UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam Study Material: Check Industrial Relations & Labour Laws Topics & Important Questions with Answers

UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam Study Material: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has postponed EPFO 2021 Exam and will release the new exam dates on its official website - upsc.gov.in. The written exam will be conducted in offline mode across different exam centres for recruitment to 421 posts of Enforcement Officer/ Accounts Officer in Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO), M/o Labour and Employment.

The Recruitment Test (RT) will be an Offline Exam (Pen & Paper Based) consisting of Objective Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs):

UPSC EPFO Phase-1 Total Marks/ Duration Recruitment Test (Offline) (a) General English – To evaluate candidate’s understanding of English language and workman – like use of words (b) Indian Freedom Struggle (c) Current Events and Developmental Issues (d) Indian Polity and Economy (e) General Accounting Principles (f) Industrial Relations and Labour Laws (g) General Science & Knowledge of Computer Applications (h) General Mental Ability & Quantitative Aptitude (i) Social Security in India 300 Marks (2 Hours)

Note:

a) The test will be of two hours duration.

b) All questions will carry equal marks.

c) The test will be objective type questions with multiple choices of answer.

d) The medium of the test will be both Hindi and English.

e) 1/3rd marks will be deducted for wrong answers.

f) PwD candidates shall be allowed compensatory time of 20 minutes per hour in the RT and facility of Scribe

UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam - Important Industrial Relations & Labour Laws Topics

Here are some important topics from the Industrial Relations & Labour Laws Subject of UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam:

Topics Syllabus Constitution of India Workers’ Provisions Laws for Female workers Maternity Benefit Act, Vishaka Case, Factories Act, Equal Remuneration Act Labor Laws in India Trade Union Act, Minimum Wages Act, Strikes and lockouts, Industrial Disputes Act (IDA), Labour Courts, Industrial Tribunals, Workman’s Compensation Act, Employees State Insurance Act, Retirement Benefits, Emigration Act Ministry of Labour in India Important OFFICES/institutes with Labour Ministry, Work done by offices with labour ministry, Chief Labour Commissioner, Labour Bureau, Welfare Commissioners, Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), Board of Arbitration Other Topics Unorganised Labour; International Labour Organisation (ILO)

UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam - Important Industrial Relations & Labour Laws Questions

Below are some important questions covering the main concepts of Industrial Relations & Labour Laws:

1. Consider the following Commissions / Committees:

First National Commission on Labour Labour Investigation Committee Royal Commission on Labour National Commission for Enterprises in the Unorganized Sector

Which one of the following is the correct chronology of the above, in ascending order, in terms of their submission of reports?

(a) 2-4-1-3

(b) 2-1-3-4

(c) 3-2-1-4

(d) 3-4-2-1

Answer: C

2. Family planning became an integral part of labour welfare as per the International Labour Organization Resolution passed in the year:

(a) 1917

(b) 1927

(c) 1937

(d) 1947

Answer: D

3. Which of the following is / are NOT correct approach with respect to welfare services undertaken by organizations in the commercial and public organizations?

As welfare is provided by the State to all , hence duplication by other organizations is undesirable Welfare services may be provided for matters concerning employees which may not be immediately connected with their jobs, though connected with their place of work Welfare services will include special services for retired employees Child care facilities may be provided on a collective basis

Select the correct answer using the code given below:

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 and 4

(c) 1 and 2

(d) 3 and 4

Answer: A

4. Which one among the following is the earliest labour law in India?

(a) Contract Labour (Regulation and Abolition) Act

(b) Trade Unions Act

(c) Employee’s Compensation Act

(d) Factories Act

Answer: D

5. Which one of the following theories of labour welfare is also called efficiency theory?

(a) Functional theory

(b) Public relations theory

(c) Religious theory

(d) Philanthropic theory

Answer: A

6. Which of the following benefits can be combined under the Employees’ State Insurance Act, 1948?

(a) Sickness benefit and maternity benefit

(b) Sickness benefit and disablement benefit for temporary disablement

(c) Maternity benefit and disablement benefit for temporary disablement

(d) Maternity benefit and medical benefit

Answer: D

7. Right to collective bargaining between employers and workers in India is:

(a) a Constitutional right.

(b) voluntary under labour law.

(c) obligatory under labour law.

(d) a fundamental right.

Answer: B

8. Which one of the following is NOT an adjudicatory body under the Industrial Disputes Act 1947?

(a) Labour Court

(b) Court of Inquiry

(c) Industrial Tribunal

(d) National Tribunal

Answer: B

9. Under which of the following Act(s) the registration of a Trade Union is void according to the Trade Unions Act, 1926?

The Societies Registration Act, 1860 The Cooperative Societies Act, 1912 The Companies Act, 1956

Select the correct answer using the code given below:

(a) 1 and 3 only

(b) 3 only

(c) 1, 2 and 3

(d) 1 and 2 only

Answer: C

10. Which one of the following is the rate of compensation in case of lay-off under the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947?

(a) 50% of basic wages and DA

(b) 15% of basic wages and DA

(c) 40% of basic wages and DA

(d) 25% of basic wages and DA

Answer: A