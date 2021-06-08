UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam Study Material: Check Computer Knowledge Topics & Important Questions with Answers for the preparation of UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam for recruitment to 421 posts of Enforcement Officer/ Accounts Officer.

UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam Study Material: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has postponed EPFO 2021 Exam and will release the new exam dates on its official website - upsc.gov.in. The written exam will be conducted in offline mode across different exam centres for recruitment to 421 posts of Enforcement Officer/ Accounts Officer in Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO), M/o Labour and Employment.

The Recruitment Test (RT) will be an Offline Exam (Pen & Paper Based) consisting of Objective Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs):

UPSC EPFO Phase-1 Total Marks/ Duration Recruitment Test (Offline) (a) General English – To evaluate candidate’s understanding of English language and workman – like use of words (b) Indian Freedom Struggle (c) Current Events and Developmental Issues (d) Indian Polity and Economy (e) General Accounting Principles (f) Industrial Relations and Labour Laws (g) General Science & Knowledge of Computer Applications (h) General Mental Ability & Quantitative Aptitude (i) Social Security in India 300 Marks (2 Hours)

Note:

a) The test will be of two hours duration.

b) All questions will carry equal marks.

c) The test will be objective type questions with multiple choices of answer.

d) The medium of the test will be both Hindi and English.

e) 1/3rd marks will be deducted for wrong answers.

f) PwD candidates shall be allowed compensatory time of 20 minutes per hour in the RT and facility of Scribe

UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam - Important Computer Knowledge Topics

Here are some important topics from the Computer Knowledge Subject of UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam:

Topics Syllabus Computer Knowledge Basics; Development of computers; Input and Output Devices; Memory; MS Office; Internet, Acronyms

UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam - Important Questions for Computer Knowledge

Below are some important questions covering the main concepts of Computer Knowledge:

1. The term ‘wannaCry’ is associated with:

(a) computer hardware.

(b) a musical band.

(c) cyber attack.

(d) a new epidemic in Africa.

Answer: C

2. CD-ROM is a

(a) secondary memory

(b) magnetic memory

(c) memory register

(d) semiconductor memory

Answer: A

3. WAP stands for

(a) Wireless Addition Protocol

(b) Wireless Automation Protocol

(c) Wireless Adaption Protocol

(d) Wireless Application Protocol

Answer: D

4. Bluetooth technology allows

(a) sending of files within the range of 10km

(b) sending an e-mail

(c) wireless connection between various devices/equipments over short distances

(d) downloading of movies from the Internet

Answer: C

5. Which one among the following is not a basic function of a computer?

(a) Accept and process data

(b) Store data

(c) Scan text

(d) Accept input

Answer: C

6. Which one of the following is hardware?

(a) Powerpoint

(b) Control unit

(c) Printer driver

(d) Operating system

Answer: B

7. SPAM in a system (e-mail) is

(a) A message distributed indiscriminately

(b) A search engine

(c) An activity of the user

(d) A command initiated by the sender

Answer: A

8. The devices that work with computer systems as soon as they are connected are described as

(a) Hot Swapping

(b) Bay Swap

(c) Plug-N-Play

(d) USB Swapping

Answer: C

9. Which one of the following software applications would be the most appropriate for performing numerical and statistical calculations?

(a) Database

(b) Spreadsheet

(c) Graphics package

(d) Document processor

Answer: B

10. LAN, WAN and MAN are computer networks covering different areas. Their first alphabets L, W and M respectively stand for:

(a) Local, World and Middle

(b) Long, Wireless and Metropolitan

(c) Local, Wide and Metropolitan

(d) Least, Wireless and Maximum

Answer: C