UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam on 5th September: Check 30 Days Study Plan to clear Recruitment Test (RT) for 421 Enforcement & Accounts Officer Posts

UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam on 5th September: Get 30 Days Study Plan to clear the UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam which will be held in offline mode for the recruitment of 421 Enforcement Officer/ Accounts Officer Posts. 

Created On: Jul 13, 2021 10:52 IST
Created On: Jul 13, 2021 10:52 IST
UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam on 5th September: Check 30 Days Study Plan to clear Recruitment Test (RT) for 421 Enforcement & Accounts Officer Posts

UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam on 5th September-Get 30 Days Study Plan: UPSC will conduct UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam on 5th September 2021 in offline mode for the recruitment of 421 Enforcement Officer/ Accounts Officer Posts in Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO), M/o Labour and Employment. The Recruitment Test (RT) will consist of Objective Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) of 300 Marks. There will be a negative marking of 1/3rd marks for wrong answers. Total 2 hours will be given to attempt the exam and the medium of the test will be both Hindi & English.

So for the ease of the candidates, we have constructed 30 Days Study Plan for UPSC EPFO 2021 CBT Exam. Let’s first have a look at the Exam Pattern for UPSC EPFO 2021 Recruitment Exam for creating a concrete study plan:

UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam Pattern

UPSC EPFO Phase-1

Total Marks/ Duration

Recruitment Test (Offline)

(a) General English – To evaluate candidate’s understanding of English language and workmanlike use of words

(b) Indian Freedom Struggle

(c) Current Events and Developmental Issues

(d) Indian Polity and Economy

(e) General Accounting Principles

(f) Industrial Relations and Labour Laws

 (g) General Science and

Knowledge of Computer Applications

 (h) General Mental Ability & Quantitative Aptitude

 (i) Social Security in India

300 Marks

(2 Hours)

Note: PwD candidates shall be allowed compensatory time of 20 minutes per hour in the RT and facility of Scribe.

30 Days Study Plan for UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam

After going through the above-mentioned exam pattern of the UPSC EPFO 2021 CBT Exam, the next step is to create a study plan and start working on it. For creating a study plan, you need to analyse the topics covered in all four sections of the UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam:

30 Days Study Plan for UPSC EPFO 2021  Exam

30 Days

Subjects for UPSC EPFO 2021  Exam

Day 1

Social Security in India: Status of Social security in India, Social security schemes for Unorganised Sector

Check Important Questions on Social Security in India Subject of UPSC EPFO Exam

Day 2

Industrial Relations & Labour Laws - Constitution of India (Workers’ Provisions), Laws for Female workers, Labor Laws in India

Check Important Questions on Industrial Relations & Labour Laws Subject of UPSC EPFO Exam

Day 3

General Mental Ability (Reasoning): Sequence of figures, Series, Blood Relations, Directions, Syllogism, Seating Arrangement, Puzzle Test

Check Important Questions on General Mental Ability (Reasoning) Subject of UPSC EPFO Exam

Day 4

General English - English language & Grammar including topics like Vocabulary Usage, Synonyms, Antonyms

Check Important Questions on General English Subject of UPSC EPFO Exam

Day 5

Day 6

Current Events and Developmental Issues: Current Affairs (National & International); Sports; Awards and their importance; Politics; Finance and Banking sector

Check Important Questions on Current Affairs for UPSC EPFO Exam

Day 7

Quantitative Aptitude (Maths): Simple Interest, Compound Interest, Profit and Loss, Time and Work, Time, Speed and Distance, Problems Based on Ages, Calendar and Clock, Probability, Permutations and Combinations

Check Important Questions on Quantitative Aptitude (Maths) Subject of UPSC EPFO Exam

Day 8

Accounts - Principles of Accounting, Accounting Concepts, Accounting Conventions

Check Important Questions on General Accounting Principles Subject of UPSC EPFO Exam

Day 9

History - Indian Freedom Struggle: Revolt of 1857 – First War of Independence Against British; Causes of the Rise of Indian National Movement; Indian Nationalism – The Moderate Phase; Morley-Minto Reforms; Partition of Bengal 1905; Indian National Movement – Extremist Period; Important Indian Freedom Fighter; Revolutionaries in the Indian Freedom Movement; The Rise of Gandhi in Indian Freedom Struggle;

Check Important Questions on Indian Freedom Struggle (History) Subject of UPSC EPFO Exam

Day 10

Day 11

Indian Polity & Economy: Supreme Court; Meaning of Writ; Election of President and his functions; Important constitution bodies like CAG; Facts about parliament; Fundamental Duties; Governor and his functions

Check Important Questions on Indian Polity Subject of UPSC EPFO Exam

Day 12

Current Events and Developmental Issues: Population Census; Important Books and their writers; State Animals and Symbols; Name of the Scientist who got Noble prize for important discoveries; Important Days; Important Inventions and their inventor

Check Important Questions on Current Affairs for UPSC EPFO Exam

Day 13

Social Security in India: New Social Security Schemes launched covering social insurances like Pension, Health Insurance and Medical Benefit, Disability Benefit, Maternity Benefit, Gratuity

Check Important Questions on Social Security in India Subject of UPSC EPFO Exam

Day 14

General Science - Biology, Physics, Chemistry

Check Important Questions on General Science Subject of UPSC EPFO Exam

Day 15

Day 16

Social Security in India: Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) and the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC)

Check Important Questions on Social Security in India Subject of UPSC EPFO Exam

Day 17

Industrial Relations & Labour Laws - Ministry of Labour in India, Unorganised Labour; International Labour Organisation (ILO)

Check Important Questions on Industrial Relations & Labour Laws Subject of UPSC EPFO Exam

Day 18

General Mental Ability (Reasoning): Statement and Conclusion, Statement and Inferences, Data sufficiency, Non-Verbal Reasoning

Check Important Questions on General Mental Ability (Reasoning) Subject of UPSC EPFO Exam

Day 19

General English - English language & Grammar including Grammar Usage, Comprehension, etc

Check Important Questions on General English Subject of UPSC EPFO Exam

Day 20

Day 21

Industrial Relations & Labour Laws - Important OFFICES/institutes with Labour Ministry, Work done by offices with labour ministry, Chief Labour Commissioner, Labour Bureau, Welfare Commissioners, Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), Board of Arbitration

Check Important Questions on Industrial Relations & Labour Laws Subject of UPSC EPFO Exam

Day 22

Social Security in India: Atal Pension Yojna (APY); Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY); Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY); Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Yojana; Pradhan Mantri Kisan Mandhan Yojana, etc

Check Important Questions on Social Security in India Subject of UPSC EPFO Exam

Day 23

Trial Balance and Computers, Financial Statements, Elementary Cost Accounting

Check Important Questions on General Accounting Principles Subject of UPSC EPFO Exam

Day 24

History - Indian Freedom Struggle: The Rowlatt Act and the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre; The Lucknow Pact, 1916; Non-Cooperation Movement; Home Rule Movement; Salt Satyagraha; Moplah Rebellion of 1921; Simon Commission; Swaraj Party; Gandhi-Irwin Pact; First Round Table Conference 1930; Poona Pact; Cripps Mission; Quit India Movement; Indian National Congress Sessions; Indian Independence Act 1947

Check Important Questions on Indian Freedom Struggle (History) Subject of UPSC EPFO Exam

Day 25

Day 26

Indian Polity & Economy: State legislature; Major Constitutional amendments and their importance; Official Language; Emergency Provisions; National political parties and their symbols

Check Important Questions on Indian Polity Subject of UPSC EPFO Exam

Day 27

Industrial Relations & Labour Laws - Trade Union Act, Minimum Wages Act, Strikes and lockouts, Industrial Disputes Act (IDA), Labour Courts, Industrial Tribunals, Workman’s Compensation Act, Employees State Insurance Act, Retirement Benefits, Emigration Act

Check Important Questions on Industrial Relations & Labour Laws Subject of UPSC EPFO Exam

Day 28

Quantitative Aptitude (Maths): Simple Interest, Compound Interest, Profit and Loss, Time and Work, Time, Speed and Distance, Problems Based on Ages, Calendar and Clock, Probability, Permutations and Combinations

Check Important Questions on Quantitative Aptitude (Maths) Subject of UPSC EPFO Exam

Day 29

Computer Knowledge: Basics; Development of computers; Input and Output Devices; Memory; MS Office; Internet, Acronyms

Check Important Questions on Computer Knowledge Subject of UPSC EPFO Exam

Day 30

The above 30 Days Study Plan will surely help you in getting a high score and cracking UPSC EPFO 2021 Recruitment Test. Candidates are advised to follow and make a concrete study plan for acing this exam.

Try to practice previous year question papers while following your daily timetable. Regular practice will help in achieving focus & accuracy for clearing cut-off marks of the UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam.

