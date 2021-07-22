SSC GD Constable 25271 Vacancies for CAPF Recruitment 2021: Check BSF/CISF/CRPF/ SSB/ITBP/AR/NIA/SSF Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Job Profile & Promotion

SSC GD Constable 25271 Vacancies for CAPF Recruitment 2021: The Staff Selection Commission has announced 25271 vacancies for Constable (GD) Post in various CAPF Departments. SSC will conduct Computer Based Examination (CBE) only in English and Hindi for the recruitment of the following posts in different paramilitary forces:
|
SSC GD Constable Vacancies 2021
|
Post
|
Force
|
Total Vacancies
|
Constable (General Duty)
|
Border Security Force (BSF)
|
7545
|
Central Industrial Security Force (CISF)
|
8464
|
Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)
|
0
|
Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB)
|
3806
|
Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP)
|
1431
|
National Investigation Agency (NIA)
|
0
|
Secretariat Security Force (SSF)
|
240
|
Rifleman (General Duty)
|
Assam Rifles (AR)
|
3785
|
Total
|
25271
Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST)/ Detailed Medical Examination (DME)/ Review Medical Examination (RME) will be scheduled and conducted by the CAPFs.
SSC GD Constable 2021 Vacancies in CAPF Departments
The details of 25271 vacancies for Constable (GD) Post in CAPFs Departments (2021) are as under:
|
2021 GD Constable Vacancies for Male Candidates
|
Force
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
GEN
|
Vacancies
|
BSF
|
1026
|
603
|
1453
|
641
|
2690
|
6413
|
CISF
|
1133
|
786
|
1714
|
760
|
3217
|
7610
|
CRPF
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
SSB
|
604
|
314
|
892
|
380
|
1616
|
3806
|
ITBP
|
177
|
131
|
250
|
95
|
563
|
1216
|
AR
|
391
|
508
|
615
|
317
|
1354
|
3185
|
NIA
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
SSF
|
28
|
14
|
49
|
19
|
84
|
194
|
Total
|
3359
|
2356
|
4973
|
2212
|
9524
|
22424
|
2021 GD Constable Vacancies for Female Candidates
|
Force
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
GEN
|
Vacancies
|
BSF
|
176
|
110
|
255
|
113
|
478
|
1132
|
CISF
|
128
|
86
|
193
|
88
|
359
|
854
|
CRPF
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
SSB
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
ITBP
|
28
|
20
|
42
|
8
|
117
|
215
|
AR
|
71
|
99
|
115
|
60
|
255
|
600
|
NIA
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
SSF
|
7
|
3
|
11
|
4
|
21
|
46
|
Total
|
410
|
318
|
616
|
273
|
1230
|
2847
|
Grand Total
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
GEN
|
Vacancies
|
3769
|
2674
|
5589
|
2485
|
10754
|
25271
Note:
- The vacancies are Tentative. Any change in the number of vacancies will be intimated through the website of the Commission.
- 10% vacancies are earmarked for Ex-Servicemen (ExS). If suitable Ex-servicemen candidates are not available, vacancies reserved for Ex-servicemen will be filled by non-Ex servicemen candidates of respective categories.
- Vacancies are state/ UT wise hence a candidate must submit a domicile/ Permanent Residential Certificate against his/ her state/ UT.
- Vacancies of Constable (GD) in SSF will be filled on an All India basis whereas vacancies in all other CAPFs will be filled as per the vacancies available in various States/ UTs. In addition, vacancies are earmarked for the Border Guarding Districts and Militancy/ Naxal affected Districts which are reserved for the candidates of these districts only.
- Candidates selected for appointment are liable to serve anywhere in India.
- The appointment of candidates after selection is subject to the availability of seats in training facilities of various CAPFs. As such, candidates may be appointed in phases in accordance with the availability of training space.
Border Security Force (BSF)
Border Security Force (BSF) is mainly employed for Internal Security Duties and for other Law & duties on the requisition of the State Government. Being a Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), it can be entrusted with policing duties at any place apart from its mandate. Let’s look at the GD Constable 2021 Vacancies in BSF:
|
GD Constable 2021 Vacancies in Border Security Force (BSF)
|
Category
|
Male
|
Female
|
SC
|
1026
|
176
|
ST
|
603
|
110
|
OBC
|
1453
|
255
|
EWS
|
641
|
113
|
GEN
|
2690
|
478
|
Total 7545 Vacancies
|
6413
|
1132
The major role performed by Border Security Force (BSF):
|
S. No.
|
BSF Responsibilities
|
1
|
To protect the Indo-Pakistan and Indo-Bangladesh Border.
|
2
|
To promotes the sense of security among the people living in the border areas.
|
3
|
To collect trans-border intelligence.
|
4
|
To prevent trans-border crimes, unauthorized entry into or exit from the territory of India.
|
5
|
To prevent smuggling and any other illegal activities on the Border.
|
6
|
Anti-infiltration duties.
Central Industrial Security Force (CISF)
Let’s look at the GD Constable 2021 Vacancies in Central Industrial Security Force (CISF):
|
GD Constable 2021 Vacancies in Central Industrial Security Force (CISF)
|
Category
|
Male
|
Female
|
SC
|
1133
|
128
|
ST
|
786
|
86
|
OBC
|
1714
|
193
|
EWS
|
760
|
88
|
GEN
|
3217
|
359
|
Total 8464 Vacancies
|
7610
|
854
The major role performed by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF)
|
S. No.
|
CISF Responsibilities
|
1
|
To provide security to various PSU’s and other important infrastructures.
|
2
|
To protect the Government infrastructure projects and industrial units.
|
3
|
The CISF is in charge of airport security at all commercial airports in India.
|
4
|
Security on the Delhi Metro is handled by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).
|
5
|
Besides providing protection, safety, and security to Industrial undertaking/installations, CISF also offers protection against fire hazards.
|
6
|
Special Security Group (SSG) provides security cover to persons nominated by the Home Ministry.
Central Reserved Police Force (CRPF)
The Central Reserved Police Force (CRPF) is one of the largest paramilitary organizations of India that looks after the internal security of every part of the country and also operates abroad as part of the Indian Peace Keeping Force (IPKF) and the United Nations peacekeeping missions. CRPF performs a variety of duties ranging from VIP security to election duties or from guarding vital installations to the counter-Naxal operations. This year CRPF has not announced any vacancies for the GD Constable post for both male and female candidates.
Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB)
Let’s look at the GD Constable 2021 Vacancies in Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB):
|
GD Constable 2021 Vacancies in Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB)
|
Category
|
Male
|
Female
|
SC
|
604
|
0
|
ST
|
314
|
0
|
OBC
|
892
|
0
|
EWS
|
380
|
0
|
GEN
|
1616
|
0
|
Total 3806 Vacancies
|
3806
|
0
The major roles performed by SSB are:
|
S. No.
|
CISF Responsibilities
|
1
|
To protect the Indo – Nepal, and Indo – Bhutan borders.
|
2
|
To prevent cross-border crimes, smuggling, and other anti-national activities.
Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP)
Let’s look at the GD Constable 2021 Vacancies in Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP):
|
GD Constable 2021 Vacancies in Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP)
|
Category
|
Male
|
Female
|
SC
|
177
|
28
|
ST
|
131
|
20
|
OBC
|
250
|
42
|
EWS
|
95
|
8
|
GEN
|
563
|
117
|
Total 1431 Vacancies
|
1216
|
215
ITBP is a multi-dimensional force which primarily the following functions:
|
S. No.
|
ITBP Responsibilities
|
1
|
To protect the border between India & China (from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh).
|
2
|
Vigil on the northern borders, detection and prevention of border violations, and promotion of the sense of security among the local populace.
|
3
|
To check illegal immigration and trans-border smuggling.
|
4
|
To provide security to sensitive installations and threatened VIPs.
|
5
|
To restore and preserve order in any area in the event of disturbance.
|
6
|
To maintain the peace in the assigned areas.
National Investigation Agency (NIA)
NIA functions as the Central Counter-Terrorism Law Enforcement Agency in India. This year CRPF has not announced any vacancies for GD Constable Post for both male and female candidates.
|
Also Read:
|
Secretariat Security Force (SSF)
The Secretariat Suraksha Dal (Secretariat Security Force) is constituted under a chief security officer who is equivalent to the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police. This unit is responsible for entry in Secretariat premises, posting of guards at Secretariat gates and other places of premises, maintenance of internal discipline, entry of vehicles and their parking, protection of Secretariat property, and regulation for taking material out of Secretariat premises. Let’s look at the GD Constable 2021 Vacancies in Secretariat Security Force (SSF):
|
GD Constable 2021 Vacancies in Secretariat Security Force (SSF)
|
Category
|
Male
|
Female
|
SC
|
28
|
7
|
ST
|
14
|
3
|
OBC
|
49
|
11
|
EWS
|
19
|
4
|
GEN
|
84
|
21
|
Total 240 Vacancies
|
194
|
46
Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles (AR)
Assam Rifles is a potent organization with 46 battalions and its associated command and administrative backup. It is designated by the Group of Ministers (GoM) committee as the Border Guarding Force for the Indo – Myanmar border and is also its lead intelligence agency. Let’s look at the GD Rifleman 2021 Vacancies in Assam Rifles (AR):
|
GD Rifleman 2021 Vacancies in Assam Rifles (AR)
|
Category
|
Male
|
Female
|
SC
|
391
|
71
|
ST
|
508
|
99
|
OBC
|
615
|
115
|
EWS
|
317
|
60
|
GEN
|
1354
|
255
|
Total 3785 Vacancies
|
3185
|
600
Assam Rifles (AR) is under the control of the Indian Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and they perform many roles including:
|
S. No.
|
Assam Rifles Responsibilities
|
1
|
Provision of internal security under the control of the army through the conduct of counter insurgency and border security operations.
|
2
|
Provision of aid to the civil power in times of emergency.
|
3
|
Provision of communications, medical assistance and education in remote areas.
|
4
|
In times of war they can also be used as a combat force to secure rear areas if needed.
SSC GD Constable Salary after 7th Pay Commission & Allowances
The PayScale of SSC GD Constable after 7th Pay Commission is Rs 21700- 69100:
|
Designation at CAPF Departments
|
Pay Scale
|
Pay Level
|
GD Constable/ Rifleman GD
|
21700- 69100
|
Level 3
Let’s look at the dummy Salary Slip of a GD Constable in a CAPF Department:
|
Salary of GD Constable under Grade Pay Rs.2000 (PB-1)
|
Earnings
|
Amount (Rs.)
|
Deductions
|
Amount (Rs.)
|
Basic
|
21700
|
CGHS
|
125
|
Transportation Allowance
(City – A1)
|
1224
(1200 + 24)
|
CGEGIS
|
30
|
House Rent Allowance
(City – X)
|
2538
|
Pension Contribution
|
2214
|
Dearness Allowance
|
434
|
Total Earnings
|
25896
|
Total Deductions
|
2369
|
Net Earnings
|
23527
Apart from the Basic Pay, a Constable (GD) is entitled to several other benefits and allowance as mentioned below:
-Dearness Allowance (DA)
-Transportation Allowance
-House Rent Allowance (HRA)
-Medical Facilities
-Pension Schemes
-Gratuity
-Annual Paid Leaves
SSC GD Constable Promotion Policy
There are chances of promotion for a Constable (GD) after a certain period that are placed under different CAPF Departments. However, the time period is different for all departments. Most of the time, candidates will have to take departmental exams for promotions. While at certain times promotions are also given considering the number of years given to the service by the candidate. Let’s look at the organizational hierarchy and promotion flow of Constable (GD) Post:
The final selection will be based on the candidate’s performance in all the three phases of the SSC GD Constable Exam, i.e., Computer Based Examination (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST), and Detailed Medical Examination (DME).