Selection Process for UPSC EPFO 2020-21 Recruitment?

Answer: The category-wise minimum level of suitability in interviews, irrespective of whether the selection is made only by interview or by Recruitment Test followed by the interview, will be UR-50 marks, OBC-45 marks, SC/ST/PH-40 marks, out of the total marks of the interview being 100.

In cases where selection is made by Recruitment Test (RT) followed by an interview, the candidate will have to achieve the minimum level of suitability in their respective category at both stages i.e. ‘Recruitment Test’ as well as ‘Interview’. The minimum level of suitability in case of RT shall be decided by the Commission on the case to case basis.

16. When will the UPSC EPFO 2020-21 Exam results be announced?

Answer: UPSC EPFO 2020-2021 Result will be declared at its official website - upsc.gov.in. Candidates will be informed of the final result in due course through UPSC website/ Employment News. The Commission does not enter into correspondence with the candidates about reasons for their non-selection for interview/ appointment.other