UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam Study Material: Check Social Security in India Topics & Important Questions with Answers

UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam Study Material: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has postponed EPFO 2021 Exam and will release the new exam dates on its official website - upsc.gov.in. The written exam will be conducted in offline mode across different exam centres for recruitment to 421 posts of Enforcement Officer/ Accounts Officer in Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO), M/o Labour and Employment.

The Recruitment Test (RT) will be an Offline Exam (Pen & Paper Based) consisting of Objective Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs):

UPSC EPFO Phase-1 Total Marks/ Duration Recruitment Test (Offline) (a) General English – To evaluate candidate’s understanding of English language and workman – like use of words (b) Indian Freedom Struggle (c) Current Events and Developmental Issues (d) Indian Polity and Economy (e) General Accounting Principles (f) Industrial Relations and Labour Laws (g) General Science & Knowledge of Computer Applications (h) General Mental Ability & Quantitative Aptitude (i) Social Security in India 300 Marks (2 Hours)

Note:

a) The test will be of two hours duration.

b) All questions will carry equal marks.

c) The test will be objective type questions with multiple choices of answer.

d) The medium of the test will be both Hindi and English.

e) 1/3rd marks will be deducted for wrong answers.

f) PwD candidates shall be allowed compensatory time of 20 minutes per hour in the RT and facility of Scribe

UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam - Important Social Security in India Topics

Here are some important topics from the Social Security in India Subject of UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam:

Topics Syllabus Social Security in India Status of Social security in India, Social security schemes for Unorganised Sector; New Social Security Schemes launched covering social insurances like Pension, Health Insurance and Medical Benefit, Disability Benefit, Maternity Benefit, Gratuity; Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) and the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC); Atal Pension Yojna (APY); Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY); Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY); Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Yojana; Pradhan Mantri Kisan Mandhan Yojana, etc.

UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam - Important Questions for Social Security in India

Below are some important questions covering the main concepts of Social Security in India:

1. There are ten persons employed in a shop and therefore the Payment of Gratuity Act, 1972, becomes applicable to the shop. After some time, three employees resign from the services of the shop. Resultantly, which one of the following is the correct legal position on the applicability or otherwise of the said Act?

(a) The Act will continue to be applicable on the shop

(b) As soon as the number of employees of the shop falls below ten, the Act will cease to be applicable

(c) The Act is silent about this type of situation

(d) The Act will not apply when the number of employees who leave the shop exceed 50%

Answer: A

2. Under the Building and other Construction Workers (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Services) Act, 1996, what is the minimum number of female building workers ordinarily to be employed so that an employer is bound to provide a crèche?

(a) Twenty

(b) Fifty

(c) One hundred

(d) One hundred and fifty

Answer: B

3. Which one of the following schemes is aimed at all-round development of adolescent girls in the age group of 11-18 years and making them self-reliant?

(a) RGSEAG

(b) IGMSY

(c) NMEW

(d) RMK

Answer: A - Rajiv Gandhi Scheme for Empowerment of Adolescent Girls (RGSEAG) Sabla, Ministry of Women & Child Development.

4. Which one of the following statements is not correct for Atal Pension Yojana?

(a) There is guaranteed minimum monthly pension for the subscribers ranging between 1,000 and 5,000 per month.

(b) The benefit of minimum pension would be guaranteed by the Government of India.

(c) Government of India co-contributes 50% of the subscriber’s contribution or 1,000 per annum, whichever is lower.

(d) It is applicable to all citizens of India aged above 40 years.

Answer: D

5. Who among the following can appoint the Inspectors under the Child and Adolescent Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, 1986?

(a) Central Government

(b) State Government

(c) Appropriate Government

(d) Labour Commissioner

Answer: C

6. ‘Safety committee’ is mandatory under the Building and other Construction Workers (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Services) Act, 1996, if a prescribed minimum number of building workers are ordinarily employed. What is this minimum number?

(a) One hundred

(b) Two hundreds

(c) Four hundreds

(d) Five hundreds

Answer: D

7. Which one of the following is the amount of annual premium of the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Dima Yojana (PMSBY) for accident and disability cover up to 2,00,000?

(a) 100

(b) 50

(c) 20

(d) 12

Answer: D

8. What is Know India Programme (KIP)?

(a) A programme for children aged 12 — 15 years from rural areas to make them aware of different aspects of India

(b) A programme that facilitates visits of rural teachers to different parts of the country

(c) An out-reach programme of the Ministry of External Affairs to build closer ties with India’s neighbourhood

(d) A programme for diaspora youth to promote awareness among them about different aspects of India

Answer: D

9. The Right to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009 provides for education to every child in the age group:

(a) 5 — 13 years

(b) 8—16 years

(c) 7 — 15 years

(d) 6— 14 years

Answer: D

10. Which one of the following bodies has formulated the ‘National Student Startup Policy’, launched by the President of India in November 2016?

(a) UGC

(b) NCERT

(c) AIU

(d) AICTE

Answer: D