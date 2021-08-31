Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam on 5th September for 421 Vacancies: Check Last Minute Tips to Clear Recruitment Test for Enforcement & Accounts Officer Posts

UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam on 5th September for 421 Vacancies: Check last-minute tips for clearing the UPSC EPFO 2021 Recruitment Exam for 421 Enforcement & Accounts Officer Post Vacancies. The Recruitment Test will be conducted offline in the MCQ format.

Created On: Aug 31, 2021 18:35 IST
UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam on 5th September for 421 Vacancies: Check Last Minute Tips to Clear Recruitment Test for Enforcement & Accounts Officer Posts
UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam on 5th September for 421 Vacancies: Check Last Minute Tips to Clear Recruitment Test for Enforcement & Accounts Officer Posts

UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam on 5th September for 421 Vacancies: The Offline Exam the recruitment of 421 vacancies under the posts - Enforcement Officer/ Accounts Officer, Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation, Ministry of Labour and Employment (SC-62, ST-33, OBC- 116, EWS- 42, UR- 168) will be conducted by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on 5th September 2021.  Cracking UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam can be a challenge for many candidates as the competition level for this exam is quite high due to the increased number of applicants this year. So we have come up with the best last-minute tips which will help you in clearing the UPSC EPFO 2021 Recruitment Exam with flying colors.

Recent Stories

Get UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam & Admit Card Updates

Get the Detailed Syllabus & Exam Pattern of UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam

Check UPSC EPFO Previous Cutoff & Minimum Qualifying Marks

Check UPSC EPFO 2020-21 Enforcement/Accounts Officer Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Job profile & Promotion Policy

UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam (Recruitment Test-Offline)

UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam for the posts of Enforcement Officer/ Accounts Officer will consist of an offline exam and an Interview. Recruitment Test (RT) will consist of Objective Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs):

UPSC EPFO 2020-21 Phase-1

Marks

Duration

Recruitment Test (Offline)

300 Marks

2 Hours

Recruitment Test (RT) and Interview carry weightage in the ratio of 75:25 for the candidates shortlisted based on Recruitment Test (RT) and qualify in the interview. So let’s look at those important last-minute tips that will surely help you in cracking UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam:

1. Revise the Important Topics & Questions

Candidates are advised to revise the important topics of the different subjects of the UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam. Candidates can check the important topics from the link given below:

Check UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam Important Topics

You can start practicing important questions by clicking on the links given below:

S. No.

UPSC EPFO Important Questions Subject-wise

1

 Check Important Questions on General English Subject of UPSC EPFO Exam

2

 Check Important Questions on Indian Freedom Struggle (History) Subject of UPSC EPFO Exam

3

 Check Important Questions on Indian Polity Subject of UPSC EPFO Exam

4

Check Important Questions on General Accounting Principles Subject of UPSC EPFO Exam

5

Check Important Questions on Industrial Relations & Labour Laws Subject of UPSC EPFO Exam

6

Check Important Questions on General Science Subject of UPSC EPFO Exam

7

Check Important Questions on Computer Knowledge Subject of UPSC EPFO Exam

8

Check Important Questions on General Mental Ability (Reasoning) Subject of UPSC EPFO Exam

9

Check Important Questions on Quantitative Aptitude (Maths) Subject of UPSC EPFO Exam

10

Check Important Questions on Social Security in India Subject of UPSC EPFO Exam

11

Check Important Current Affairs Questions for UPSC EPFO Exam

2. Practice Previous Year Papers for Accuracy & Time Management

Candidates are advised to practice previous year papers to score high marks in UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam. This will help them to achieve accuracy and good time management during the offline exam. Candidates can download the previous year papers from the link given below:

Download UPSC EPFO Previous Year Papers & Answer Keys PDF

3. Maintain Your Speed

Remember that there is a negative marking of 1/3rd marks for each wrong answer and no sectional cut-offs. Candidates are required to simply increase their score however they can. So, try to maintain your speed and accuracy while solving the paper during the examination.

Get UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam Free Study Material

4. Don’t forget to carry your Admit Card & ID Proof

Don’t forget to take Admit Card and Original ID proof along with its photocopy as well. Candidates may download and print the Admit Card from the link given below:

Direct Link to Download Admit Card

Admit Cards should be produced for gaining entry to the Exam Centre.

Check UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam Schedule & Admit Card Rules

5. Don’t Take Stress

Don’t stress yourself too much before Examination Day. Candidates must relax and stay calm. Giving exams with a relaxed mind will help you in delivering your best and achieving a high score.

Also Read:

Check Details of 421 EO/AO Vacancies under UPSC EPFO 2021 Recruitment

Get UPSC EPFO Study Plan

Check UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam Preparation Tips & Strategy

Check UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam FAQs

Click here to get UPSC 2022 Exam Calendar

Remember last-minute preparation does not involve deep studies. You only need to brush up on all the important topics which will definitely help you in clearing this exam with ease.  

FAQ

What is the Exam Pattern for UPSC EPFO 2021 Recruitment Test?

The Recruitment Test (RT) Will Be An Offline Exam (Pen & Paper Based) Consisting Of Objective Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) Of 300 Marks.

Will there be a negative marking in UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam?

1/3rd marks Will Be Deducted For Wrong Answers.

Will the UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam be conducted in Online OR Offline mode?

UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam Will Be Conducted In Offline Mode Consisting Of Objective Multiple Choice Questions.

How many Vacancies have been announced under UPSC EPFO 2021 Recruitment?

421 Vacancies Under The Posts - Enforcement Officer/ Accounts Officer, Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation, Ministry Of Labour And Employment (SC-62, ST-33, OBC- 116, EWS- 42, UR- 168)

Take Free Online UPSC EPFO - ENFORCEMENT OFFICER / ACCOUNT OFFICER 2021 Mock Test

Start Now
Comment ()
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next

Post Comment

0 + 9 =
Post

Comments