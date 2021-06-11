UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam Study Material: Check History (Indian Freedom Struggle) Topics & Important Questions with Answers for the preparation of UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam for recruitment to 421 posts of Enforcement Officer/ Accounts Officer.

UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam Study Material: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has postponed EPFO 2021 Exam and will release the new exam dates on its official website - upsc.gov.in. The written Exam will be conducted in offline mode across different exam centres for recruitment to 421 posts of Enforcement Officer/ Accounts Officer in Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO), M/o Labour and Employment.

Get UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam & Admit Card Updates

The Recruitment Test (RT) will be an Offline Exam (Pen & Paper Based) consisting of Objective Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs):

Get the Detailed Syllabus & Exam Pattern of UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam

Note:

a) The test will be of two hours duration.

b) All questions will carry equal marks.

c) The test will be objective type questions with multiple choices of answer.

d) The medium of the test will be both Hindi and English.

e) 1/3rd marks will be deducted for wrong answers.

f) PwD candidates shall be allowed compensatory time of 20 minutes per hour in the RT and facility of Scribe

Check UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam Schedule & Admit Card Rules

UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam - Important History - Indian Freedom Struggle Topics

Here are some important topics from the History - Indian Freedom Struggle Subject of UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam:

Topics Syllabus History - Indian Freedom Struggle Revolt of 1857 – First War of Independence Against British; Causes of the Rise of Indian National Movement; Indian Nationalism – The Moderate Phase; Morley-Minto Reforms; Partition of Bengal 1905; Indian National Movement – Extremist Period; Important Indian Freedom Fighter; Revolutionaries in the Indian Freedom Movement; The Rise of Gandhi in Indian Freedom Struggle; The Rowlatt Act and the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre; The Lucknow Pact, 1916; Non-Cooperation Movement; Home Rule Movement; Salt Satyagraha; Moplah Rebellion of 1921; Simon Commission; Swaraj Party; Gandhi-Irwin Pact; First Round Table Conference 1930; Poona Pact; Cripps Mission; Quit India Movement; Indian National Congress Sessions; Indian Independence Act 1947

Download UPSC EPFO Previous Year Papers & Answer Keys PDF

UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam Important Questions for History - Indian Freedom Struggle

Below are some important questions covering the main concepts of History - Indian Freedom Struggle:

1. Who is the author of the work, The Evolution of Provincial Finance in British India: A Study in the Provincial Decentralization of Imperial Finance?

(a) Dadabhai Naoroji

(b) Dr. B. R. Ambedkar

(c) M. N. Roy

(d) Jawaharlal Nehru

Answer: B

Check UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam Preparation Tips & Strategy

2. What were the peasant associations set up in Kerala in the 1930s called?

(a) Kisan Sabha

(b) Kirti Kisan

(c) Karshaka Sangam

(d) Kisan Morcha

Answer: C

Check UPSC EPFO Previous Cutoff & Minimum Qualifying Marks

3. In the context of international affairs, which one of the following is correct about Lord Curzon?

(a) He advocated a pacifist policy

(b) He wanted to establish a British sphere of influence over the Persian Gulf and Seistan.

(c) He wanted England and Russia to become friends against China.

(d) He wanted to lead a flag-waving mission to the USA.

Answer: B

Check UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam FAQs

4. Why did Congress declare 9th May to be ‘Ethiopia Day’?

(a) Because the Ethiopians declared their support for the cause of Indian independence from British rule.

(b) Because Ethiopia became independent from Britain on that day.

(c) Because Ethiopia was attacked by Italy in early 1936 and their resistance was considered freedom struggle.

(d) Because Ethiopian leaders denounced Mussolini.

Answer: C

Check UPSC EPFO 2020-21 Enforcement/Accounts Officer Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Job profile & Promotion Policy

5. Which one of the following is correct about Assam in British India?

(a) It was a part of the North-East Frontier Agency.

(b) It was made a province in 1865.

(c) It was separated from Bengal in 1874, and along with Syihet made into a Chief Commissioner’s province.

(d) It was a Princely State ruled by Ahom kings.

Answer: C

Check Details of 421 EO/AO Vacancies under UPSC EPFO 2021 Recruitment

6. Who set up the Bharat Stree Mahamandal which first met in Allahabad in 1910?

(a) Annie Besant

(b) Meherbai Tata

(c) Saraladevi Chaudhurani

(d) Tarabai Shmde

Answer: C

Click here to Get UPSC 2021 Exam Calendar

7. Which one of the following is not a feature of the Non-Cooperation Movement?

(a) Economic boycott was intense and successful.

(b) The middle class participated in very large numbers in the movement.

(c) It was marked by uneven geographical spread and regional variations.

(d) Along with Non-Cooperation, other Gandhian social reform movements like the anti-liquor campaign achieved some success.

Answer: B

8. Which one of the following publications was started by Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan in 1928?

(a) Pakhtun

(b) Khudai Khidmatgar

(c) Young India

(d) India Awakens

Answer: A

9. Who among the following was the founder of the Arya Mahila Samaj in the early 1880s?

(a) Swami Dayananda Saraswati

(b) Swami Vivekananda

(c) Pandita Ramabai

(d) Ramabai Ranade

Answer: C

10. Who among the following is considered to be the first Indian to go to jail in performance of his duty as a journalist?

(a) Mahatma Gandhi

(b) Rabindranath Tagore

(c) Lokmanya Tilak

(d) Surendranath Banerjee

Answer: D