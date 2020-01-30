How to Apply for IAS Exam 2019 : Last Day Today

Every year UPSC conducts Civil Services Exam at Pan India level for filling the administrative positions in different All-India Services and Central Civil Services including IAS, IPS, IFS, IRS, and IRTS. This year UPSC has announced total 896 vacancies including 39 vacancies reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disability Category. The selection process consist of three stages—Preliminary Exam (Objective Multiple Choice), Mains Exam (Written) and Final Interview.

IAS Prelims 2019 Final Notice

Eligible candidates can start filling the Online Application Form for Civil Services Prelims 2019 Exam from 19th February, 2019 till 18th March, 2019 (6:00 PM). IAS Prelims Exam 2019 is just a screening test to shortlist candidates for further selection process. It consists of 2 papers - Paper – I : General Studies and Paper – II : CSAT (Qualifying Nature).

Below are the Important Dates of UPSC IAS 2019 Exam:

UPSC IAS 2019 Exam Important Dates Commencement of Online Submission of Applications 19th February, 2019 Closing of Online Submission of Applications 18th March, 2019 (6:00 PM) Availability of Admit cards for IAS Prelims First week of May 2019 (Tentative) Civil Services Preliminary Exam 2nd June 2019 Announcement of result of Prelims exam August 2019 (Tentative) Civil Services Mains Exams 20th September 2019 Announcement of result of Mains exam December 2019 (Tentative)

The Online Application Process consists of Part-I and Part-II Registration:

In Part I registration , candidate will have to fill basic information. On submission of details, candidate will be prompted to check the details and make correction, if any, in the application.

Part-II Registration consists of filling up Payment details (except for fee exempted candidates), selection of examination centre, uploading of Photograph, Signature, Photo Identity Card Document and Declaration.

How to Apply for UPSC IAS 2019 Exam?

For your ease we have listed down step by step process and some relevant information needed while filling the application form. Let’s look at the Application Process for UPSC IAS 2019 Exam:

Step-1: Go to the Official Website of UPSC

The submission of application will be online only through official website of UPSC - www.upsconline.nic.in

Note: All IAS aspirants have to register separately for IAS Prelims and IAS Mains. Application for IAS Prelims will not be considered for IAS Mains.

Step-2: Part-I Registration

Fill in your Personal details like Name, Gender, Category, and Nationality, etc., your Educational Qualification, Present Address, Photo ID Proof Details and Civil Services (Main) Examination Details.

Note:

Star marked fields are essentially to be filled by the candidate.

Candidates should note that No change will be allowed in the Specific Details like the Center of Examination, Optional Subjects, Medium of Examination, Compulsory Indian Language for Civil Services (Main) Examination and in the Specific Details like the Center of Examination and Optional Subjects for Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination once submitted. Hence, you are advised to be careful while filling these details.

Candidates need to confirm whether they are claiming age relaxation:

Give the Details of Photo ID Proof:

Give the Details for Civil Services (Main) Examination:

Candidates appearing in Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2019 will be required to indicate information such as (a) detail of Centres for Civil Services (Main) Examination and Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination (b) Optional subject to be selected for the examination, (c) Medium of examination for Civil Services (Main) Examination, (d) Medium of Examination for Optional Subject if he/she chooses any Indian Language as the Medium of Examination for Civil Services (Main) Examination and (e) compulsory Indian Language for Civil Services (Main) Examination at the time of the filling up online application itself.

Note: No changes in Civil Services (Main) Examination Specific Details will be allowed later.



Step-3: Generation of Registration Number

Candidate must press “I agree” button after he /she finds that information supplied by him /her is in order and no correction is required. Thereafter no correction/modification shall be allowed. When “I agree” button is pressed, a page with Registration Number will be generated. Please note down Registration Number or take a print out of the page.

Step-4: Part-II Registration

The application is incomplete without Part-II registration which involves payment, selection of centre, uploading of scanned photograph, signature, Photo Identity Card Document and agrees to declaration.

Step-5: Application Fee and Mode of Payment:

Candidates (except Female/ SC/ ST/ Persons with Benchmark Disability Candidates who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay fee of Rs. 100/- (Rupees One Hundred only):

Category Applicable Fee General and OBC Candidates (Male) Rs. 100 Female candidates (All) Nil SC/ST/Physically Challenged Nil

Note:

Applications without the prescribed Fee (Unless remission of Fee is claimed) shall be summarily rejected.

Fee once paid shall not be refunded under any circumstances nor can the fee be held in reserve for any other examination or selection.

If any candidate who took the Civil Services Examination held in 2018 wishes to apply for admission to this examination, he/she must submit his/her application without waiting for the results or an offer of appointment.

Candidates admitted to the Main Examination will be required to pay a further fee of Rs. 200/- (Rupees Two hundreds only).

The fee can be paid in both offline and online mode:

Online Mode: Candidates can pay application fee online through SBI Net banking or by cash through SBI bank challan or through credit card/debit card.

Offline Mode: To pay fee in cash, candidate should take printout of challan generated online after completion of registration. Candidate may go to nearest SBI branch for depositing fee after 24 hours of generation of challan. "Pay by cash" mode option will be deactivated at 23.59 hours of 17th March, 2019, i.e., one day before the closing date. However, applicants who have generated their Pay-in-slip before it is de-activated may pay at the counter of SBI Branch during banking hours on the closing date of application.

Step-6: Exam Centre Selection

While filling in his/her Application Form, the candidate should carefully decide about his/her choice of centre for the Examination. If any candidate appears at a centre other than the one indicated by the Commission in his/her Admission Certificate, the papers of such a candidate will not be evaluated and his/her candidature will be liable to cancellation.

Centres of Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination: The Examination will be held at the following Centres:

AGARTALA GORAKHPUR PANAJI (GOA) AGRA GURGAON PATNA AJMER GWALIOR PORT BLAIR AHMEDABAD HYDERABAD PRAYAGRAJ (ALLAHABAD) AIZAWL IMPHAL PUDUCHERRY ALIGARH INDORE PUNE ANANTPUR (ANDHRA PRADESH) ITANAGAR RAIPUR AURANGABAD JABALPUR RAJKOT BANGALORE JAIPUR RANCHI BAREILLY JAMMU SAMBALPUR BHOPAL JODHPUR SHILLONG BILASPUR JORHAT SHIMLA CHANDIGARH KOCHI SILIGUDI CHENNAI KOHIMA SRINAGAR COIMBATORE KOLKATA THANE CUTTACK KOZHIKODE (CALICUT) THIRUVANANTHAPURAM DEHRADUN LUCKNOW TIRUCHIRAPALLI DELHI LUDHIANA TIRUPATI DHARWAD MADURAI UDAIPUR DISPUR MUMBAI VARANASI FARIDABAD MYSORE VELLORE GANGTOK NAGPUR VIJAYAVADA GAYA NAVI MUMBAI VISHAKHAPATNAM GHAZIABAD GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR WARANGAL

Centres of Civil Services (Main) Examination: The Examination will be held at the following Centres:

AHMEDABAD DELHI PATNA AIZAWL DISPUR (GUWAHATI) PRAYAGRAJ (ALLAHABAD) BANGALURU HYDERABAD RAIPUR BHOPAL JAIPUR RANCHI CHANDIGARH JAMMU SHILLONG CHENNAI KOLKATA SHIMLA CUTTACK LUCKNOW THIRUVANANTHAPURAM DEHRADUN MUMBAI VIJAYAWADA

Step-7: Upload Photograph, Signature and Photo ID Proof

Photograph : Scanned photograph should be in JPG format and must be uploaded first. The digital size of file should not exceed 300 KB each and must not be less than 20 KB and resolution 350 pixels (Width) X 350 pixels (Height) minimum , 1000 pixels (Width) X 1000 pixels (Height) maximum and Bit Depth of image file should be 24 bit.

Signature: After uploading your photograph then upload your scanned signature in JPG format . The digital size of each file should not exceed 300 KB each and must not be less than 20 KB and resolution 350 pixels (Width) X 350 pixels (Height) minimum, 1000 pixels (Width) X 1000 pixels (Height) maximum and Bit Depth of image file should be 24 bit.

Photo ID Proof: Next upload your photo identity card document in PDF format only. The digital size of PDF file should not exceed 300 KB and must not be less than 20 KB.

Step-8: Final Submission of Application

Candidates should ensure that they fulfill all the eligibility conditions for admission to the Examination. Their admission at all the stages of examination for which they are admitted by the Commission viz. Preliminary Examination, Main (Written) Examination and Interview Test will be purely provisional, subject to their satisfying the prescribed eligibility conditions. If on verification at any time before or after the Preliminary Examination, Main (written) Examination and Interview Test, it is found that they do not fulfill any of the eligibility conditions; their candidature for the examination will be cancelled by the Commission.

Note: If any of their claims is found to be incorrect, they may render themselves liable to disciplinary action by the Commission in terms of Rule 14 of the Rules for the Civil Services Examination, 2019.

