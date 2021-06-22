UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam Study Material: Check Quantitative Aptitude (Maths) Topics & Important Questions with Answers for the preparation of UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam for recruitment to 421 posts of Enforcement Officer/ Accounts Officer.

UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam Study Material: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has postponed EPFO 2021 Exam and will release the new exam dates on its official website - upsc.gov.in. The written Exam will be conducted in offline mode across different exam centres for recruitment to 421 posts of Enforcement Officer/ Accounts Officer in Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO), M/o Labour and Employment.

The Recruitment Test (RT) will be an Offline Exam (Pen & Paper Based) consisting of Objective Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs):

Note:

a) The test will be of two hours duration.

b) All questions will carry equal marks.

c) The test will be objective type questions with multiple choices of answer.

d) The medium of the test will be both Hindi and English.

e) 1/3rd marks will be deducted for wrong answers.

f) PwD candidates shall be allowed compensatory time of 20 minutes per hour in the RT and facility of Scribe

UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam - Important Quantitative Aptitude (Maths) Topics

Here are some important topics from the Quantitative Aptitude (Maths) Subject of UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam:

Topics Syllabus Quantitative Aptitude (Maths) Algebra, HCF and LCM, Average, Mixtures and Alligation, Ratio and Proportion, Partnership, Percentage and its application, Simple Interest, Compound Interest, Profit and Loss, Time and Work, Time, Speed and Distance, Problems Based on Ages, Calendar and Clock, Probability, Permutations and Combinations

UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam - Important Questions for Quantitative Aptitude (Maths)

Below are some important questions covering the main concepts of Quantitative Aptitude (Maths):

1. In a family, each boy has as many sisters as brothers and each girl has twice as many brothers as sisters. How many children are there in the family?

(a) 3

(b) 5

(c) 6

(d) 7

Answer: D

2. Two vehicles that are 100 km apart are running towards each other in a straight line. In how much time will they meet each other provided they follow a uniform speed of 45 km per hour and 80 km per hour respectively?

(a) 60 minutes

(b) 55 minutes

(c) 48 minutes

(d) 45 minutes

Answer: C

3. The price of an article is increased by 20%. Further, there is a tax of 5% on the increment. If the article costs 1,331 to the customer, then what was the price of the article before the increase in price?

(a) Rs. 1,000

(b) Rs. 1,064

(c) Rs. 1,100

(d) Rs. 1,200

Answer: C

4. A cricket bat is purchased at 20% discount. If the selling price of the bat is 1,000, what was the original price of the bat?

(a) Rs. 1,100

(b) Rs. 1,200

(c) Rs. 1,225

(d) Rs. 1,250

Answer: D

5. Suppose, the remainder obtained while dividing x by 51 is 2. What is the remainder obtained while dividing x7 by 61?

(a) 2

(b) 4

(c) 5

(d) 6

Answer: D

6. What is the maximal number of spherical balls of radius 1 cm each that can be placed inside a cubical box of height 10 cm?

(a) 25

(b) 125

(c) 250

(d) 1000

Answer: B

7. In a city, 80% population eat rice and 90% of the rice eaters are non-vegetarians. Then what percent of the population are vegetarian rice eaters?

(a) 72

(b) S

(c) 9

(d) 10

Answer: B

8. A container is filled with 300 litres of hydrogen gas. The first day it loses 100 litres of hydrogen gas and everyday it loses one-third of the volume it lost in the previous day. Then the container

(a) loses entire hydrogen gas in 3 days

(b) loses entire hydrogen gas 10 days

(c) loses 150 litres of hydrogen gas in 10 days

(d) possesses at least 150 litres of hydrogen gas on 100th day

Answer: D

9. Three persons A, B and C run a business together and their shares are 17%, 37% and 46% respectively. Any profit they earn is distributed according to the proportion of their shares. If the difference of the profits of B and A on a given date is 1,000, what is the profit of C on that day?

(a) 2,300

(b) 2,350

(c) 2,450

(d) 4,600

Answer: A

10. The area of the smallest circle which contains a square of area 4 cm2 inside is:

Answer: B