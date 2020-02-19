UPSC EPFO 2020 Exam: Download Previous Year Question Papers & Answer Key PDF for Recruitment Test (RT)

UPSC will conduct EPFO 2020 Written Exam (Recruitment Test) on 4th October 2020 in offline mode. Written Test and Interview will be conducted for filling 421 vacancies under the posts - Enforcement Officer/ Accounts Officer in Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). For cracking UPSC EPFO 2020 Exam, candidates need to build a smart preparation strategy that must include the task of practicing Previous Year Question Papers. By practicing Previous Year Papers, candidates would be able to improve their speed and accuracy while solving the papers.

So, to enhance your chances of clearing the UPSC EPFO 2020 Exam, we have compiled the list of Previous Year Papers along with their answer key in this article. You can download the PDF Files of Previous Year Papers UPSC EPFO Exam from the table given below:

UPSC EPFO Previous Year Papers DOWNLOAD PDF UPSC EPFO 2018 Exam For the Post of Labour Enforcement Officers (Central) Question Paper Answer Key UPSC EPFO 2017 Exam For the Post of Enforcement Officer - Accounts Officer in (EPFO), Ministry of Labour and Employment Question Paper Answer Key UPSC EPFO 2015 Exam For the Post of Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner in EPFO Question Paper Answer Key UPSC EPFO 2014 Exam For the Post of Assistant Labour Commissioner, Ministry of Labour and Employment Question Paper Answer Key

Practicing Previous Year Papers can help the candidates in their exam preparation. Remember that there will be negative marking of 1/3rd marks for wrong answers in UPSC EPFO 2020 Exam. Candidates are advised to simply maximize their score however they can. So, let’s have a look at some major benefits of Practicing Previous Year Papers of UPSC EPFO 2020 Exam:

1. Helps in understanding the Exam Pattern:

The Recruitment Test (RT) will be an Offline Exam (Pen & Paper Based) consisting of Objective Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs):

UPSC EPFO 2020 Phase-1 Marks Duration Recruitment Test (Offline) 100 Marks 2 Hours

Note:

a) The test will be of two hours duration.

b) All questions will carry equal marks.

c) The test will be objective type questions with multiple choices of answer.

d) The medium of the test will be both Hindi and English.

e) 1/3rd marks will be deducted for wrong answers.

f) PwD candidates shall be allowed compensatory time of 20 minutes per hour in the RT and facility of Scribe

2. Helps in identifying the Important Topics:

Practicing previous year papers will help you in identifying important topics which have frequently appeared in the previous UPSC EPFO Exams. Students must refer to the detailed Syllabus of the UPSC EPFO 2020 Exam. However, to buck up the speed of the exam preparation they must focus on practicing the important topics first.

3. Help in analysing the Difficulty Level of the questions:

You will get to know the difficulty level of the topics and sub-topics of the Written Exam, i.e., the Recruitment Test of the UPSC EPFO 2020 Exam.

4. Helps in identifying your Strong and Weak Areas:

While practicing previous year papers, make sure to identify your strong and weak areas. First, try to focus on your weak areas and spend more time improving them. Devote more time to your weak areas and less time to your strong areas. Do practice those topics which are your areas of strength but allocate little less time for that. Remember that all of us have different strengths & areas of improvement and accordingly we need to customize our preparation strategy. This way you will be able to score high in the exam.

5. Helps in Time Management during the Exam:

Try different order of attempt patterns while practicing previous papers. Choose the order which will allow you to optimally utilize your time. Also, try not to give more than one minute to any question while attempting them. You must focus on improving your speed of attempting questions to ace this exam.

6. Helps in achieving Accuracy:

Practice makes the man perfect! The more you will practice, the more accuracy you will gain which will eventually lead you to a high score in the exam. Practice will help you in avoiding silly mistakes and making guess works. Therefore, practicing previous year papers will help you in achieving accuracy and high score in UPSC EPFO 2020 Exam.

So, candidates are advised to start downloading and practicing the Previous Year Papers for scoring high marks in UPSC EPFO 2020 Exam.