UPSC EPFO 2020: Syllabus & Exam Pattern (RT & Interview) for Enforcement/Accounts Officer Posts

UPSC will conduct EPFO 2020 Exam for the recruitment of 421 vacancies under the posts Enforcement Officer/ Accounts Officer, Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation, Ministry of Labour and Employment (SC-62, ST-33, OBC- 116, EWS- 42, UR- 168). These posts are permanent and come under Level-8 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC, General Central Service Group ‘B’, Non-Ministerial. The Officers recruited are liable to be posted anywhere in India. Candidates under the age of 30 years and with a Bachelor’s degree in any subject are eligible for these posts. Below are some Important Dates for the UPSC EPFO 2020 Exam:

Important Dates for UPSC EPFO 2020 Exam Opening & Closing Date for Online Application 11th Jan to 31st Jan 2020 Recruitment Test (RT) Exam Date (Offline) 4th October 2020

Let’s look at the Exam Pattern and Syllabus of the UPSC EPFO 2020 Exam for Enforcement Officer/ Accounts Officer Posts in detail:

UPSC EPFO 2020 Exam Pattern– Enforcement Officer/ Accounts Officer Posts

The selection process will UPSC EPFO 2020 Exam for the posts of Enforcement Officer/ Accounts Officer shall consist of an offline exam and an Interview. On 4th October 2020, a pen & paper based Recruitment Test (RT) to short-list the candidates for Interview round will be conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) across different exam centres. Recruitment Test (RT) and Interview carry weightage in the ratio of 75:25 for the candidates shortlisted based on Recruitment Test (RT) and qualify in the interview.

UPSC EPFO 2020 Recruitment Test (RT) – Phase-1 Offline Exam

The Recruitment Test (RT) will be an Offline Exam (Pen & Paper Based) consisting of Objective Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs):

UPSC EPFO 2020 Phase-1 Marks Duration Recruitment Test (Offline) 100 Marks 2 Hours

Note:

a) The test will be of two hours duration.

b) All questions will carry equal marks.

c) The test will be objective type questions with multiple choices of answer.

d) The medium of the test will be both Hindi and English.

e) 1/3rd marks will be deducted for wrong answers.

f) PwD candidates shall be allowed compensatory time of 20 minutes per hour in the RT and facility of Scribe

UPSC EPFO 2020 Recruitment Test (RT) Syllabus

The syllabus of the Test broadly comprises the following topics:

S.No. Subject Topics 1 General English Questions will be designed to evaluate the candidate’s understanding of English language & Grammar including topics like Vocabulary Usage, Synonyms, Antonyms, Grammar Usage, Comprehension, etc. 2 Indian Freedom Struggle Revolt of 1857 – First War of Independence Against British; Causes of the Rise of Indian National Movement; Indian Nationalism – The Moderate Phase; Morley-Minto Reforms; Partition of Bengal 1905; Indian National Movement – Extremist Period; Important Indian Freedom Fighter; Revolutionaries in the Indian Freedom Movement; The Rise of Gandhi in Indian Freedom Struggle; The Rowlatt Act and the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre; The Lucknow Pact, 1916; Non-Cooperation Movement; Home Rule Movement; Salt Satyagraha; Moplah Rebellion of 1921; Simon Commission; Swaraj Party; Gandhi-Irwin Pact; First Round Table Conference 1930; Poona Pact; Cripps Mission; Quit India Movement; Indian National Congress Sessions; Indian Independence Act 1947 3 Current Events and Developmental Issues Current Affairs (National & International); Sports; Awards and their importance; Politics; Finance and Banking sector; Population Census; Important Books and their writers; State Animals and Symbols; Name of the Scientist who got Noble prize for important discoveries; Important Days; Important Inventions and their inventor 4 Indian Polity & Economy Supreme Court; Meaning of Write; Election of President and his functions; Important constitution bodies like CAG; Facts about parliament; Fundamental Duties; Governor and his functions; State legislature; Major Constitutional amendments and their importance; Official Language; Emergency Provisions; National political parties and their symbols 5 General Accounting Principles Accounting Concepts – Separate Entity Concept, Money Measurement Concept, Going Concern Concept, Dual Aspect Concern, Realisation Concept, Cost Concept, Accounting Period Concept, Matching Concept; Accounting Conventions – Conservatism, Consistency, Full Disclosure, Materiality 6 Industrial Relations & Labour Laws Constitution of India: workers’ provisions; Laws for Female workers - Maternity Benefit Act, Vishaka Case, Factories Act, Equal Remuneration Act; Labor Laws in India - Trade Union Act, Minimum Wages Act, Strikes and lockouts, Industrial Disputes Act (IDA), Labour Courts, Industrial Tribunals, Workman’s Compensation Act, Employees State Insurance Act, Retirement Benefits, Emigration Act; Unorganised Labour; International Labour Organisation (ILO); Ministry of Labour in India - Important OFFICES/institutes with Labour Ministry, Work done by offices with labour ministry, Chief Labour Commissioner, Labour Bureau, Welfare Commissioners, Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), Board of Arbitration 7 General Science & Knowledge of Computer applications Biology- Important and Interesting facts about human body parts, Nutrition in Animals and Plants, Diseases and their causes like Bacteria; Physics - S.I. units, Motion, Sound, Light, Wave, Energy, Electricity; Chemistry - Chemical Properties of Substance and their uses, Chemical Name of Important substances like Plaster of Paris, etc., Chemical Change and Physical Change, Properties of Gases, Surface Chemistry, Chemistry in Everyday life; Daily Science; Development of computers; Input and Output Devices; Memory; MS Office; Internet 8 General Mental Ability & Quantitative Aptitude General Mental Ability - Sequence of figures, Series, Blood Relations, Directions, Syllogism, Seating Arrangement, Puzzle Test, Statement and Conclusion, Statement and Inferences, Data sufficiency Quantitative Aptitude - Algebra, HCF and LCM, Average, Mixtures and Alligation, Ratio and Proportion, Partnership, Percentage and its application, Simple Interest, Compound Interest, Profit and Loss, Time and Work, Time, Speed and Distance, Problems Based on Ages, Calendar and Clock, Probability, Permutations and Combinations 9 Social Security in India Status of Social security in India, Social security schemes for Unorganised Sector; New Social Security Schemes launched covering social insurances like Pension, Health Insurance and Medical Benefit, Disability Benefit, Maternity Benefit, Gratuity; Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) and the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC); Atal Pension Yojna (APY); Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY); Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY); Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Yojana; Pradhan Mantri Kisan Mandhan Yojana, etc.

UPSC EPFO 2020 Interview – Phase-2

UPSC EPFO 2020 Phase-2 Marks Interview 100 Marks

The category-wise minimum level of suitability in interviews, irrespective of whether the selection is made only by interview or by Recruitment Test followed by the interview, will be UR-50 marks, OBC-45 marks, SC/ST/PH-40 marks, out of the total marks of the interview being 100.

In cases where selection is made by Recruitment Test (RT) followed by an interview, the candidate will have to achieve the minimum level of suitability in their respective category at both stages i.e. ‘Recruitment Test’ as well as ‘Interview’. The minimum level of suitability in case of RT shall be decided by the Commission on the case to case basis.

Candidates shortlisted for interview on the basis of the information provided in the online applications submitted by them will be required to send self-attested copies of documents/relevant certificates in support of the claims made in the application as and when demanded by the Commission.

DOCUMENTS/ CERTIFICATES TO BE PRODUCED AT THE TIME OF INTERVIEW

The printout of the online application and the following Original Documents/ Certificates along with self-attested copies and other items specified in the Summon Letter for interview are to be produced at the time of interview:

a) Matriculation/10th Standard or equivalent certificate indicating the date of birth, or mark sheet of Matriculation/10th Standard or equivalent issued by Central/State Board indicating Date of Birth in support of their claim of age.

b) Degree/Diploma certificate along with mark sheets pertaining to all the academic years as proof of educational qualification claimed. In the absence of Degree/ Diploma certificate, provisional certificate along with mark sheets pertaining to all the academic years will be accepted.

c) Order/ letter in respect of equivalent Educational Qualifications claimed, indicating the Authority (with number and date) under which it has been so treated

d) Certificate(s) in the prescribed proforma from the Head(s) of Organization(s)/Department(s) for the entire experience claimed, clearly mentioning the duration of employment (date, month & year) indicating the basic pay and consolidated pay & nature of duties performed

e) Caste certificate by candidate seeking reservation as SC/ ST/ OBC in the prescribed proforma

f) A declaration in the prescribed format by candidate seeking reservation as OBC, that he/she does not belong to the creamy layer on the crucial date

g) Physically Handicapped certificate in prescribed proforma issued by the competent authority.

h) A candidate who claims change in name after matriculation on marriage or remarriage or divorce etc.

i) Certificate/ Document in respect of Age relaxation for Ex-Servicemen, Central/UT Government Employees/Servants, etc.

j) Persons already in Regular Government service, whether in permanent or temporary capacity other than casual/Adhoc/daily wages/hourly paid/contract basis

k) Certificate(s) in respect of claim regarding Professional Registration, Language, Publications, NET, GATE, Conference, Internship.