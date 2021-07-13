UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam on 5th September: Check 30 Days Study Plan to clear Recruitment Test (RT) for 421 Enforcement & Accounts Officer Posts

UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam on 5th September-Get 30 Days Study Plan: UPSC will conduct UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam on 5th September 2021 in offline mode for the recruitment of 421 Enforcement Officer/ Accounts Officer Posts in Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO), M/o Labour and Employment. The Recruitment Test (RT) will consist of Objective Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) of 300 Marks. There will be a negative marking of 1/3rd marks for wrong answers. Total 2 hours will be given to attempt the exam and the medium of the test will be both Hindi & English.
So for the ease of the candidates, we have constructed 30 Days Study Plan for UPSC EPFO 2021 CBT Exam. Let’s first have a look at the Exam Pattern for UPSC EPFO 2021 Recruitment Exam for creating a concrete study plan:
UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam Pattern
UPSC EPFO Phase-1
Total Marks/ Duration
Recruitment Test (Offline)
(a) General English – To evaluate candidate’s understanding of English language and workmanlike use of words
(c) Current Events and Developmental Issues
(e) General Accounting Principles
(f) Industrial Relations and Labour Laws
(g) General Science and
Knowledge of Computer Applications
(h) General Mental Ability & Quantitative Aptitude
300 Marks
(2 Hours)
Note: PwD candidates shall be allowed compensatory time of 20 minutes per hour in the RT and facility of Scribe.
30 Days Study Plan for UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam
After going through the above-mentioned exam pattern of the UPSC EPFO 2021 CBT Exam, the next step is to create a study plan and start working on it. For creating a study plan, you need to analyse the topics covered in all four sections of the UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam:
30 Days Study Plan for UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam
30 Days
Subjects for UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam
Day 1
Social Security in India: Status of Social security in India, Social security schemes for Unorganised Sector
Day 2
Industrial Relations & Labour Laws - Constitution of India (Workers’ Provisions), Laws for Female workers, Labor Laws in India
Day 3
General Mental Ability (Reasoning): Sequence of figures, Series, Blood Relations, Directions, Syllogism, Seating Arrangement, Puzzle Test
Day 4
General English - English language & Grammar including topics like Vocabulary Usage, Synonyms, Antonyms
Day 5
Day 6
Current Events and Developmental Issues: Current Affairs (National & International); Sports; Awards and their importance; Politics; Finance and Banking sector
Day 7
Quantitative Aptitude (Maths): Simple Interest, Compound Interest, Profit and Loss, Time and Work, Time, Speed and Distance, Problems Based on Ages, Calendar and Clock, Probability, Permutations and Combinations
Day 8
Accounts - Principles of Accounting, Accounting Concepts, Accounting Conventions
Day 9
History - Indian Freedom Struggle: Revolt of 1857 – First War of Independence Against British; Causes of the Rise of Indian National Movement; Indian Nationalism – The Moderate Phase; Morley-Minto Reforms; Partition of Bengal 1905; Indian National Movement – Extremist Period; Important Indian Freedom Fighter; Revolutionaries in the Indian Freedom Movement; The Rise of Gandhi in Indian Freedom Struggle;
Day 10
Day 11
Indian Polity & Economy: Supreme Court; Meaning of Writ; Election of President and his functions; Important constitution bodies like CAG; Facts about parliament; Fundamental Duties; Governor and his functions
Check Important Questions on Indian Polity Subject of UPSC EPFO Exam
Day 12
Current Events and Developmental Issues: Population Census; Important Books and their writers; State Animals and Symbols; Name of the Scientist who got Noble prize for important discoveries; Important Days; Important Inventions and their inventor
Day 13
Social Security in India: New Social Security Schemes launched covering social insurances like Pension, Health Insurance and Medical Benefit, Disability Benefit, Maternity Benefit, Gratuity
Day 14
General Science - Biology, Physics, Chemistry
Check Important Questions on General Science Subject of UPSC EPFO Exam
Day 15
Day 16
Social Security in India: Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) and the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC)
Day 17
Industrial Relations & Labour Laws - Ministry of Labour in India, Unorganised Labour; International Labour Organisation (ILO)
Day 18
General Mental Ability (Reasoning): Statement and Conclusion, Statement and Inferences, Data sufficiency, Non-Verbal Reasoning
Day 19
General English - English language & Grammar including Grammar Usage, Comprehension, etc
Day 20
Day 21
Industrial Relations & Labour Laws - Important OFFICES/institutes with Labour Ministry, Work done by offices with labour ministry, Chief Labour Commissioner, Labour Bureau, Welfare Commissioners, Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), Board of Arbitration
Day 22
Social Security in India: Atal Pension Yojna (APY); Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY); Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY); Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Yojana; Pradhan Mantri Kisan Mandhan Yojana, etc
Day 23
Trial Balance and Computers, Financial Statements, Elementary Cost Accounting
Day 24
History - Indian Freedom Struggle: The Rowlatt Act and the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre; The Lucknow Pact, 1916; Non-Cooperation Movement; Home Rule Movement; Salt Satyagraha; Moplah Rebellion of 1921; Simon Commission; Swaraj Party; Gandhi-Irwin Pact; First Round Table Conference 1930; Poona Pact; Cripps Mission; Quit India Movement; Indian National Congress Sessions; Indian Independence Act 1947
Day 25
Day 26
Indian Polity & Economy: State legislature; Major Constitutional amendments and their importance; Official Language; Emergency Provisions; National political parties and their symbols
Day 27
Industrial Relations & Labour Laws - Trade Union Act, Minimum Wages Act, Strikes and lockouts, Industrial Disputes Act (IDA), Labour Courts, Industrial Tribunals, Workman’s Compensation Act, Employees State Insurance Act, Retirement Benefits, Emigration Act
Day 28
Quantitative Aptitude (Maths): Simple Interest, Compound Interest, Profit and Loss, Time and Work, Time, Speed and Distance, Problems Based on Ages, Calendar and Clock, Probability, Permutations and Combinations
Day 29
Computer Knowledge: Basics; Development of computers; Input and Output Devices; Memory; MS Office; Internet, Acronyms
Day 30
The above 30 Days Study Plan will surely help you in getting a high score and cracking UPSC EPFO 2021 Recruitment Test. Candidates are advised to follow and make a concrete study plan for acing this exam.
Try to practice previous year question papers while following your daily timetable. Regular practice will help in achieving focus & accuracy for clearing cut-off marks of the UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam.