UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam Study Material: Check General Mental Ability (Reasoning) Topics & Important Questions with Answers for the preparation of UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam for recruitment to 421 posts of Enforcement Officer/ Accounts Officer.

UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam Study Material: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has postponed EPFO 2021 Exam and will release the new exam dates on its official website - upsc.gov.in. The written exam will be conducted in offline mode across different exam centres for recruitment to 421 posts of Enforcement Officer/ Accounts Officer in Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO), M/o Labour and Employment.

Get UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam & Admit Card Updates

The Recruitment Test (RT) will be an Offline Exam (Pen & Paper Based) consisting of Objective Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs):

Get the Detailed Syllabus & Exam Pattern of UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam

Note:

a) The test will be of two hours duration.

b) All questions will carry equal marks.

c) The test will be objective-type questions with multiple choices of answers.

d) The medium of the test will be both Hindi and English.

e) 1/3rd marks will be deducted for wrong answers.

f) PwD candidates shall be allowed compensatory time of 20 minutes per hour in the RT and facility of Scribe

Check UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam Schedule & Admit Card Rules

UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam - Important General Mental Ability (Reasoning) Topics

Here are some important topics from the General Mental Ability (Reasoning) Subject of UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam:

Topics Syllabus General Mental Ability (Reasoning) Sequence of figures, Series, Blood Relations, Directions, Syllogism, Seating Arrangement, Puzzle Test, Statement and Conclusion, Statement and Inferences, Data sufficiency, Non-Verbal Reasoning

Download UPSC EPFO Previous Year Papers & Answer Keys PDF

UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam - Important Questions for General Mental Ability (Reasoning)

Below are some important questions covering the main concepts of General Mental Ability (Reasoning):

1. Consider the following series:

11:20, 11:40, 12:20, ?, 14:40, 16:20

Which one of the following is the missing time in the series given above?

(a) 13:00

(b) 13:20

(c) 13:40

(d) 14:00

Answer: B

Check UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam Preparation Tips & Strategy

2. In a certain language COLLEGE is coded as DNNJHDI. How will FOREIGN be coded in the same language?

(a) GNTCLDR

(b) GTNCLRD

(c) GTLRNCD

(d) GCRNLTD

Answer: A

3. Which one of the following statements must be FALSE if ABCD are to be seated in a row; C and D are not to be adjacent to each other; and B is not to be at the third place?

(a) A is at the fourth place

(b) A is at the third place

(c) A is at the second place

(d) A is at the first place

Answer: D

Check UPSC EPFO Previous Cutoff & Minimum Qualifying Marks

4. If prime numbers are assigned to English letters from A to Z in order, then MAT will be:

(a) 31 1 67

(b) 41 1 67

(c) 37 2 71

(d) 41 2 71

Answer: D

5. Consider the following statements and conclusions:

Statements:

All the pens are papers All the papers are boats Some birds are papers

Conclusions:

Some boats are birds Some birds are pens No pens are birds

Which of the conclusions logically follow from the statements given above?

(a) 1 only

(b) 1 and 2

(c) 1 and 3

(d) 2 and 3

Answer: A

Check UPSC EPFO 2021 Exam FAQs

6. A person goes 5 km towards the north from a fixed point. Then he goes 3 km after turning to his right. After this he goes 5 km after turning to his right. Finally, he goes 4 km after turning to his left. How far and in which direction is he now from the fixed point?

(a) 7 km east

(b) 7 km northeast

(c) 9 km east

(d) 4 km west

Answer: A

Check UPSC EPFO Enforcement/Accounts Officer Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Job profile & Promotion Policy

7. Consider the following series:

2L4, 3O5, 4R6, 5U7, ?

Which one of the following is the missing figure in the series given above?

(a) 6X8

(b) 6V8

(c) 6W8

(d) 6Y8

Answer: A

Check Details of 421 EO/AO Vacancies under UPSC EPFO 2021 Recruitment

8. In the series of the first 24 natural numbers 1 to 24, if each four consecutive numbers from the left are written in the reverse order, then which one of the following numbers will be the 8th number to the left of the 10th number from your right?

(a) 12

(b) 7

(c) 6

(d) 5

Answer: C

Click here to Get UPSC 2021 Exam Calendar

9. If ‘PXQ’ means P is the brother of Q, ‘P/Q’ means P is the son of Q and ‘P-Q’ means P is the sister of Q, then which one of the following will show that Q is the maternal uncle of P?

(a) P/R-Q and QXS

(b) P/R-Q and Q- S

(c) QXR/P and QXS

(d) PXR-Q and QXS

Answer: A

10.

Answer: A