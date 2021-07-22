SSC GD Constable 25271 Vacancies for CAPF Recruitment 2021: Check BSF/CISF/CRPF/ SSB/ITBP/AR/NIA/SSF Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Job Profile & Promotion

SSC GD Constable 25271 Vacancies for CAPF Recruitment 2021: Check details of SSC GD Constable 25271 Vacancies in CAPFs departments like BSF, CISF, CRPF, SSB, ITBP, AR, NIA & SSF for both male and female candidates including Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Job Profile & Promotion Policy.

SSC GD Constable 25271 Vacancies for CAPF Recruitment 2021: The Staff Selection Commission has announced 25271 vacancies for Constable (GD) Post in various CAPF Departments. SSC will conduct Computer Based Examination (CBE) only in English and Hindi for the recruitment of the following posts in different paramilitary forces:

SSC GD Constable Vacancies 2021 Post Force Total Vacancies Constable (General Duty) Border Security Force (BSF) 7545 Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) 8464 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) 0 Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) 3806 Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) 1431 National Investigation Agency (NIA) 0 Secretariat Security Force (SSF) 240 Rifleman (General Duty) Assam Rifles (AR) 3785 Total 25271

Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST)/ Detailed Medical Examination (DME)/ Review Medical Examination (RME) will be scheduled and conducted by the CAPFs.

The details of 25271 vacancies for Constable (GD) Post in CAPFs Departments (2021) are as under:

2021 GD Constable Vacancies for Male Candidates Force SC ST OBC EWS GEN Vacancies BSF 1026 603 1453 641 2690 6413 CISF 1133 786 1714 760 3217 7610 CRPF 0 0 0 0 0 0 SSB 604 314 892 380 1616 3806 ITBP 177 131 250 95 563 1216 AR 391 508 615 317 1354 3185 NIA 0 0 0 0 0 0 SSF 28 14 49 19 84 194 Total 3359 2356 4973 2212 9524 22424 2021 GD Constable Vacancies for Female Candidates Force SC ST OBC EWS GEN Vacancies BSF 176 110 255 113 478 1132 CISF 128 86 193 88 359 854 CRPF 0 0 0 0 0 0 SSB 0 0 0 0 0 0 ITBP 28 20 42 8 117 215 AR 71 99 115 60 255 600 NIA 0 0 0 0 0 0 SSF 7 3 11 4 21 46 Total 410 318 616 273 1230 2847 Grand Total SC ST OBC EWS GEN Vacancies 3769 2674 5589 2485 10754 25271

Note:

- The vacancies are Tentative. Any change in the number of vacancies will be intimated through the website of the Commission.

- 10% vacancies are earmarked for Ex-Servicemen (ExS). If suitable Ex-servicemen candidates are not available, vacancies reserved for Ex-servicemen will be filled by non-Ex servicemen candidates of respective categories.

- Vacancies are state/ UT wise hence a candidate must submit a domicile/ Permanent Residential Certificate against his/ her state/ UT.

- Vacancies of Constable (GD) in SSF will be filled on an All India basis whereas vacancies in all other CAPFs will be filled as per the vacancies available in various States/ UTs. In addition, vacancies are earmarked for the Border Guarding Districts and Militancy/ Naxal affected Districts which are reserved for the candidates of these districts only.

- Candidates selected for appointment are liable to serve anywhere in India.

- The appointment of candidates after selection is subject to the availability of seats in training facilities of various CAPFs. As such, candidates may be appointed in phases in accordance with the availability of training space.

Border Security Force (BSF)

Border Security Force (BSF) is mainly employed for Internal Security Duties and for other Law & duties on the requisition of the State Government. Being a Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), it can be entrusted with policing duties at any place apart from its mandate. Let’s look at the GD Constable 2021 Vacancies in BSF:

GD Constable 2021 Vacancies in Border Security Force (BSF) Category Male Female SC 1026 176 ST 603 110 OBC 1453 255 EWS 641 113 GEN 2690 478 Total 7545 Vacancies 6413 1132

The major role performed by Border Security Force (BSF):

S. No. BSF Responsibilities 1 To protect the Indo-Pakistan and Indo-Bangladesh Border. 2 To promotes the sense of security among the people living in the border areas. 3 To collect trans-border intelligence. 4 To prevent trans-border crimes, unauthorized entry into or exit from the territory of India. 5 To prevent smuggling and any other illegal activities on the Border. 6 Anti-infiltration duties.

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF)

Let’s look at the GD Constable 2021 Vacancies in Central Industrial Security Force (CISF):

GD Constable 2021 Vacancies in Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Category Male Female SC 1133 128 ST 786 86 OBC 1714 193 EWS 760 88 GEN 3217 359 Total 8464 Vacancies 7610 854

The major role performed by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF)

S. No. CISF Responsibilities 1 To provide security to various PSU’s and other important infrastructures. 2 To protect the Government infrastructure projects and industrial units. 3 The CISF is in charge of airport security at all commercial airports in India. 4 Security on the Delhi Metro is handled by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). 5 Besides providing protection, safety, and security to Industrial undertaking/installations, CISF also offers protection against fire hazards. 6 Special Security Group (SSG) provides security cover to persons nominated by the Home Ministry.

Central Reserved Police Force (CRPF)

The Central Reserved Police Force (CRPF) is one of the largest paramilitary organizations of India that looks after the internal security of every part of the country and also operates abroad as part of the Indian Peace Keeping Force (IPKF) and the United Nations peacekeeping missions. CRPF performs a variety of duties ranging from VIP security to election duties or from guarding vital installations to the counter-Naxal operations. This year CRPF has not announced any vacancies for the GD Constable post for both male and female candidates.

Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB)

Let’s look at the GD Constable 2021 Vacancies in Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB):

GD Constable 2021 Vacancies in Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) Category Male Female SC 604 0 ST 314 0 OBC 892 0 EWS 380 0 GEN 1616 0 Total 3806 Vacancies 3806 0

The major roles performed by SSB are:

S. No. CISF Responsibilities 1 To protect the Indo – Nepal, and Indo – Bhutan borders. 2 To prevent cross-border crimes, smuggling, and other anti-national activities.

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP)

Let’s look at the GD Constable 2021 Vacancies in Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP):

GD Constable 2021 Vacancies in Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Category Male Female SC 177 28 ST 131 20 OBC 250 42 EWS 95 8 GEN 563 117 Total 1431 Vacancies 1216 215

ITBP is a multi-dimensional force which primarily the following functions:

S. No. ITBP Responsibilities 1 To protect the border between India & China (from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh). 2 Vigil on the northern borders, detection and prevention of border violations, and promotion of the sense of security among the local populace. 3 To check illegal immigration and trans-border smuggling. 4 To provide security to sensitive installations and threatened VIPs. 5 To restore and preserve order in any area in the event of disturbance. 6 To maintain the peace in the assigned areas.

National Investigation Agency (NIA)

NIA functions as the Central Counter-Terrorism Law Enforcement Agency in India. This year CRPF has not announced any vacancies for GD Constable Post for both male and female candidates.

Secretariat Security Force (SSF)

The Secretariat Suraksha Dal (Secretariat Security Force) is constituted under a chief security officer who is equivalent to the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police. This unit is responsible for entry in Secretariat premises, posting of guards at Secretariat gates and other places of premises, maintenance of internal discipline, entry of vehicles and their parking, protection of Secretariat property, and regulation for taking material out of Secretariat premises. Let’s look at the GD Constable 2021 Vacancies in Secretariat Security Force (SSF):

GD Constable 2021 Vacancies in Secretariat Security Force (SSF) Category Male Female SC 28 7 ST 14 3 OBC 49 11 EWS 19 4 GEN 84 21 Total 240 Vacancies 194 46

Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles (AR)

Assam Rifles is a potent organization with 46 battalions and its associated command and administrative backup. It is designated by the Group of Ministers (GoM) committee as the Border Guarding Force for the Indo – Myanmar border and is also its lead intelligence agency. Let’s look at the GD Rifleman 2021 Vacancies in Assam Rifles (AR):

GD Rifleman 2021 Vacancies in Assam Rifles (AR) Category Male Female SC 391 71 ST 508 99 OBC 615 115 EWS 317 60 GEN 1354 255 Total 3785 Vacancies 3185 600

Assam Rifles (AR) is under the control of the Indian Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and they perform many roles including:

S. No. Assam Rifles Responsibilities 1 Provision of internal security under the control of the army through the conduct of counter insurgency and border security operations. 2 Provision of aid to the civil power in times of emergency. 3 Provision of communications, medical assistance and education in remote areas. 4 In times of war they can also be used as a combat force to secure rear areas if needed.

SSC GD Constable Salary after 7th Pay Commission & Allowances

The PayScale of SSC GD Constable after 7th Pay Commission is Rs 21700- 69100:

Designation at CAPF Departments Pay Scale Pay Level GD Constable/ Rifleman GD 21700- 69100 Level 3

Let’s look at the dummy Salary Slip of a GD Constable in a CAPF Department:

Salary of GD Constable under Grade Pay Rs.2000 (PB-1) Earnings Amount (Rs.) Deductions Amount (Rs.) Basic 21700 CGHS 125 Transportation Allowance (City – A1) 1224 (1200 + 24) CGEGIS 30 House Rent Allowance (City – X) 2538 Pension Contribution 2214 Dearness Allowance 434 Total Earnings 25896 Total Deductions 2369 Net Earnings 23527

Apart from the Basic Pay, a Constable (GD) is entitled to several other benefits and allowance as mentioned below:

-Dearness Allowance (DA)

-Transportation Allowance

-House Rent Allowance (HRA)

-Medical Facilities

-Pension Schemes

-Gratuity

-Annual Paid Leaves

SSC GD Constable Promotion Policy

There are chances of promotion for a Constable (GD) after a certain period that are placed under different CAPF Departments. However, the time period is different for all departments. Most of the time, candidates will have to take departmental exams for promotions. While at certain times promotions are also given considering the number of years given to the service by the candidate. Let’s look at the organizational hierarchy and promotion flow of Constable (GD) Post:

The final selection will be based on the candidate’s performance in all the three phases of the SSC GD Constable Exam, i.e., Computer Based Examination (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST), and Detailed Medical Examination (DME).