IBPS RRB Office Assistant Admit Card 2025 Released at ibps.in, Download PET Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

IBPS RRB Office Assistant PET Admit Card 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) released the IBPS RRB PET Admit Card 2025 on its official website, ibps.in, on November 28, 2025. Candidates who have opted for Pre Exam Training can download their admit card by logging in with their registration number and password.

The IBPS RRB Pre-Exam Training is conducted free of cost to candidates who belongs to SC, ST, OBC, PwBD, Ex-Serviceman categories and have opted for this while filling the online application form

The IBPS RRB PET Admit Card 2025 contains candidates' details such as registration number, roll number, and training centre details such as training timings and subjects included in the training centre address.

IBPS RRB Office Assistant PET Admit Card 2025 OUT

