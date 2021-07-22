SSC GD Constable 25271 Vacancies for CAPF Recruitment 2021: Check BSF/CISF/CRPF/ SSB/ITBP/AR/NIA/SSF Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Job Profile & Promotion

Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Created On: Jul 22, 2021 15:50 IST
SSC GD Constable 25271 Vacancies for CAPF Recruitment 2021: The Staff Selection Commission has announced 25271 vacancies for Constable (GD) Post in various CAPF Departments. SSC will conduct Computer Based Examination (CBE) only in English and Hindi for the recruitment of the following posts in different paramilitary forces:

SSC GD Constable Vacancies 2021

Post

Force

Total Vacancies

Constable (General Duty)

Border Security Force (BSF)

7545

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF)

8464

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)

0

Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB)

3806

Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP)

1431

National Investigation Agency (NIA)

0

Secretariat Security Force (SSF)

240

Rifleman (General Duty)

Assam Rifles (AR)

3785

Total

25271

Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST)/ Detailed Medical Examination (DME)/ Review Medical Examination (RME) will be scheduled and conducted by the CAPFs.

SSC GD Constable 2021 Vacancies in CAPF Departments

The details of 25271 vacancies for Constable (GD) Post in CAPFs Departments (2021) are as under:

2021 GD Constable Vacancies for Male Candidates

Force

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

GEN

Vacancies

BSF

1026

603

1453

641

2690

6413

CISF

1133

786

1714

760

3217

7610

CRPF

0

0

0

0

0

0

SSB

604

314

892

380

1616

3806

ITBP

177

131

250

95

563

1216

AR

391

508

615

317

1354

3185

NIA

0

0

0

0

0

0

SSF

28

14

49

19

84

194

Total

3359

2356

4973

2212

9524

22424

2021 GD Constable Vacancies for Female Candidates

Force

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

GEN

Vacancies

BSF

176

110

255

113

478

1132

CISF

128

86

193

88

359

854

CRPF

0

0

0

0

0

0

SSB

0

0

0

0

0

0

ITBP

28

20

42

8

117

215

AR

71

99

115

60

255

600

NIA

0

0

0

0

0

0

SSF

7

3

11

4

21

46

Total

410

318

616

273

1230

2847

Grand Total

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

GEN

Vacancies

3769

2674

5589

2485

10754

25271

Note:

- The vacancies are Tentative. Any change in the number of vacancies will be intimated through the website of the Commission.

- 10% vacancies are earmarked for Ex-Servicemen (ExS). If suitable Ex-servicemen candidates are not available, vacancies reserved for Ex-servicemen will be filled by non-Ex servicemen candidates of respective categories.

- Vacancies are state/ UT wise hence a candidate must submit a domicile/ Permanent Residential Certificate against his/ her state/ UT.

- Vacancies of Constable (GD) in SSF will be filled on an All India basis whereas vacancies in all other CAPFs will be filled as per the vacancies available in various States/ UTs. In addition, vacancies are earmarked for the Border Guarding Districts and Militancy/ Naxal affected Districts which are reserved for the candidates of these districts only.

- Candidates selected for appointment are liable to serve anywhere in India.

- The appointment of candidates after selection is subject to the availability of seats in training facilities of various CAPFs. As such, candidates may be appointed in phases in accordance with the availability of training space.

Border Security Force (BSF)

Border Security Force (BSF) is mainly employed for Internal Security Duties and for other Law & duties on the requisition of the State Government. Being a Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), it can be entrusted with policing duties at any place apart from its mandate. Let’s look at the GD Constable 2021 Vacancies in BSF:

GD Constable 2021 Vacancies in Border Security Force (BSF)

Category

Male

Female

SC

1026

176

ST

603

110

OBC

1453

255

EWS

641

113

GEN

2690

478

Total 7545 Vacancies

6413

1132

The major role performed by Border Security Force (BSF):

S. No.

BSF Responsibilities

1

To protect the Indo-Pakistan and Indo-Bangladesh Border.

2

To promotes the sense of security among the people living in the border areas.

3

To collect trans-border intelligence.

4

To prevent trans-border crimes, unauthorized entry into or exit from the territory of India.

5

To prevent smuggling and any other illegal activities on the Border.

6

Anti-infiltration duties.

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF)

Let’s look at the GD Constable 2021 Vacancies in Central Industrial Security Force (CISF):

GD Constable 2021 Vacancies in Central Industrial Security Force (CISF)

Category

Male

Female

SC

1133

128

ST

786

86

OBC

1714

193

EWS

760

88

GEN

3217

359

Total 8464 Vacancies

7610

854

The major role performed by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF)

S. No.

CISF Responsibilities

1

To provide security to various PSU’s and other important infrastructures.

2

To protect the Government infrastructure projects and industrial units.

3

The CISF is in charge of airport security at all commercial airports in India.

4

Security on the Delhi Metro is handled by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

5

Besides providing protection, safety, and security to Industrial undertaking/installations, CISF also offers protection against fire hazards.

6

Special Security Group (SSG) provides security cover to persons nominated by the Home Ministry.

Central Reserved Police Force (CRPF)

The Central Reserved Police Force (CRPF) is one of the largest paramilitary organizations of India that looks after the internal security of every part of the country and also operates abroad as part of the Indian Peace Keeping Force (IPKF) and the United Nations peacekeeping missions. CRPF performs a variety of duties ranging from VIP security to election duties or from guarding vital installations to the counter-Naxal operations. This year CRPF has not announced any vacancies for the GD Constable post for both male and female candidates.

Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB)

Let’s look at the GD Constable 2021 Vacancies in Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB):

GD Constable 2021 Vacancies in Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB)

Category

Male

Female

SC

604

0

ST

314

0

OBC

892

0

EWS

380

0

GEN

1616

0

Total 3806 Vacancies

3806

0

The major roles performed by SSB are:

S. No.

CISF Responsibilities

1

To protect the Indo – Nepal, and Indo – Bhutan borders.

2

To prevent cross-border crimes, smuggling, and other anti-national activities.

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP)

Let’s look at the GD Constable 2021 Vacancies in Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP):

GD Constable 2021 Vacancies in Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP)

Category

Male

Female

SC

177

28

ST

131

20

OBC

250

42

EWS

95

8

GEN

563

117

Total 1431 Vacancies

1216

215

ITBP is a multi-dimensional force which primarily the following functions:

S. No.

ITBP Responsibilities

1

To protect the border between India & China (from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh).

2

Vigil on the northern borders, detection and prevention of border violations, and promotion of the sense of security among the local populace.

3

To check illegal immigration and trans-border smuggling.

4

To provide security to sensitive installations and threatened VIPs.

5

To restore and preserve order in any area in the event of disturbance.

6

To maintain the peace in the assigned areas.

National Investigation Agency (NIA)

NIA functions as the Central Counter-Terrorism Law Enforcement Agency in India. This year CRPF has not announced any vacancies for GD Constable Post for both male and female candidates.

Secretariat Security Force (SSF)

The Secretariat Suraksha Dal (Secretariat Security Force) is constituted under a chief security officer who is equivalent to the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police. This unit is responsible for entry in Secretariat premises, posting of guards at Secretariat gates and other places of premises, maintenance of internal discipline, entry of vehicles and their parking, protection of Secretariat property, and regulation for taking material out of Secretariat premises. Let’s look at the GD Constable 2021 Vacancies in Secretariat Security Force (SSF):

GD Constable 2021 Vacancies in Secretariat Security Force (SSF)

Category

Male

Female

SC

28

7

ST

14

3

OBC

49

11

EWS

19

4

GEN

84

21

Total 240 Vacancies

194

46

Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles (AR)

Assam Rifles is a potent organization with 46 battalions and its associated command and administrative backup. It is designated by the Group of Ministers (GoM) committee as the Border Guarding Force for the Indo – Myanmar border and is also its lead intelligence agency. Let’s look at the GD Rifleman 2021 Vacancies in Assam Rifles (AR):

GD Rifleman 2021 Vacancies in Assam Rifles (AR)

Category

Male

Female

SC

391

71

ST

508

99

OBC

615

115

EWS

317

60

GEN

1354

255

Total 3785 Vacancies

3185

600

Assam Rifles (AR) is under the control of the Indian Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and they perform many roles including:

S. No.

Assam Rifles Responsibilities

1

Provision of internal security under the control of the army through the conduct of counter insurgency and border security operations.

2

Provision of aid to the civil power in times of emergency.

3

Provision of communications, medical assistance and education in remote areas.

4

In times of war they can also be used as a combat force to secure rear areas if needed.

SSC GD Constable Salary after 7th Pay Commission & Allowances

The PayScale of SSC GD Constable after 7th Pay Commission is Rs 21700- 69100:

Designation at CAPF Departments

Pay Scale

Pay Level

GD Constable/ Rifleman GD

21700- 69100

Level 3

Let’s look at the dummy Salary Slip of a GD Constable in a CAPF Department:

Salary of GD Constable under Grade Pay Rs.2000 (PB-1)

Earnings

Amount (Rs.)

Deductions

Amount (Rs.)

Basic

21700

CGHS

125

Transportation Allowance

(City – A1)

1224

(1200 + 24)

CGEGIS

30

House Rent Allowance

(City – X)

2538

Pension Contribution

2214

Dearness Allowance

434

    

Total Earnings

25896

Total Deductions

2369

Net Earnings

23527

  

Apart from the Basic Pay, a Constable (GD) is entitled to several other benefits and allowance as mentioned below:

-Dearness Allowance (DA)

-Transportation Allowance

-House Rent Allowance (HRA)

-Medical Facilities

-Pension Schemes

-Gratuity

-Annual Paid Leaves

SSC GD Constable Promotion Policy

There are chances of promotion for a Constable (GD) after a certain period that are placed under different CAPF Departments. However, the time period is different for all departments. Most of the time, candidates will have to take departmental exams for promotions. While at certain times promotions are also given considering the number of years given to the service by the candidate. Let’s look at the organizational hierarchy and promotion flow of Constable (GD) Post:

The final selection will be based on the candidate’s performance in all the three phases of the SSC GD Constable Exam, i.e., Computer Based Examination (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST), and Detailed Medical Examination (DME).

FAQ

What is the Educational Qualification for SSC GD Constable 2021 Recruitment Exam?

Matriculation or 10th class

What is the Selection Process under SSC GD Constable 2021 Recruitment?

Computer Based Examination (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST), and Detailed Medical Examination (DME)

What is the age limit for SSC GD Constable 2021 Recruitment?

Candidates should be between 18 and 23 years (Categorywise upper age relaxation is applicable)

How Many Vacancies have been announced for SSC GD Constable 2021 Recruitment?

25271 Vacancies in CAPFs departments like BSF, CISF, CRPF, SSB, ITBP, AR, NIA & SSF for both male and female candidates
