UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam Current Affairs Study Material: Check Topics & Important Questions with Answers

UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam Current Affairs Study Material: Check Current Affairs Topics & Important Questions with Answers for the preparation of UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam for recruitment to 421 posts of Enforcement Officer/ Accounts Officer.

UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam Current Affairs Study Material: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct EPFO 2020 Exam on 5th September 2021. The written exam will be conducted in offline mode across different exam centres for recruitment to 421 posts of Enforcement Officer/ Accounts Officer in Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO), M/o Labour and Employment.

Get UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam & Admit Card Updates

The Recruitment Test (RT) will be an Offline Exam (Pen & Paper Based) consisting of Objective Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs):

Get the Detailed Syllabus & Exam Pattern of UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam

Note:

a) The test will be of two hours duration.

b) All questions will carry equal marks.

c) The test will be objective type questions with multiple choices of answers.

d) The medium of the test will be both Hindi and English.

e) 1/3rd marks will be deducted for wrong answers.

f) PwD candidates shall be allowed compensatory time of 20 minutes per hour in the RT and facility of Scribe

Check UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam Schedule & Admit Card Rules

UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam - Important Current Affairs Topics

Here are some important topics from the Current Affairs Subject of UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam:

Topics Syllabus Current Events and Developmental Issues Current Affairs (National & International); Sports; Awards and their importance; Politics; Finance and Banking sector; Population Census; Important Books and their writers; State Animals and Symbols; Name of the Scientist who got Noble prize for important discoveries; Important Days; Important Inventions and their inventor

Download UPSC EPFO Previous Year Papers & Answer Keys PDF

UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam - Important Questions for Current Affairs

Below are some important questions covering the main concepts of Current Affairs:

1. Which intergovernmental group has announced the minimum global tax on multinational companies?

(a) BRICS

(b) European Union

(c) G-7

(d) G-20

Answer: C

Explanation: The Group of Seven (G-7) advanced economies on 5th June 2021 secured a deal on taxing multinational companies as per which the minimum global tax rate would be at least 15%.

Check UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam Preparation Tips & Strategy

2. ‘World Employment and Social Outlook: Trends 2021’ is a report released by which organisation?

(a) ILO

(b) UN

(c) World Bank

(d) IMF

Answer: A

Explanation: The International Labour Organization (ILO) released its report titled, ‘World Employment and Social Outlook (WESO) 2021.’ The theme of the report was, ‘The role of digital labour platforms in transforming the world of work.’ As per the report, India is one of the few nations to have maximum numbers of online web-based platforms.

3. With which country India signed MoU for Cooperation on Recruitment of Domestic Workers?

(a) UAE

(b) Kuwait

(c) Saudi Arabia

(d) Malaysia

Answer: B

Explanation: India and Kuwait have signed an MoU that brings Indian domestic workers in the Gulf nation within the ambit of a legal framework that streamlines their recruitment and provides them with the protection of the law.

Check UPSC EPFO Previous Cutoff & Minimum Qualifying Marks

4. The Supreme Court has recently struck down the Housing Industry Regulation Act (HIRA) as unconstitutional of:

(a) Kerala

(b) West Bengal

(c) Odisha

(d) Tamil Nadu

Answer: B

Explanation: The Supreme Court struck down the West Bengal Housing Industry Regulation Act, 2017 (WBHIRA) as unconstitutional for being in conflict with Central legislation already occupying the field, i.e. the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 (RERA).

5. What is India’s rank in WEF Energy Transition Index?

(a) 87

(b) 121

(c) 150

(d) 171

Answer: A

Explanation: India has been ranked at the 87th position among 115 countries in the Energy Transition Index (ETI) that tracks nations on the current performance of their energy systems across various aspects, according to a World Economic Forum (WEF) report released in May 2021.

Check UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam FAQs

6. The Labour Bureau entered into an agreement with this organisation for technical and manpower support during surveys:

(a) HAL

(b) NTPC

(c) BEICL

(d) EIL

Answer: C

Explanation: The Labour Bureau an attached office of the Ministry of Labour & Employment and Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) a Government of India enterprise under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting signed a service level agreement for providing technical and manpower support to Labour Bureau in the conduct of All India Surveys on Migrant Workers & All India Quarterly Establishment based Employment Survey (AQEES).

Check UPSC EPFO 2020-21 Enforcement/Accounts Officer Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Job profile & Promotion Policy

7. Which state government launched a digital platform called ‘Knowledge Mission’, to promote employment and skilling?

(a) Karnataka

(b) Kerala

(c) Tamil Nadu

(d) Telangana

Answer: B

Explanation: The Kerala State Government launched 'Kerala Knowledge Mission', a digital platform to provide employment and skill training.

Check Details of 421 EO/AO Vacancies under UPSC EPFO 2021 Recruitment

8. Which North East state recently announced Electric Vehicle Policy, 2021?

(a) Meghalaya

(b) Mizoram

(c) Arunachal Pradesh

(d) Assam

Answer: A

Explanation: Meghalaya Electric Vehicle Policy 2021 was announced by the state government of Meghalaya. It was supposed to come into effect from 1st April 2021. The dedicated policy has set a target of 15 per cent electric vehicle penetration by the year 2025.

Click here to Get UPSC 2021 Exam Calendar

9. Which state after Haryana has recently announced 75% reservation in private sector jobs for locals?

(a) Uttar Pradesh

(b) Rajasthan

(c) Uttarakhand

(d) Jharkhand

Answer: D

Explanation: With the focus on providing employment to local people and stopping the migration of the working class, the Jharkhand government-approved employment policy allowing 75% reservation in private sector jobs.

10. India has recently commenced its two-year tenure as a non-permanent member with which international body?

(a) WHO

(b) WTO

(c) UNSC

(d) UN ECOSOC

Answer: C

Explanation: India has recently commenced its 2-year tenure as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). To mark this event, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador TS Tirumurti installed the tricolour at UNSC. Four other new incoming non-permanent members are Ireland, Kenya, Mexico and Norway.