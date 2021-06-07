UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam Study Material: Check Indian Polity Topics & Important Questions with Answers for the preparation of UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam for recruitment to 421 posts of Enforcement Officer/ Accounts Officer.

UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam Study Material: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has postponed EPFO 2021 Exam and will release the new exam dates on its official website - upsc.gov.in. The written Exam will be conducted in offline mode across different exam centres for recruitment to 421 posts of Enforcement Officer/ Accounts Officer in Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO), M/o Labour and Employment.

The Recruitment Test (RT) will be an Offline Exam (Pen & Paper Based) consisting of Objective Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs):

UPSC EPFO Phase-1 Total Marks/ Duration Recruitment Test (Offline) (a) General English – To evaluate candidate’s understanding of English language and workman – like use of words (b) Indian Freedom Struggle (c) Current Events and Developmental Issues (d) Indian Polity and Economy (e) General Accounting Principles (f) Industrial Relations and Labour Laws (g) General Science & Knowledge of Computer Applications (h) General Mental Ability & Quantitative Aptitude (i) Social Security in India 300 Marks (2 Hours)

Note:

a) The test will be of two hours duration.

b) All questions will carry equal marks.

c) The test will be objective type questions with multiple choices of answer.

d) The medium of the test will be both Hindi and English.

e) 1/3rd marks will be deducted for wrong answers.

f) PwD candidates shall be allowed compensatory time of 20 minutes per hour in the RT and facility of Scribe

UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam - Important Indian Polity Topics

Here are some important topics from the Indian Polity Subject of UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam:

Topics Syllabus Indian Polity Supreme Court; Meaning of Writ; Election of President and his functions; Important constitution bodies like CAG; Facts about parliament; Fundamental Duties; Governor and his functions; State legislature; Major Constitutional amendments and their importance; Official Language; Emergency Provisions; National political parties and their symbols

UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam - Important Questions for Indian Polity

Below are some important questions covering the main concepts of Indian Polity:

1. Under which of the following grounds, the Constitution of India authorizes the Legislature to make laws providing for ‘Preventive Detention’?

Security of a State Maintenance of public order Maintenance of supplies and services essential to the community Maintenance of public health and morality

Select the correct answer using the code given below:

(a) 2 and 3 only

(b) 1, 2 and 3 only

(c) 1 and 4 only

(d) 1, 2, 3 and 4

Answer: B

2. A Money Bill contains provisions for which of the following matters?

The imposition, abolition, remission, alteration or regulation of any tax The regulation of the borrowing of money by the Government The custody of Consolidated Fund or the Contingency Fund of India The imposition of fines and other pecuniary penalties

Select the correct answer using the code given below:

(a) 1, 2, 3 and 4

(b) 2 and 4 only

(c) 1 and 4 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3 only

Answer: D

3. Under which one of the following Amendments to the Constitution of India, the age to exercise franchise was reduced from 21 years to 18 years?

(a) 42nd Amendment

(b) 44th Amendment

(c) 61st Amendment

(d) 72nd Amendment

Answer: C

4. Which one of the following Articles to the Constitution of India states that the ‘State shall make provisions for securing just and human conditions of work and for maternity relief’?

(a) Article 43

(b) Article 42

(c) Article 41

(d) Article 40

Answer: B

5. Under which provisions of the Constitution of India, ‘forced labour and employment of children in factories or other dangerous employments’ have been prohibited?

(a) Directive Principle of State Policy

(b) Fundamental Right to Equality

(c) Fundamental Right against Exploitation

(d) Fundamental Right to Association

Answer: C

6. Under which one of the following Articles of the Constitution of India, the State shall endeavour to secure, by suitable legislations, or in any other way, the conditions of work ensuring a decent standard of life to all workers?

(a) Article 38

(b) Article 39

(c) Article 41

(d) Article 43

Answer: D

7. In India, all powers with respect to the acquisition and termination of citizenship rest with the:

(a) Supreme Court

(b) President

(c) Parliament

(d) Registrar General

Answer: C

8. Which one of the following is most appropriate regarding the resignation of the President of India?

(a) The resignation letter is addressed to the Vice President of India

(b) The resignation letter is addressed to the Vice President of India, who must communicate with the Speaker of Lok Sabha

(c) The resignation letter is addressed to the Vice President of India, who must communicate with the Chief Justice of India

(d) The resignation letter is addressed to the Vice President of India, who must communicate with the Chief Justice of India and the Speaker of Lok Sabha

Answer: B

9. Who among the following bodies decides about doubts and disputes relating to the election of President or Vice President of India?

(a) The Election Commission of India

(b) The Supreme Court of India

(c) The Joint Parliamentary Committee

(d) The Attorney General of India

Answer: B

10. Which one of the following statements regarding citizens’ rights in India is NOT correct?

(a) Fundamental Rights are exclusively for the citizens

(b) Only citizens are eligible for certain offices such as those of President, Vice President, Judges of Supreme Court or High Courts

(c) Only citizens have the right to vote for election to the House of People and the Legislative Assembly

(d) Only citizens can become Members of Parliament and Members of Legislative Assemblies

Answer: A