IBPS RRB Office Assistant Admit Card 2025 Released at ibps.in, Download PET Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

IBPS RRB Office Assistant PET Admit Card 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) released the IBPS RRB PET Admit Card 2025 on its official website, ibps.in, on November 28, 2025. Candidates who have opted for Pre Exam Training can download their admit card by logging in with their registration number and password.
The IBPS RRB Pre-Exam Training is conducted free of cost to candidates who belongs to SC, ST, OBC, PwBD, Ex-Serviceman categories and have opted for this while filling the online application form
The IBPS RRB PET Admit Card 2025 contains candidates' details such as registration number, roll number, and training centre details such as training timings and subjects included in the training centre address.
IBPS RRB Office Assistant PET Admit Card 2025 OUT
The IBPS RRB Officer Assistant PET Admit Card 2025 has been released for all candidates who opted for Pre-Examination Training (PET) during the IBPS RRB 2025 Application Process. The PET admit card is exclusively released for candidates from reserved categories such as SC, ST, OBC, PwBD, and Ex-Servicemen and Minority Community. Candidates can now download the IBPS RRB Office Assistant PET Call Letter 2025 from the official website using their registration number and password.
IBPS RRB Office Assistant PET Admit Card 2025 Link Active
IBPS has activated the link to download the IBPS RRB Office Assistant PET Answer Key on its official website, ibps.in. Through the admit card, candidates will be allowed to attempt the training sessions conducted at designated centres. Click on the direct link below to download the IBPS RRB PET Admit Card 2025.
|
IBPS RRB PET Admit Card 2025
IBPS RRB Office Assistant PET Admit Card 2025: Overview
The Pre-Exam Training Admit Card link has been activated by IBPS. The call letter will be valid for for Recruitment of Group "B" – Office Assistants (Multipurpose). Check the table below for IBPS RRB Officer Assistant PET Admit Card 2025
|
Feature
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
IBPS
|
Applicable Categories
|
SC, ST, OBC, PwBD, ExSM, Minority
|
Training Type
|
Pre-Examination Training (PET)
|
Download Portal
|
ibps.in
|
Login Credentials
|
Registration Number & Date of Birth
|
Documents to Carry
|
PET Admit Card, Valid Photo ID
|
Purpose of PET
|
Familiarize candidates with exam pattern, boost confidence
How to Download the IBPS RRB Office Assistant Prelims Admit Card 2025?
Candidates can click on the direct link provided above to download the IBPS RRB PET Admit Card 2025 by clicking on the direct link above or they can follow the simple steps listed below
- Visit the official website: ibps.in
- On the homepage, click on the link titled Online Pre-Examination Training for Candidates who Opted for PET for Office Assistants (Multipurpose) under CRP-RRBs-XIV.
- Select “Download PET Call Letter”
- Enter your Registration Number and Date of Birth
- Click Submit and download your admit card
- Print a copy and keep it safe for training day
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation