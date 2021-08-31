UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam on 5th September for 421 Vacancies: Check Last Minute Tips to Clear Recruitment Test for Enforcement & Accounts Officer Posts

UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam on 5 th September for 421 Vacancies: Check last-minute tips for clearing the UPSC EPFO 2021 Recruitment Exam for 421 Enforcement & Accounts Officer Post Vacancies. The Recruitment Test will be conducted offline in the MCQ format.

UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam on 5th September for 421 Vacancies: The Offline Exam the recruitment of 421 vacancies under the posts - Enforcement Officer/ Accounts Officer, Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation, Ministry of Labour and Employment (SC-62, ST-33, OBC- 116, EWS- 42, UR- 168) will be conducted by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on 5th September 2021. Cracking UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam can be a challenge for many candidates as the competition level for this exam is quite high due to the increased number of applicants this year. So we have come up with the best last-minute tips which will help you in clearing the UPSC EPFO 2021 Recruitment Exam with flying colors.

UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam (Recruitment Test-Offline)

UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam for the posts of Enforcement Officer/ Accounts Officer will consist of an offline exam and an Interview. Recruitment Test (RT) will consist of Objective Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs):

UPSC EPFO 2020-21 Phase-1 Marks Duration Recruitment Test (Offline) 300 Marks 2 Hours

Recruitment Test (RT) and Interview carry weightage in the ratio of 75:25 for the candidates shortlisted based on Recruitment Test (RT) and qualify in the interview. So let’s look at those important last-minute tips that will surely help you in cracking UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam:

1. Revise the Important Topics & Questions

Candidates are advised to revise the important topics of the different subjects of the UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam. Candidates can check the important topics from the link given below:

You can start practicing important questions by clicking on the links given below:

2. Practice Previous Year Papers for Accuracy & Time Management

Candidates are advised to practice previous year papers to score high marks in UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam. This will help them to achieve accuracy and good time management during the offline exam. Candidates can download the previous year papers from the link given below:

Download UPSC EPFO Previous Year Papers & Answer Keys PDF

3. Maintain Your Speed

Remember that there is a negative marking of 1/3rd marks for each wrong answer and no sectional cut-offs. Candidates are required to simply increase their score however they can. So, try to maintain your speed and accuracy while solving the paper during the examination.

Get UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam Free Study Material

4. Don’t forget to carry your Admit Card & ID Proof

Don’t forget to take Admit Card and Original ID proof along with its photocopy as well. Candidates may download and print the Admit Card from the link given below:

Direct Link to Download Admit Card

Admit Cards should be produced for gaining entry to the Exam Centre.

Check UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam Schedule & Admit Card Rules

5. Don’t Take Stress

Don’t stress yourself too much before Examination Day. Candidates must relax and stay calm. Giving exams with a relaxed mind will help you in delivering your best and achieving a high score.

Remember last-minute preparation does not involve deep studies. You only need to brush up on all the important topics which will definitely help you in clearing this exam with ease.