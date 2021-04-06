UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam on 9th May: Check Exam Schedule & Admit Card Rules

UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam on 9th May: UPSC will conduct EPFO 2021 Exam on 9th May 2021 while taking certain precautions due to COVID-19 Pandemic. The written exam will be conducted in offline mode across different exam centres for recruitment to 421 posts of Enforcement Officer/ Accounts Officer in Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO), M/o Labour and Employment.

Get UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam & Admit Card Updates

UPSC EPFO 2021 Time Table

DATE & DAY Time SUBJECT & SUBJECT CODE 9th May 2021 (Sunday) 10.00 AM TO 12.00 NOON General Ability Test (01) Note: - Candidates’ reporting time at test center is 1 hour before the scheduled commencement of the test. - Entry into the test venue will be closed 10 minutes before the scheduled commencement of the recruitment test i.e. 09:50 am. - Candidates must bring a hard copy (print out) of his/her e-admit card to the test hall to secure admission.

Get the Detailed Syllabus & Exam Pattern of UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam

UPSC has released important guidelines and rules for the candidates who are going to appear for EPFO 2021 Exam on 9th May 2021. Let’s look at the UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam & Admit Card Rules in Detail:

COVID-19 Precautionary Measures:

Below are important guidelines to be followed by the Exam Centres and Candidates:

1. Wearing of mask:

Wearing of mask/face cover is mandatory for all candidates. Candidates without mask/face cover will not be allowed entry into the Venue. Candidates, however, will have to remove their masks for verification, whenever required by the Examination functionaries.

2. Use of Hand Sanitizer

The candidate may carry his/her own hand sanitizer (small size) in a transparent bottle.

3. Follow Social Distancing

Candidates are required to follow COVID 19 norms of ‘social distancing’ as well as ‘personal hygiene’ inside the Examination Halls/Rooms as well as in the premises of the Venue.

Download UPSC EPFO Previous Year Papers & Answer Keys PDF

CONDUCT OF THE RECRUITMENT TEST

Below are important Admit Card, OMR Sheet & Exam Centre Rules:

1. Carry Print Out of Admit Card & Photo ID Proof (Original)

The candidate must bring the e-Admit Card to the TEST Hall. After entering the TEST Hall, the candidate must fill the Attendance List as per instructions and sign the Attendance List which will be produced before him/her by the Invigilator and then hand over the Attendance List to the Invigilator.

Check UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam Preparation Tips & Strategy

2. Seating Plan

Seating Plan for the candidates will be displayed at the venue of the TEST on the day of Recruitment Test. The candidates, before proceeding to the TEST halls/rooms, are advised to check the exact location of their seats. No candidate shall be permitted to leave TEST Hall till expiry of the allotted time.

Check UPSC EPFO Previous Cutoff & Minimum Qualifying Marks

3. Offline Exam/ OMR Sheet:

The candidate is required to encode/write the serial number of the OMR Sheet and Serial Number and Series of Test Booklet issued to him/her in the Attendance lists, which will be produced before him/her by the Invigilator. The OMR Sheet will be supplied by the Invigilator of the TEST Hall. The candidate will not be provided any separate sheet for rough work as blank sheets for rough work will be appended at the end of the Test Booklet itself. Candidates are permitted to take with them after conclusion of the Recruitment Test, the Test Booklet issued to them.

Check UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam FAQs

4. Bring Black Point Pen

The candidates are advised to bring their own Black Ball point pen. Candidates must use only Black Ball point pen for marking responses on the OMR sheet.

Check UPSC EPFO 2020-21 Enforcement/Accounts Officer Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Job profile & Promotion Policy

5. Reach Exam Centre Before Time

The candidate is requested to reach the venue well in advance to undergo frisking. He/She will be allowed to enter the TEST Hall 60 minutes/ 1 hour before the prescribed time for the commencement of the Test and get seated immediately on the seat bearing his/her Roll Number.

Check Details of 421 EO/AO Vacancies under UPSC EPFO 2021 Recruitment

6. Items Not Allowed inside the Exam Centres

Electronic or any other type of calculators, log tables, slide rules, cellular/mobile phones and such IT gadgets /pagers or any other electronic equipment or device or any other equipment capable of being used as a communication device are not allowed inside the premises where the TEST is being conducted. Any infringement of the above instructions shall entail disciplinary action including ban from future TESTs.

Click here to Get UPSC 2021 Exam Calendar

UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam Pattern & Rules

The Recruitment Test (RT) will be an Offline Exam (Pen & Paper Based) consisting of Objective Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs):

UPSC EPFO Phase-1 Marks Duration Recruitment Test (Offline) (a) General English – To evaluate candidate’s understanding of English language and workman – like use of words (b) Indian Freedom Struggle (c) Current Events and Developmental Issues (d) Indian Polity and Economy (e) General Accounting Principles (f) Industrial Relations and Labour Laws (g) General Science & Knowledge of Computer Applications (h) General Mental Ability & Quantitative Aptitude (i) Social Security in India 300 Marks 2 Hours

Note:

a) The test will be of two hours duration.

b) All questions will carry equal marks.

c) The test will be objective type questions with multiple choices of answer.

d) The medium of the test will be both Hindi and English.

e) 1/3rdmarks will be deducted for wrong answers.

f) PwD candidates shall be allowed compensatory time of 20 minutes per hour in the RT and facility of Scribe